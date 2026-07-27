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Patricia Lynch's avatar
Patricia Lynch
2h

Thank you so much for this wonderful post. Thank you Jesus for your sacrifice to God be the Glory. God bless you. 🙏🏼🙏🏼✝️❤️

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Lance Neil De Leon's avatar
Lance Neil De Leon
1h

2 Timothy 2:26

Authorized (King James) Version

26 and that they may recover themselves out of the snare of the devil, who are taken captive by him at his will.

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