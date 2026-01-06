The Economist

Recently, Shelby and I discussed on the Revive The Table podcast how tokenization and digital, programmable “money” would be ushered in for common use. In this short report, I want to further discuss this and what the current Trump administration is perhaps trying to do behind the scenes.

The push for a digital, one world order currency has been in the books for quite some time. All the way back in the ‘80s, the London-based and Rothschild-affiliated The Economist magazine displayed infamous cover art with a phoenix - an occultic bird that rises up out of the ashes of destruction and shines forth a new light on a new age of beginnings and rebirth - standing over a pile of burning dollars and a headline that read, “Get Ready For A World Currency,” an early allusion to future central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), Bitcoin, stablecoins and tokenized assets. Fast forward 33 years later and The Economist then wrote in 2021 about “Govcoins,” saying, “Get ready for Fedcoin and the e-euro.”

As I have documented repeatedly in my research on tokenization, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink is of course a massive proponent of it; and his world-leading asset management firm revealed how governments and central banks plan to usher in CBDCs, stablecoins and tokenized assets.

In 2019, written in advance of the Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Symposium, BlackRock published a document titled “Dealing with the next downturn: From unconventional monetary policy to unprecedented policy coordination.” The document openly called for countries to explicitly inflate their currencies in a bid to transfer economies into CBDCs and stablecoin assets. The authors wrote:

“Unprecedented policies will be needed to respond to the next economic downturn. Monetary policy is almost exhausted as global interest rates plunge towards zero or below. Fiscal policy on its own will struggle to provide major stimulus in a timely fashion given high debt levels and the typical lags with implementation. “Without a clear framework in place, policymakers will inevitably find themselves blurring the boundaries between fiscal and monetary policies. This threatens the hard-won credibility of policy institutions and could open the door to uncontrolled fiscal spending. “This paper outlines the contours of a framework to mitigate this risk so as to enable an unprecedented coordination through a monetary-financed fiscal facility. Activated, funded and closed by the central bank to achieve an explicit inflation objective, the facility would be deployed by the fiscal authority. “An extreme form of “going direct” would be an explicit and permanent monetary financing of a fiscal expansion, or so-called helicopter money. Explicit monetary financing in sufficient size will push up inflation. Without explicit boundaries, however, it would undermine institutional credibility and could lead to uncontrolled fiscal spending. “For example, policy innovations in the next downturn will likely need to take inequality more directly into account to be politically palatable. Not all asset purchase programmes are born equal when it comes to their impact on inequality. Policy responses that put money more directly in the hands of citizens might be more attractive. The rise of central bank-issued electronic money (not cryptocurrencies) might achieve these objectives in ways that were not previously possible.”

In August, I wrote an article citing comments from Chris Giancarlo, former chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), who said the quiet part out loud: the dollar and other world currencies would be devalued and face a “consolidation point,” resulting in CBDCs and stablecoins.

He argued that “the threat to our way of life is not new technology.” He said currency debasement and inflation is the greatest threat, and all societies and empires go through this type of monetary problem. “The threat to our way of life is debasement of our currencies, the dollar especially. I think one out of every four dollars has been created in the last five years. That’s unsustainable. […] Great societies, reserve currencies are destroyed by debasement throughout history. And unfortunately, our modern societies are doing it again.”

Giancarlo sees stablecoins as an attractive alternative to the failing dollar.

“What we’ve seen so far with stablecoins, just observed factually, is that in failed states with failed currencies, the ability to just upswipe a digital form of dollar-based stablecoins to one’s mobile device is very, very attractive and very hard for those local governments to control or to suppress. “Dollar-based stablecoins are going to functionally replace failed currencies in many parts of the world. But that’s only one use. They’re also going to supply in many parts of the developed world a 24/7/365 ability to move money around the globe. “And let’s face it, our existing traditional financial system has done a terrible job of providing low-cost, fast ability to move money. If I were to fly to London tomorrow, and I needed to get $10,000 there, it’d be much quicker for me to stuff the cash in a suitcase than it would be to wire it to London. And that’s just a failure of the existing system. “And that’s something that stablecoins have very much in their crosshairs. So this is coming.”

In July, when Americans were distracted by the Jeffrey Epstein debacle, President Trump signed the Genius Act, which provides federal regulations for stablecoins. The bill allows corporations to become “banks” and issue their own tokenized money assets backed 1:1 by the dollar and U.S. treasuries. Per the White House fact sheet: “The GENIUS Act will generate increased demand for U.S. debt and cement the dollar’s status as the global reserve currency by requiring stablecoin issuers to back their assets with Treasuries and U.S. dollars.”

Stablecoins, as I detailed at the time, are identical to CBDCs, but differ in that stablecoins are are privatized and allow third-party companies and banks to manage and issue the digital tokens, which are then linked back to the Treasury Department which, of course, has a direct line leading back to the central bank, the Federal Reserve.

Trump’s AI and Crypto Czar David Sacks, a member of the PayPal Mafia, confirmed during the signing event that the bill creates a digital dollar like what Giancarlo described.

“This genius act will unlock American dominance in the crypto industry by creating clear rules of the road. It will update arcade payment rails with a revolutionary new payment system, and it will extend US dollar anonymous, like you said, globally by creating a digital dollar that people all over the world can use. “And for every digital dollar in a crypto wallet, there’ll be a traditional dollar in a US bank account, which will create trillions of dollars demand for U.S. Treasuries. So that is the power of this bill, as you asked all the comments, this is a huge promise made and promise kept by President Trump.”

However, the banking of these digital dollars is notable: the dollar is a dying asset, quickly losing its world reserve status as the new emerging multipolar world emerges, as nations are increasingly loosening their dependency on the currency and shares of the country’s debt.

The scheme works like this: if the cryptocurrency industry grows, then the demand for U.S. stablecoins will grow, which will increase the need for new treasury bills to be created by the government, and if the demand for those T-bills grows, then the interest rates on that debt will be lower, thus allowing the government to borrow money at a cheaper rate.

Interestingly enough, however, in September at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Kobyakov, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s senior adviser, Anton Kobyakov, suggested that the U.S. is attempting to pass the national debt onto its people and the world with stablecoins, then somehow magically clear that debt and then drastically revalue gold, leaving the citizenry left holding the bag. He remarked:

“The U.S. is now trying to rewrite the rules of the gold and cryptocurrency markets. Remember the size of their debt — 35 trillion dollars. These two sectors (crypto and gold) are essentially alternatives to the traditional global currency system. Washington’s actions in this area clearly highlight one of its main goals: to urgently address the declining trust in the dollar. “As in the 1930s and the 1970s, the U.S. plans to solve its financial problems at the world’s expense — this time by pushing everyone into the “crypto cloud.” Over time, once part of the U.S. national debt is placed into stablecoins, Washington will devalue that debt. “Put simply: they have a $35 trillion currency debt, they’ll move it into the crypto cloud, devalue it — and start from scratch. That’s the reality for those who are so enthusiastic about crypto.”

Trump has in fact hinted before that the administration could use crypto to pay down some of the national debt in one of the many comments he made during the 2024 campaign. “Who knows, maybe we’ll pay off our $35 trillion [debt] and hand them a little crypto check, right?,” he said. “We’ll hand them a little Bitcoin and wipe out our $35 trillion dollars,” he said jokingly.

Then again, this is Trump we’re talking about. Whatever happened to publicly auditing Fort Knox to see if all the gold is there? Why hasn’t Trump reestablished gold and precious metals as sound money, to back the dollar with gold? What happened to the so-called “External Revenue Service” in place of the IRS? What happened to the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve? What happened to Musk and DOGE paying down part of the national debt from all the wasteful cuts, and the supposed rebate checks that would come from that as well? What happened to tariffs reshoring jobs and nations trembling at Trump’s feet to do business? What happened to tariffs paying down the national debt, while the President claims the country brought in $18 trillion in tariff revenue (impossible), and a so-called “dividend check” to boot?

While Kobyakov’s assessment is rooted in some truth, the reality is I don’t think this is any feasible way to pay down the debt, nor do I think there is an attempt to do so; nor will gold be revalued (assuming the U.S. even HAS any), for if the U.S. were to try and do that, it would have to revalue to unfathomable levels, and prices themselves are also influenced internationally. That, and why would the Federal Reserve return power back to the serfs? That’s not their goal.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, after much hoopla and speculation, said that the Treasury and the Federal Reserve are not going to be revaluing the price of gold to a more fair and realistic value. This came after he said in February, “We’re going to monetize the asset side of the U.S. balance sheet.” This was then taken to mean by precious metal investors that this meant the Treasury would revalue precious metals to a more proper value. But Bessent shot that down. “I said we’re gonna mobilize the asset side of the balance sheet, and all the gold bugs said ‘He’s gonna revalue the gold!’ I can say today we’re not revaluing the gold, but...every department head is looking for the assets that we can mobilize,” Bessent said, referencing energy leases and federally-owned land as investments that could be part of a U.S. sovereign wealth fund, versus using a revaluation of the alleged 8,133 tons of gold reserves to release funds for current government spending or paying down the national debt.

Truth be told, the U.S. isn’t looking into a crypto reset the way some have presented it. Being that the dollar is still the world reserve currency, this is the same old trick of spreading inflation and the burden of that debt around the world in a more effective manner. It’s just rearranging the chairs on the deck of the Titanic. And, as we read earlier from BlackRock and Giancarlo, deliberately failing fiat and hyperinflation by devaluing the currency will ultimately force adoption of tokenization onto the masses.

And if anything, I see sovereign debt crisis and bond market implosion as more countries de-dollarize, and eventually when, at the time of the Fed’s choosing, they finally decide to offload some much of the debt they have been secretly buying to keep bond yields suppressed. What I am saying is not hyperbole; in its end-year forecast for 2026, The Economist speculates that a bond market implosion could very well be possible; and if they are saying it publicly, then we know it’s a real threat - a threat that would utterly collapse the country and usher in an insane amount of inflation.

Central banks and private interests have long salivated at being the buyers and lenders of last resort, to own it all. When Donald Trump and other world leaders talk about lowering interest rates, the explicit goal is to debase the currency. That’s not me saying that, that’s Trump admitting openly that he wants a weaker dollar.

In July, a week after he signed the Genius Act, Trump lauded a weaker dollar and alluded that other countries were doing something similar.

“Well, I’m a person that likes a strong dollar, but a weak dollar makes you a hell of a lot more money. I don’t know if you study, but I study it. So when we have a strong dollar, one thing happens - it sounds good. But you don’t do any tourism, you can’t sell tractors, you can’t sell trucks, you can’t sell anything. “It is good for inflation, that’s about it. But we have no inflation, we wiped out inflation. It doesn’t sound good, but you make a hell of a lot more money with a weaker dollar - not a weak dollar, but a weaker dollar. And it’s good psychologically, it makes you feel good.”

Straight from the horse’s mouth: Trump wants inflation for the reasons we just examined. And contrary to the fake feud he had with Jerome Powell, the Fed Chair announced in October that the Federal Reserve was ready to begin a new quantitative easing cycle (more money printing) as they continued to steadily cut rates, while inflation, by their own numbers, was back on the rise. Why do this? Well, in the context of inflating into programmable, digital tokens and stablecoins, it makes sense; and Trump has ensured that the next Fed Chair will drastically cut rates faster.

Those closest to the money printer and those on the inside will reap the benefits, while those devalued bills ‘trickle down’ into the broader economy where it is worth even less. This is known as the Cantillon Effect.

Meanwhile, Trump himself was already buying up $100 million in bonds. It’s simple math: if interest rates go down, bond prices rise, meaning Trump will profit handsomely from this.

But this is the game Trump and world central banks are playing right now: deliberately killing their own currencies so they can impoverish their people, and then get them to beg for more enslavement with CBDCs (stablecoins) and tokenized assets of everything. Trump has also called for weakening the purchasing power of the dollar during his first term, going so far as to call for negative rates; meaning you’d have to pay the bank interest just to hold your money. And since stablecoins under the Genius Act cannot accrue interest, it would ‘make sense’ to eventually go negative to spur use of the tokens, seeing as there is no benefit to saving them.

Talk is cheap; actions speak louder than words. Trump’s actions are killing the currency by design. And that is what The Economist did on one of their covers last year, depicting Trump doing his little dance, holding a gas can and a dollar on fire while standing on a mountain of dollars, preparing to burn them.

And out of those ashes will arise what The Economist calls “Govcoin,” as has been the plan for many, many years.

For more on the latest research concerning tokenization, digital IDs, the control grid rollout and pre-crime surveillance state rapidly being built around the world, please consider following my work at winepressnews.com and on Substack for more in-depth reports such as this.

