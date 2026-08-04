The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TruthWatchNZ's avatar
TruthWatchNZ
5h

"God is not interested in the “results” (1 Timothy 6:3-5): he is only concerned about your faithfulness to him and what he called you to do."

Wise words. I've leaned on these in those discouraging times too. Waking people is a tough call and all we can do is keep sowing. It really is about our faithfulness. And we were never promised an easy route. It's a narrow way and its FEW who find it. But the reward in the end will be well worth it.

Just one practical thought too, people who were jabbed have undergone personality changes. We heard that happening right from the get go. I've seen it myself. So the battle to awaken folk may be even harder because of that.

Be encouraged. Your work is good, all those hours you've put in show a work of great excellence.

Cheering you on from NZ.

Reply
Share
Jesus dog för dig's avatar
Jesus dog för dig
12m

If you think cant do anything, just post a bibleword anywhere, or on a billboard in your town. Its like a "widow's mite" and will count for something one day. At least 1 person will read it before he tears it down.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The WinePress · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture