“What must I do to be saved?”

This is a question that is hardly ever answered these days, let alone providing a sufficient answer. Rather, if you step into one of these church buildings, you’ll be told anything but about salvation, or the need for salvation. For that matter, talk to the average professing Christian today, and they’ll look at you cross-eyed when you speak to them about salvation. They have never had it explained to them, or their NEED for it.

Today, Christianity has become a laughingstock. Minus the small pockets that remain worldwide, Christianity has transformed into a giant salad bar of spirituality, philosophy, self-severing aesthetics, vanity and lasciviousness. People don’t want to believe the word that God gave to mankind: they’d rather pick and choose their own truth.

And that’s going to be the topic of discussion here today: TRUTH. In this article, you are going to learn what salvation is, as explained in the words of Jesus and the apostles, and what it is not, in great detail with plenty of scripture. These are not my words or personal opinions; these are the words of the King James Bible, given by inspiration from God Almighty himself.

If you have been searching for the truth, answers to questions and to find some hope, then this is what you are looking for. I am not going to sugar coat reality for you: I am going to tell you what the vast majority of others will not. It’s not that I am special, but the scriptures warn that there would come a great falling away, that many Christians would give their ears to lies and deceit, diverting from the truth and itching to hear fables (2 Thessalonians 2:1-11; 2 Timothy 3:1-9, 13, 1 Timothy 4:1-6).

2 Timothy 4:2 Preach the word; be instant in season, out of season; reprove, rebuke, exhort with all longsuffering and doctrine. [3] For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine; but after their own lusts shall they heap to themselves teachers, having itching ears; [4] And they shall turn away their ears from the truth, and shall be turned unto fables.

For this study, I expressly urge you to get a King James Bible and follow along with me. I’ll print many of the verses for you, but there will be plenty of cross-references I will not print just for the sake of condensing space. If you do not have a paper copy (which I highly recommend that you get one), look one up online or on an app for FREE.

https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/

Ye Must Be Born Again

Let’s start by looking at John 3:

John 3:1 There was a man of the Pharisees, named Nicodemus, a ruler of the Jews: [2] The same came to Jesus by night, and said unto him, Rabbi, we know that thou art a teacher come from God: for no man can do these miracles that thou doest, except God be with him. [3] Jesus answered and said unto him, Verily, verily, I say unto thee, Except a man be born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God. [4] Nicodemus saith unto him, How can a man be born when he is old? can he enter the second time into his mother’s womb, and be born?

So here we have the story of a highly regarded religious man of Jesus’ day. This man knew that by looking at the Old Testament scriptures and comparing them with the miracles and statements made by Jesus, he knew that this was their Master (Rabbi) and Messiah (Christ) (John 1:39-42). Of course, this Pharisee couldn’t be seen speaking with this “trouble maker” and divisive fellow in the public eye in broad daylight: he sought out Jesus when it was afterhours. Nicodemus didn’t want his standing within his religious network to be squandered. John 12:42: “Nevertheless among the chief rulers also many believed on him; but because of the Pharisees they did not confess him, lest they should be put out of the synagogue: [43] For they loved the praise of men more than the praise of God.“

But anyways, Jesus ignores these petty flatteries and tells this man that he must be born again, or he cannot see the kingdom of God. And immediately Nicodemus (this religious authority who was supposed to be this great expositor of the scriptures) had no idea about the concept of being born again. Nicodemus had no idea how to respond to this command, he was thinking physically; but Jesus explains what he means, and it’s not physical:

John 3:5 Jesus answered, Verily, verily, I say unto thee, Except a man be born of water and of the Spirit, he cannot enter into the kingdom of God. [6] That which is born of the flesh is flesh; and that which is born of the Spirit is spirit. [7] Marvel not that I said unto thee, Ye must be born again. [8] The wind bloweth where it listeth, and thou hearest the sound thereof, but canst not tell whence it cometh, and whither it goeth: so is every one that is born of the Spirit.

Jesus explains that this birth is spiritual, not a second round of physical birthing. The water is in reference to the physical birth. When a mother goes into labor, what happens? Her water breaks. Plenty of so-called Christian denominations and sects get that messed up, convincing millions that dunking or sprinkling themselves with water will do them any good. It won’t. If Nicodemus’ crazy idea of being born physically a second time is false, what good would physical water do for you other than make you soggy?

No, what you need, just like Nicodemus, is a second birth, and it is a spiritual one that you cannot see. This is evidenced by verse 8, where Jesus compares the second birth as an invisible act. Just like the wind, it blows and you can hear it blow, but you cannot actually see it for yourself. That is the second birth. Not of a physical birth: water, food, money, sacrifices, secret knowledge, acts of the will and mind, good deeds, church attendance, keeping the commandments, charity work, or anything in-between, DOES NOT SAVE ONE (John 1:12-13).

I won’t bog you down too much, but to keep it simple, there is more to you than meets the eye. You are a tripartite being. You are three things, not just one. You are a body, soul, and spirit (1 Thessalonians 5:23; Genesis 2:7; Hebrews 4:12; Job 10:8-13). Your body is what we all physically see. Your soul is who ‘You’ are. ‘You’ are not your body. Your soul is invisible. I like to call it your “command center.” It is your conscience being inside of your body that has reasoning, emotions, and feelings. And then your spirit is what gives life. Throughout the Bible it is associated with breath, air, and wind (as you just read in verse 8).

When the first man, Adam, was created, he was patterned and made after God’s similitude (image, form) and likeness (James 3:9). He too is a singular being comprised of a body, soul, and spirit, otherwise known as the Father, the Son, and the Spirit (the Holy Ghost) (1 John 5:7). And this one God is the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, who is called the Godhead (Colossians 2:9): because he is the one true God (Romans 9:4-5) and is the head over all things (Colossians 1:18-20, 2:19); for he is the blessed and only Potentate, the King of kings and Lord of lords (1 Timothy 6:13-16). The greatest proof God’s existence is you.

Romans 1:19 Because that which may be known of God is manifest in them; for God hath shewed it unto them. [20] For the invisible things of him from the creation of the world are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even his eternal power and Godhead; so that they are without excuse:

The Bible says that “God was manifest in the flesh” (1 Timothy 3:16). This refers to Jesus Christ, who was born of the virgin Mary of the descendancy of Abraham and king David, who were Jews. So it was God manifest in the flesh telling Nicodemus to be born again, and it is that same God who is telling YOU that you must be born again – hence, “Marvel not that I said unto thee (Nicodemus), YE (YOU ALL) must be born again. God manifest in the flesh, Jesus Christ the Lord of glory, isn’t just telling that Pharisee that he must be born again, he’s saying YOU also must be born a second time.

‘But why must I be born again? And what does all this have to do with my body, soul, and spirit?’ – Well, you see, when Adam and Eve sinned they brought death into the world. All their descendants will be subject to physical death. Furthermore, they died spiritually that day in the garden. Their spirit became a dead spirit. Just as a tire without air or wind for the kite, so to is your body without a live spirit. On top of that, all those sins committed in your flesh are accredited to your soul. And God, because he is perfect, just, and holy, cannot allow sin and iniquity in his presence (Habakkuk 1:13; Psalms 5:4-5).

Isaiah 64:6 But we are all as an unclean thing, and all our righteousnesses are as filthy rags; and we all do fade as a leaf; and our iniquities, like the wind, have taken us away.

On your best day it is still all vanity in the eyes of God. God is not interested in your righteousness and good intentions. Proverbs 20:9: “Who can say, I have made my heart clean, I am pure from my sin?” Even your very thoughts are corrupted and condemn you, as you are “alienated and enemies in your mind by wicked works” (Colossians 1:21). Proverbs 21:4: “An high look, and a proud heart, and the plowing of the wicked, is sin.”

Therefore, a man must be born again. He/she must get a new living spirit breathed into you by Christ. When Jesus spoke to his disciples after being risen from the dead, “he breathed on them, and saith unto them, Receive ye the Holy Ghost:” (John 20:22).

John 3:9 Nicodemus answered and said unto him, How can these things be? [10] Jesus answered and said unto him, Art thou a master of Israel, and knowest not these things? [11] Verily, verily, I say unto thee, We speak that we do know, and testify that we have seen; and ye receive not our witness. [12] If I have told you earthly things, and ye believe not, how shall ye believe, if I tell you of heavenly things?

The “we” of John 3:11 is in reference to the Father speaking through him (John 5:31-39). Jesus is telling the reader that if you don’t believe his words about your earthly (physical) condition, then how can you believe the heavenly (spiritual)? Friend, you need to understand that the Bible declares that you are “dead in trespasses and sins” and walking the course of the world, led “according to the prince of the power of the air [Satan], the spirit that now worketh in the children of disobedience;” and fulfilling “the desires of the flesh and of the mind,” (Ephesians 2:1-3); and that your sin is killing you (Romans 6:23; James 1:14-15).

We shall see further clarification on this in a moment, but in short, if you say to yourself, ‘I’ve done some sinning on the side, but I am not that bad of a person’ – ‘Yeah, I’ve done some things I’m not too proud of, but I think I’m a good person’ – ‘Well, my conscience doesn’t convict me’ – ‘You’re just judging me and pushing your kooky beliefs on me’ – ‘It really on depends on how you look at it’ – ‘We always have done it this way and look at me: do I seem affected?’ – ‘After all, I have to make a living’ – ‘What would my friends and family think of me?’ – ‘Besides, I know when to quit’ – ‘I think you’re just being overcritical’ – ‘For me, life’s good.” — This is the wrong mentality.

John 3:13 And no man hath ascended up to heaven, but he that came down from heaven, even the Son of man which is in heaven. [14] And as Moses lifted up the serpent in the wilderness, even so must the Son of man be lifted up:

Jesus, God manifest in the flesh, was dwelling in heaven and on earth at the same time in the form of corruptible flesh, similar to how you and I are now, so that sin and death might be destroyed and conquered through his sacrificial death on the cross (Hebrews 2:14-17; Romans 8:3-4). If God Almighty who created you says you need to be born again, then I’d reckon it be wise to accept his wisdom.

And speaking of that death, you get a picture of it before he died on the cross. Jesus is referring to a story in the Old Testament that someone like Nicodemus would have known (John 3:14). Moses lifted up a snake on a pole and all those who looked upon it received healing after admitting they sinned and chided against the Lord (Numbers 21:4-9). The New Testament reveals that the people were mummering against Jesus Christ himself (though he was not called that yet).

Numbers 21:7-9 Therefore the people came to Moses, and said, We have sinned, for we have spoken against the LORD, and against thee; pray unto the LORD, that he take away the serpents from us. And Moses prayed for the people. [8] And the LORD said unto Moses, Make thee a fiery serpent, and set it upon a pole: and it shall come to pass, that every one that is bitten, when he looketh upon it, shall live. [9] And Moses made a serpent of brass, and put it upon a pole, and it came to pass, that if a serpent had bitten any man, when he beheld the serpent of brass, he lived. 1 Corinthians 10:9 Neither let us tempt Christ, as some of them also tempted, and were destroyed of serpents.

This is where the medical establishment got the logo of a snake around a pole from, the “Caduceus” they call it. The snake around the pole giving healing to the people is a picture of Jesus Christ on the cross and the healing power of the new birth.

“As Moses lifted up the serpent…”

This is why Jesus spoke later in the book of John and said,

John 5:39 Search the scriptures; for in them ye think ye have eternal life: and they are they which testify of me. [40] And ye will not come to me, that ye might have life. [46] For had ye believed Moses, ye would have believed me: for he wrote of me. [47] But if ye believe not his writings, how shall ye believe my words?

So Jesus is throwing this illustration and advanced revelation of the snake coiled around the stick back at Nicodemus, because if Nicodemus was some sort of “master of Israel” (John 3:10), then surely he would have known this typology and believed the words of Jesus that were written and prophesied by Moses. It’s just as applicable to you. Who needs healing when you have convinced yourself that you are not sick and have a problem to begin with? But Jesus knows you’ve got a problem. So again, if Jesus knows, then perhaps you should “cease from thine own wisdom” (Proverbs 23:4) and listen to your Creator.

So how do you get this healing? Jesus explains further how one is born again:

John 3:15 That whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have eternal life. [16] For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. [17] For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved.

This is the famous passage that you probably have heard of. It is a fantastic passage for salvation and is quite self-explanatory. God gave his Son Jesus Christ to redeem mankind, and that believing on him will grant eternal life. When John 3:16 says the Father “gave his only begotten Son,” it is referring to his death, burial, resurrection for mankind. Though Jesus had not yet died, he was alluding to it. But Jesus was not done; he added to the formula that is seldom preached anymore.

John 3:18 He that believeth on him is not condemned: but he that believeth not is condemned already, because he hath not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God.

All those that look at the finished work of Jesus Christ on the cross, that he being God laid down his life in the flesh for you, and you reject that, you are condemned. Jesus himself does not condemn you, you condemn yourself by willingly rejecting the Son of God. And why do people reject Jesus Christ if salvation is just some mental ascension to facts? Why are you condemned for not believing on Jesus Christ? Here’s why:

John 3:19 And this is the condemnation, that light is come into the world, and men loved darkness rather than light, because their deeds were evil. [20] For every one that doeth evil hateth the light, neither cometh to the light, lest his deeds should be reproved.

This is the reason why people do not get saved or want anything to do with true biblical salvation and the new birth. The condemnation is not the refusal to learn about some facts stored up in your noggin: the condemnation is you condemning yourself because you do not want to accept the light because of your evil deeds, your SINS. Furthermore, you don’t want to come to it because that means your life, actions, and thoughts would be brought to light. ‘Lest’ is old English that means “For fear of, for fear that.” You have rejected the light because you fear having your evil deeds exposed for what they are.

Jesus is speaking of himself in the third person in this passage, and the light he is referring to is himself: one of his titles is Light (John 1:4-9, 8:12, 9:5, 12:46). In later chapters, Jesus said this: “The world cannot hate you; but me it hateth, because I testify of it, that the works thereof are evil” (John 7:7).

And what are those evil deeds and works?

Romans 1:28 And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a reprobate mind, to do those things which are not convenient; [29] Being filled with all unrighteousness, fornication, wickedness, covetousness, maliciousness; full of envy, murder, debate, deceit, malignity; whisperers, [30] Backbiters, haters of God, despiteful, proud, boasters, inventors of evil things, disobedient to parents, [31] Without understanding, covenantbreakers, without natural affection, implacable, unmerciful: [32] Who knowing the judgment of God, that they which commit such things are worthy of death, not only do the same, but have pleasure in them that do them.

Salvation is not salvation at all if you do not deal with the sin problem. You cannot be born again unless you realize, understand, and accept your NEED to be born a second time. But if you refuse to have the light shined upon you, then you’ll never understand your true condition and the need to be born again. This is why you never hear about the new birth preached anymore.

John 14:6 Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.

Jesus Christ IS TRUTH personified, and the only way to it and salvation is through him and he alone. Without him, you have no life and are dead, dwelling in darkness.

John 12:46 I am come a light into the world, that whosoever believeth on me should not abide in darkness. [47] And if any man hear my words, and believe not, I judge him not: for I came not to judge the world, but to save the world. [48] He that rejecteth me, and receiveth not my words, hath one that judgeth him: the word that I have spoken, the same shall judge him in the last day.

Jesus preached about SINS and your need to come to recognize the state you’re in. He doesn’t have to judge you, you’ve already judged yourself by your decisions to reject the light when it is shown to you. Jesus came to save you, not to judge you in this life. If you reject him, then you’ll have to deal with the judgment of God the Father, which has been given to Jesus to speak these things (Revelation 20:10-15). As the apostle Paul wrote in Romans 2:6, God “will render to every man according to his deeds: [16] In the day when God shall judge the secrets of men by Jesus Christ according to my gospel.”

But going back to John 3, there is one final statement that Jesus gave to Nicodemus and to you the reader; and it is yet another detail that is oft ignored.

John 3:21 But he that doeth truth cometh to the light, that his deeds may be made manifest, that they are wrought in God.

Pay close attention to Jesus’ words. He did NOT say “doeth GOOD.” There is no such thing as a man being a do-gooder, as the Bible says “There is NONE righteous, no, not one […] There is NONE that doeth good, no, not one” (Romans 3:10-12); and again the scriptures say “For there is not a just man upon earth, that doeth good, and sinneth not” (Ecclesiastes 7:20).

What Jesus is saying is that the person who does the truth is someone that accepts the truth about him or herself and their sins. You understand your need to be born again, and you can’t avoid it or deny it. You understand that believing on Jesus — who is the way, the truth, and the life — is the only one that can save you and give you this new birth. When Jesus said that “[he] came not to judge the world, but to save the world;” he is talking about saving you from YOURSELF. He does not condemn you to HELL, you condemn and send yourself there.

When you “do truth,” you allow the light of the truth to shine upon you and have those deeds REPROVED (convinced of a fault, in other words); and accept the judgment on those deeds, whether they be right or be wrong. You are to accept the reproof as it comes, and make no excuses or alibis about them, nor play the blame game. Consider these verses in Proverbs 15 for proof:

[5] A fool despiseth his father’s instruction: but he that regardeth reproof is prudent. [10] Correction is grievous unto him that forsaketh the way: and he that hateth reproof shall die. [11] Hell and destruction are before the LORD: how much more then the hearts of the children of men? [12] A scorner loveth not one that reproveth him: neither will he go unto the wise. [21] Folly is joy to him that is destitute of wisdom: but a man of understanding walketh uprightly. [31] The ear that heareth the reproof of life abideth among the wise. [32] He that refuseth instruction despiseth his own soul: but he that heareth reproof getteth understanding. [33] The fear of the LORD is the instruction of wisdom; and before honour is humility.

This is what Jesus is describing in John 3:19-21. The sinner does not want to have their sins shined upon and brought to light. They’d rather ignore and despise the wisdom of their Father who created them. And that is why Jesus said in John 7:7, as we read earlier, that he is hated because he testifies that the deeds of this world are evil.

The reality is you are a slave of your own oppression. Don’t believe me, then consider what Jesus said in another chapter to some Jews that professed to believe in him:

John 8:31 Then said Jesus to those Jews which believed on him, If ye continue in my word, then are ye my disciples indeed; [32] And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free. [33] They answered him, We be Abraham’s seed, and were never in bondage to any man: how sayest thou, Ye shall be made free? [34] Jesus answered them, Verily, verily, I say unto you, Whosoever committeth sin is the servant of sin. [35] And the servant abideth not in the house for ever: but the Son abideth ever. [36] If the Son therefore shall make you free, ye shall be free indeed.

All those that reject the truth are slaves to themselves, hence, why those that despise instruction “despiseth his own soul.” Something you hear atheists talk about is this so-called “freedom” they boast about. And while it is true that organized religion is very much vain and enslaving, they are just as enslaved and are no better. They are dead in trespasses and sins, abiding in darkness. ALL sin is negative. “For the wages of the sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord (Romans 6:23). All sin will ruin your life and the lives of others, and will lead to your death. So anyone that refuses to have their sins reproved are choosing death rather than life: they’d rather have darkness than truth.

But as I said, even now, if you are not born again you are a servant of sin and death: you are in bondage to yourself. Therefore, this is why Jesus says that he, the Son, abides forever, but you do not. If the Son can give you freedom and you submit to his truth, his way, and his life, then you will have everlasting life.

Though the word is not used explicitly in the Gospel of John, what Jesus described in chapter 3:19-21 is what is called REPENTANCE — a word you hardly ever hear about anymore, and is usually poorly defined anyways.

Acknowledging The Truth

To get a further explanation of what Jesus was talking about, consider what else Jesus spoke about:

Mark 2:15 And it came to pass, that, as Jesus sat at meat in his house, many publicans and sinners sat also together with Jesus and his disciples: for there were many, and they followed him. [16] And when the scribes and Pharisees saw him eat with publicans and sinners, they said unto his disciples, How is it that he eateth and drinketh with publicans and sinners? [17] When Jesus heard it, he saith unto them, They that are whole have no need of the physician, but they that are sick: I came not to call the righteous, but sinners to repentance.

Mark 2:17 is a perfect picture of salvation. Jesus was sent to give light to the world, to give the truth to those who wanted it and sought after it. But in order to be born again, to receive that healing we talked about earlier (John 3:14), you have to be willing to admit and accept that you have a sickness problem in the first place. Your sickness is your sin you are in bondage to (John 8:31-36); hence, why the Bible says “for the wages of sin is death” (Romans 6:23).

But as in the scenario in the gospel of Mark, the “whole” are those that say they are whole. These are the “righteous” in that passage; for they are righteous because they declared themselves to be: SELF-righteous in other words.

Therefore, Jesus doesn’t spend time on those people who do not want to be cured. He is there for those who KNOW they have a sickness problem, and so those people who want it come to Jesus, the true Physician, to be cured. And the cure is eternal life, to be born again. This is what it means to “do truth” and have your “deeds manifested to see if they are wrought in God.” You accept the prescription he gives you and do not try to find some other way. And if Jesus, being God, the man that created you, says you need to be cured, then it would be wise to accept his reproof. Jesus said again:

John 10:1 Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that entereth not by the door into the sheepfold, but climbeth up some other way, the same is a thief and a robber. [2] But he that entereth in by the door is the shepherd of the sheep. [7] Then said Jesus unto them again, Verily, verily, I say unto you, I am the door of the sheep. [8] All that ever came before me are thieves and robbers: but the sheep did not hear them. [9] I am the door: by me if any man enter in, he shall be saved, and shall go in and out, and find pasture. [10] The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy: I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly. [11] I am the good shepherd: the good shepherd giveth his life for the sheep. [12] But he that is an hireling, and not the shepherd, whose own the sheep are not, seeth the wolf coming, and leaveth the sheep, and fleeth: and the wolf catcheth them, and scattereth the sheep.

So what does real repentance look like? We have already seen some examples of it, but let’s look at some more detail into it:

Romans 2:4 Or despisest thou the riches of his goodness and forbearance and longsuffering; not knowing that the goodness of God leadeth thee to repentance? [5] But after thy hardness and impenitent heart treasurest up unto thyself wrath against the day of wrath and revelation of the righteous judgment of God; [6] Who will render to every man according to his deeds:

The Lord is very longsuffering with you, as he wants you to come to repentance (2 Peter 3:9). Jesus wants to heal you, but he cannot because you haven’t let him. You are not allowing your deeds, your sins, that have gotten you in the problem you are in to be reproved. Rather, you have hardened your heart and it has become impenitent. Because of that, you have “the sentence of death in [yourself]” (2 Corinthians 1:9-10) for refusing the truth; to which God will oblige with your decision, and condemn you to hell for rejecting the necessity of that second birth. Instead of being born again, you’ll be forced to give an account of your life and your deeds compared to the truth. And when those deeds don’t stack up, the Lord will send you to the lake of fire to die again for all of eternity.

Revelation 20:11 And I saw a great white throne, and him that sat on it, from whose face the earth and the heaven fled away; and there was found no place for them. [12] And I saw the dead, small and great, stand before God; and the books were opened: and another book was opened, which is the book of life: and the dead were judged out of those things which were written in the books, according to their works. [13] And the sea gave up the dead which were in it; and death and hell delivered up the dead which were in them: and they were judged every man according to their works. [14] And death and hell were cast into the lake of fire. This is the second death. [15] And whosoever was not found written in the book of life was cast into the lake of fire.

Instead of looking to the healing power of Jesus Christ who has been lifted up for your sins (John 3:14), you’d rather be continually bitten and poisoned by those fiery serpents you read about earlier. So God will oblige you with what you want in the lake of fire — “Where their worm dieth not, and the fire is not quenched” (Mark 9:44), speaking of hell.

Romans 3:13 Their throat is an open sepulchre; with their tongues they have used deceit; the poison of asps is under their lips: [14] Whose mouth is full of cursing and bitterness: [15] Their feet are swift to shed blood: [16] Destruction and misery are in their ways: [17] And the way of peace have they not known: [18] There is no fear of God before their eyes.

The way to avoid hell and the lake of fire is to accept the truth of who you are and what Christ says, and your want for that new life in Jesus Christ. As Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me” (John 14:6).

Going back to Romans 2:4-6, the verse mentions an “impenitent heart.” Impenitent is the opposite of penitent, which means to have “contrition; suffering pain or sorrow of heart on account of sins, crimes or offenses; sincerely affected by a sense of guilt and resolving on amendment of life” — according to the Webster’s 1828 Dictionary. You have not felt that way and have no guilt because you have refused to have your deeds manifested under the light of truth. But perhaps you are now starting to feel guilty for those sins you have committed against the Lord, and perhaps you are feeling sorrowful for the life you have lived.

2 Corinthians 7:10 For godly sorrow worketh repentance to salvation not to be repented of: but the sorrow of the world worketh death.

The Lord does not regard fake “crocodile tears” and people “going through the motions.” But he does notice those that truly have sorrow over what they have done, and what they are. You see, as we have repeatedly looked at, ALL sins are negative and will eventually lead to your death. James 1:14: “But every man is tempted, when he is drawn away of his own lust, and enticed. [15] Then when lust hath conceived, it bringeth forth sin: and sin, when it is finished, bringeth forth death.”

As we have covered many times now, the cure for sin is Jesus Christ, and his life he gave on the cross so that you may have life eternal.

Romans 5:6 For when we were yet without strength, in due time Christ died for the ungodly. [7] For scarcely for a righteous man will one die: yet peradventure for a good man some would even dare to die. [8] But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us. [9] Much more then, being now justified by his blood, we shall be saved from wrath through him. [10] For if, when we were enemies, we were reconciled to God by the death of his Son, much more, being reconciled, we shall be saved by his life. [11] And not only so, but we also joy in God through our Lord Jesus Christ, by whom we have now received the atonement.

The apostle Paul, under inspiration of the Holy Spirit (2 Timothy 3:16-17; 2 Peter 1:19-21) wrote some instructions for preaching the gospel, noting some key details:

2 Timothy 2:25 In meekness instructing those that oppose themselves; if God peradventure will give them repentance to the acknowledging of the truth; [26] And that they may recover themselves out of the snare of the devil, who are taken captive by him at his will.

You “oppose yourself” by the life that you live. You understand what the truth is but you do not want to submit yourself to it. The Lord gave you the law to know what sin is and the effects of it. You know right from wrong: thou shalt not kill, steal, covet, bear false witness, commit adultery, etc.

As I said, the law cannot save you, but its purpose is to convict of you sin, to show you that what you have done is sin and is evil; to show you that you are not good and not righteous — presenting your list of symptoms for your sickness — so it can lead you to the Lord Jesus Christ who can give you the cure, to be born again.

James 4:17 Therefore to him that knoweth to do good, and doeth it not, to him it is sin. Romans 3:19 Now we know that what things soever the law saith, it saith to them who are under the law: that every mouth may be stopped, and all the world may become guilty before God. [20] Therefore by the deeds of the law there shall no flesh be justified in his sight: for by the law is the knowledge of sin.

But I did not need to tell you all that: you already knew it in your heart because God has written his law into your heart: Romans 2:14: “For when the Gentiles (anyone who is not a Jew), which have not the law, do by nature the things contained in the law, these, having not the law, are a law unto themselves: [15] Which shew the work of the law written in their hearts, their conscience also bearing witness, and their thoughts the mean while accusing or else excusing one another;) [16] In the day when God shall judge the secrets of men by Jesus Christ according to my gospel.”

But because you are not good, never have been any good, and never will be good; you need Jesus Christ to cure you and save you from yourself; which is why Paul said “those that oppose themselves.” You oppose yourself by what you have wrought and thought — harkening back to what Jesus said, that “Whosoever committeth sin is the servant of sin,” and “If the Son therefore shall make you free, ye shall be free indeed” (John 8:34-36).

Therefore, you must acknowledge the truth. Acknowledge means that you accept, receive, and believe the truth. Having facts is one thing, acting on them is another. That is repentance: you understand you are sick, and your sins have separated you from God. Now you must repent towards him and admit you need the cure: you accept the truth, and believe, and know, and want to be born again. As David once prayed,

Psalm 51:3 For I acknowledge my transgressions: and my sin is ever before me. [4] Against thee, thee only, have I sinned, and done this evil in thy sight: that thou mightest be justified when thou speakest, and be clear when thou judgest. [5] Behold, I was shapen in iniquity; and in sin did my mother conceive me. [6] Behold, thou desirest truth in the inward parts: and in the hidden part thou shalt make me to know wisdom. [10] Create in me a clean heart, O God; and renew a right spirit within me. [17] The sacrifices of God are a broken spirit: a broken and a contrite heart, O God, thou wilt not despise.

God will grant you that repentance if you accept the cure, and that cure is Jesus Christ. “Marvel not that I said unto thee, Ye must be born again” (John 3:7). And that is why the Bible says again, “Testifying both to the Jews, and also to the Greeks, repentance toward God, and faith toward our Lord Jesus Christ” (Acts 20:21). Moreover, Jesus said and sent Paul the apostle: Acts 26:18: “To open their eyes, and to turn them from darkness to light, and from the power of Satan unto God, that they may receive forgiveness of sins, and inheritance among them which are sanctified by faith that is in me. [20] … that they should repent and turn to God, and do works meet for repentance.”

What has sin ever done for you? All it has done is ruin and enslave your life. You see, like many doctors who are not truly interested in curing you, they just keep prescribing junk medications and pharmaceuticals, many of time are more or less actually designed to make the problem worse; but those things never fix your health condition. Rather, it is perpetually kicking the can down the road but never getting the problem fixed. But a REAL physician is going to sit you down and lay out the lifestyle changes that you MUST do in order to be cured of the disease. So it is with salvation and being born again. You yourself cannot stop sinning and reverse physical death: that’s impossible, but what can be saved is your soul unto eternal life.

Jesus was speaking with a woman named Martha, whose brother Lazarus had just died. Jesus came to see Lazarus, and Martha and Jesus had a conversation. Here is what they said:

John 11:25 Jesus said unto her, I am the resurrection, and the life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live: [26] And whosoever liveth and believeth in me shall never die. Believest thou this? [27] She saith unto him, Yea, Lord: I believe that thou art the Christ, the Son of God, which should come into the world.

Jesus is the resurrection: it is not limited to just an event. You know that you’ll die eventually, but that is in the flesh. Your soul will be saved and you will be resurrected with a new life that is born of the Spirit (John 3:5-8). You are already dead in trespasses and sins, but you can be resurrected and be born again with a new life in Christ Jesus.

2 Corinthians 5:17 Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new. [21] For he hath made him to be sin for us, who knew no sin; that we might be made the righteousness of God in him.

By accepting the cure, by repenting towards God and putting your faith in no one else or anything else but Jesus Christ, he will give you a new life. Of course, you are still going to mess up and do things that are stupid, but going back to the physician analogy, you’ll then know how to have a healthy lifestyle and get back on track when you do mess up. With a new life in Christ, you’ll still mess up at times, but now with the Holy Spirit, he can help you get back on track and learn from those mistakes. John 16:13: “Howbeit when he, the Spirit of truth, is come, he will guide you into all truth: for he shall not speak of himself; but whatsoever he shall hear, that shall he speak: and he will shew you things to come.”

Hebrews 2:14 Forasmuch then as the children are partakers of flesh and blood, he also himself likewise took part of the same; that through death he might destroy him that had the power of death, that is, the devil; [15] And deliver them who through fear of death were all their lifetime subject to bondage. [16] For verily he took not on him the nature of angels; but he took on him the seed of Abraham. [17] Wherefore in all things it behoved him to be made like unto his brethren, that he might be a merciful and faithful high priest in things pertaining to God, to make reconciliation for the sins of the people. [18] For in that he himself hath suffered being tempted, he is able to succour them that are tempted.

Furthermore, the scriptures offer these promises: that through faith in Jesus Christ, you can now stand in it. In other words, you cannot have your life stripped away from you. You cannot be “un-born again.” Therefore, you can have that peace and promise of this: Romans 8:35: “Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? shall tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or peril, or sword? [36] As it is written, For thy sake we are killed all the day long; we are accounted as sheep for the slaughter. [37] Nay, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him that loved us. [38] For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, [39] Nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.”

But none of this matters if you refuse the cure. If you are not willing to admit that you have a problem, and that you need to change your attitude about how you are as a sinner, and your sin, then you cannot be saved.

Sight Restored

Besides John 3, there’s another chapter (among many) that also paints a great picture of what salvation looks like. And it is found in John 9. To get the whole context and dialogue, I highly encourage you to read it for yourself, but the basic premise is this: Jesus and his disciples are passing by and they came across a man who was blind from his birth. Jesus then made him see by restoring his physical sight. John 9:5: “As long as I am in the world, I am the light of the world. [6] When he had thus spoken, he spat on the ground, and made clay of the spittle, and he anointed the eyes of the blind man with the clay, [7] And said unto him, Go, wash in the pool of Siloam, (which is by interpretation, Sent.) He went his way therefore, and washed, and came seeing.”

Interestingly enough, when God made Adam (the first man), it was done from the mist of the earth and from the clay of the ground (Genesis 2:6-7). Jesus did something similar to that here in this passage. This is to signify and represent being born again, becoming a new creature in Jesus Christ. From there, a soap opera ensues. The formerly blind man can now see, and the people can see it also; and after inquiries as to how it happened, he gives his short testimony of how Jesus (who he didn’t know was him until later) gave him his sight. This is a picture of the newly born again person presented to his friends, family, and neighbors. It doesn’t take too much longer before the self-righteous Pharisees — the religious crowd and status quo — show up again, trying to find ways to condemn Jesus as a sinner and not being the Son of God. They needed an excuse to reject the light.

But as the story goes, they continue to question the man whose sight had been restored. The Pharisees agreed that this miracle was not performed by Jesus, and insisted that Jesus was a sinner. But the man who can now see gives one of the most beautiful pictures of salvation in the Bible:

John 9:24 Then again called they the man that was blind, and said unto him, Give God the praise: we know that this man is a sinner. [25] He answered and said, Whether he be a sinner or no, I know not: one thing I know, that, whereas I was blind, now I see.

When you let the light in, you are no longer in darkness (blindness), bringing us full circle to John 3 once again. But the Pharisees who still choose to willingly abide in darkness keep pestering this man. To make a long story short, the man who can now see tells these men, “If this man were not of God, he could do nothing” (John 9:33). When it was all said and done, they said, “Thou wast altogether born in sins, and dost thou teach us? And they cast him out” (John 9:34). An immediate comparison can be drawn to Mark 2:17 from earlier. The Pharisees believe themselves to be whole, but rather, they are the blinded and self-righteous ones. Don’t be like them…

John 9:35 Jesus heard that they had cast him out; and when he had found him, he said unto him, Dost thou believe on the Son of God? [36] He answered and said, Who is he, Lord, that I might believe on him? [37] And Jesus said unto him, Thou hast both seen him, and it is he that talketh with thee. [38] And he said, Lord, I believe. And he worshipped him.

The application here is to be related to the second birth. Do you believe on Jesus Christ for that healing power? Do you believe the record he gave of himself?

But Jesus continues on forth with one last statement:

Jesus 9:39 And Jesus said, For judgment I am come into this world, that they which see not might see; and that they which see might be made blind. [40] And some of the Pharisees which were with him heard these words, and said unto him, Are we blind also? [41] Jesus said unto them, If ye were blind, ye should have no sin: but now ye say, We see; therefore your sin remaineth.

Now, if you recall earlier when you read the scriptures that said Jesus is not come to judge the world, this would seem to be a “contradiction,” but it’s not. As I said earlier, Jesus himself does not have to be in this life because you have already judged yourself by your reaction to the light, which is him. Because Jesus is “the light of the world,” he therefore stands as judgment because all those that wish to abide in darkness have judged themselves already.

But what Jesus explains in this passage is what you saw play out in John 9, and is identical to Mark 2:15-17 and John 3 from earlier. The sick/the poisoned ones/the blind are coming to Jesus to be healed, to be given sight because they realize and acknowledge that they need Jesus to be healed, and they themselves could never do anything to fix that. Whereas the self-righteous, those that are stuck in their pride and willful darkness who can SEE the light and know the truth, but choose to reject it, Jesus says he will MAKE those people blind! If you so stubbornly think that you are pure and whole, and do not need to be born again, the Lord himself will let you live in your delusion by blinding you to the TRUTH!

Because of this the Pharisees snidely ridicule him and sarcastically ask him if they are blind too. Jesus answers them by saying that they are blind because they can clearly see the miracles that he has done, that he has committed no sin (1 Peter 2:22), and they still reject. Why? Because Jesus condemned their sins, and took a massive whack at their pride; and all those that reject the true Jesus Christ of the Bible do not want to have their deeds manifested before the light. John 15:22: “If I had not come and spoken unto them, they had not had sin: but now they have no cloke for their sin. [23] He that hateth me hateth my Father also. [24] If I had not done among them the works which none other man did, they had not had sin: but now have they both seen and hated both me and my Father. [25] But this cometh to pass, that the word might be fulfilled that is written in their law, They hated me without a cause.”

You see, the Lord does not force you to be saved and accept his free gift of saving grace to be born again. He gives every man and woman the freedom to choose. Most choose darkness, blindness, and death. “He, that being often reproved hardeneth his neck, shall suddenly be destroyed, and that without remedy (Proverbs 29:1).

If you reject the truth of the scriptures, then you cannot be saved and you will be destroyed if you choose to reject the light. There is no cure for willful ignorance and denial of the truth. Salvation and acknowledging the truth is not about you worshipping your own mind and your good works to get you saved: you have to humble yourself before Almighty God and repent towards him with faith in Christ. He is the only one that can heal you and save you, and show you mercy. Or, you can be like the rest of the world and be abiding in darkness lying to yourself that you can see – “therefore your sin remaineth,” and you will die in your sins. The end…

What Must I Do To Be Saved?

Ask yourself, and be honest, If you were to die today, do you have the assurance you would go to heaven? If you cannot answer that with confidence and assurance without a doubt, then, friend, you need to take these things you have read to heart and appropriate that to yourself. There is nothing more important in this life than making sure you know where you are going to go when you die.

Acts 16:30 […] Sirs, what must I do to be saved? [31] And they said, Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved, and thy house.

If you wish to be saved, then you must believe the scriptures concerning Jesus Christ and his testimony that has been presented in this message.

Romans 10:3 For they being ignorant of God’s righteousness, and going about to establish their own righteousness, have not submitted themselves unto the righteousness of God. [4] For Christ is the end of the law for righteousness to every one that believeth. [5] For Moses describeth the righteousness which is of the law, That the man which doeth those things shall live by them.

You must understand and acknowledge that you are not righteous, you are not good: the righteousness of the law means that you must continually live in a perpetual cycle of living a certain way, but still can never take away sins. But Jesus Christ is righteous and is the fulfillment of the law. Therefore, you must humble yourself and repent towards him, understanding your need to be born again. “But he giveth more grace. Wherefore he saith, God resisteth the proud, but giveth grace unto the humble” (James 4:6).

You must stop trusting in your own righteousness and submit to Jesus Christ’s. You must repent and turn all your trust and your faith into Jesus Christ as the only way to heaven, and to receive forgiveness of sins. You must stop trusting your and the world’s way of thinking; your works, the preachers, the pope, your church attendance, the news media, the government, the scientists, the philosophers, your horoscopes, your riches, your favorite actor, athlete, band, etc.; but rather, you must put 100% faith towards Jesus Christ knowing what he did for you. This is the gospel message:

1 Corinthians 15:1-4 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand; [2] By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain. [3] For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures; [4] And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:

This is everything you have seen thus far condensed into one passage. Jesus Christ died for YOUR sins, and was then buried, and then because he is the resurrection and the life, demonstrating his power over death, he now can offer that new life to you if you want it.

If you believe that gospel message, then just as it has been declared unto you, you can declare that to God at this very moment wherever you are.

Romans 10:9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. [10] For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation. [11] For the scripture saith, Whosoever believeth on him shall not be ashamed. [12] For there is no difference between the Jew and the Greek: for the same Lord over all is rich unto all that call upon him. [13] For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.

Call out to the Lord. Pray to him: lay out all your baggage before him. Ask him to be your Saviour. There are no magic words to say or repeat: tell the Lord what is on your heart the best way you know how. Ask him for the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth; ask him for a new life and the desire to live a life that is pleasing in his sight; and ask for the way to do it and for him to direct thy paths.

The Bible plainly declares then “thou shalt be saved.”

Now you can KNOW that you can be saved, and have no question about how to get saved or fear of ever losing that precious gift of grace from God. But if you reject the Son, then you are rejecting the truth and eternal life. The choice is yours, and God will never force you into something you do not want, but it would be the biggest mistake you’d ever make.

1 John 5:10 He that believeth on the Son of God hath the witness in himself: he that believeth not God hath made him a liar; because he believeth not the record that God gave of his Son. [11] And this is the record, that God hath given to us eternal life, and this life is in his Son. [12] He that hath the Son hath life; and he that hath not the Son of God hath not life. [13] These things have I written unto you that believe on the name of the Son of God; that ye may know that ye have eternal life, and that ye may believe on the name of the Son of God.

Indeed, seek the Lord while he can be found and call out to him while he is near; but such an opportunity and free gift will not last forever…

Isaiah 55:6 Seek ye the LORD while he may be found, call ye upon him while he is near: [7] Let the wicked forsake his way, and the unrighteous man his thoughts: and let him return unto the LORD, and he will have mercy upon him; and to our God, for he will abundantly pardon. [8] For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways, saith the LORD. John 3:36 He that believeth on the Son hath everlasting life: and he that believeth not the Son shall not see life; but the wrath of God abideth on him.

If this has helped you come to the Lord for salvation, then please, email The WinePress at winepressnews@aol.com. Or if you have further questions, feel free to ask.

I pray that you made the right choice.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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