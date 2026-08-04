This week is my spiritual birthday since I came to know the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, when I tearfully repented toward God and placed my full faith in Jesus Christ as my savior. 13 years it has been. It’s hard to believe, but it has been that long in what seemed like it was not that long ago.

Every year around this time I usually do a little introspection, pondering my walk, where I have been, what I have come from, and what needs to improve. It’s not a major celebration or anything like that, but just a little self-reflection, a reevaluation, self-judgment.

As I was reading through the scriptures this week as per my usual personal study and reading, I got thinking about a passage that I read the other day and kind of how I have been feeling in recent times, and I know you probably are as well, so I wanted to elaborate on some things and perhaps you may get something out of it.

Romans 9:1 I say the truth in Christ, I lie not, my conscience also bearing me witness in the Holy Ghost, [2] That I have great heaviness and continual sorrow in my heart. [3] For I could wish that myself were accursed from Christ for my brethren, my kinsmen according to the flesh: [4] Who are Israelites; to whom pertaineth the adoption, and the glory, and the covenants, and the giving of the law, and the service of God, and the promises; [5] Whose are the fathers, and of whom as concerning the flesh Christ came, who is over all, God blessed for ever. Amen.

The focus of this study is Romans 9:1-2, particularly verse 2.

I’d be lying to you if I said I was always happy, life is peaches and cream, everything is just joyous, and I strut down the street like a Smurf singing the Happy Song. That’s the kind of noise you’ll hear preached in the modern, lukewarm, Laodicean “churches” these days (Revelation 3:14-22). Everything is happy-clappy fun time; it’s “Your Best Life Now,” by Joel Osteen. (Funnily enough, I actually have an autographed copy of that book that I found at Goodwill years ago).

The truth is, my heart aches more than ever, “because the days are evil” (Ephesians 5:15); more even than when Paul first wrote that.

I wrote a piece back in March about this feeling of apathy that most of us have been dealing with, and more specifically how so many people around us have become totally dead to everything. No emotion, no real anger, no real happiness, just cattle that simply graze the fields chewing cud without ever questioning much.

It has certainly added to my heaviness. Paul, in Romans 9:1-5, had a tremendous burden on his heart because he had such love for his people, determined to bring them the gospel and to see them saved, knowing full well that most of them would reject it anyway. Paul even disobeyed the direct commands of the Holy Spirit several times (Acts 20:22-24, 21:4-5, 10-13, 22:19-20) because he was so determined to preach the gospel to the Jews, ultimately leading to his imprisonment, beaten by mobs, shipwrecked, and having his audience squandered because he was confined to a life behind bars. God still had pity on him and protected him because his means of defiance were down out of true charity and self-sacrifice (Acts 23:11). I am not suggesting that you disobey the direct commands of God and his word, but I mention this to explain some of the context of Paul’s burden.

But as that relates to me (and perhaps you too), I very much have a great heaviness and continual sorrow in my heart; and that is largely because I too carry a burden for those I love and even those I’ll never meet.

When I started The WinePress back in 2020, I obviously knew I was never going to win over everyone, it is what it is, but at the same time I really wanted to try to wake people up. But even now, I am just stunned at the absolute willful ignorance of the masses, let alone the so-called professing “Christians.” And it grows quite frustrating many times, to the point where I have many, many times wanted to throw up my hands and quit, and shout, to hell with them all. I don’t want that, of course: but I have sacrificed sooo much of my time, spent money, squandered a lot of my earning potential, and have provided almost all of my work entirely for free; all by myself, no additional staff to help, I metaphorically burned the midnight oil and put my nose to the grindstone, laboring near-daily for years trying to grow The WinePress and spread the truth, trying to wake people up and fight back against some of this wickedness, or at least slow it down, and perhaps lead some people to the same saving grace that God has given me.

I’ll never know this side of heaven just how successful it has all been; even Paul warns not to judge these things, as even he would not judge himself in this because he was unsure just how faithful he was and his true intents of the heart, as that will be revealed at the judgment seat of Christ (1 Corinthians 4:1-7). But all that studying and researching, and the constant laboring in this regard, has brought a lot of sorrow and a stooped spirit, especially wondering if any of it has actually made any real difference. It sure doesn’t seem like it sometimes, especially as we see everything circling the drain.

Despite it all, I have and still do it because I care.

Proverbs 24:11 If thou forbear to deliver them that are drawn unto death, and those that are ready to be slain; [12] If thou sayest, Behold, we knew it not; doth not he that pondereth the heart consider it? and he that keepeth thy soul, doth not he know it? and shall not he render to every man according to his works?

Even though there are a lot of people who operate life walking, it seems, through time and space without any real concern in the world, there are many of those kinds (not all) who I actually enjoy talking to, particularly because even though they are lost, they have not (some of them) had their minds so thoroughly polluted that they are “past feeling,” and have all these stupid opinions and biases built-up in their heads. I remember when I was lost: I was never a Christian or atheist, I was nothing; I lived most of my life just existing or consuming, I had no real beliefs about much. I’ll spare you my testimony for now, but I pity and have rapport with a lot of these types of people, who are just really confused, saddened and beaten down by the gross excess of vanity of our modern society and decaying empire.

Even before that, when I first got saved in high school, that burden to share and spread the light of the gospel was upon me.

One of the first things I ever learned and was taught when I came to true faith was that the most trouble you will ever have is with other professing Christians. Naturally, being the wide-eyed, bushy-tailed kid that I was, I thought surely that could not be the case, maybe with some, sure, but I figured it would be a great talking point with all my friends and classmates. And then I learned hard and fast that this was true, as my friends and teammates on the football and wrestling teams, who loved to brag about their church attendance, who were quick to deride and mock me for sharing my life in Christ, or even to dare to discuss such a topic that was not “in church,” and the videos I started posting on YouTube at the time. I was entirely green, very messed-up doctrinally, I had no idea what I was talking about in the slightest, but what little I did know I wanted to share it, and that got me ridiculed really quick.

Then as the Lord started to really sanctify my life and clean me up, I started to become established and grounded in the word of God — oh boy, that really brought the ridicule and social isolation, and constant arguments from parents and family, and so on. I know you can perhaps relate.

1 Peter 4:1 Forasmuch then as Christ hath suffered for us in the flesh, arm yourselves likewise with the same mind: for he that hath suffered in the flesh hath ceased from sin; [2] That he no longer should live the rest of his time in the flesh to the lusts of men, but to the will of God. [3] For the time past of our life may suffice us to have wrought the will of the Gentiles, when we walked in lasciviousness, lusts, excess of wine, revellings, banquetings, and abominable idolatries: [4] Wherein they think it strange that ye run not with them to the same excess of riot, speaking evil of you: [5] Who shall give account to him that is ready to judge the quick and the dead.

My point is all these things bring a heavy burden and continual sorrow. You learn to embrace it after a while and simply deal with it, but there are times where things simply just wear you down.

Nowadays, the isolation only makes things worse, and you might be one of if not the only real believers in your area.

Romans 11:2 God hath not cast away his people which he foreknew. Wot ye not what the scripture saith of Elias? how he maketh intercession to God against Israel, saying, [3] Lord, they have killed thy prophets, and digged down thine altars; and I am left alone, and they seek my life. [4] But what saith the answer of God unto him? I have reserved to myself seven thousand men, who have not bowed the knee to the image of Baal.

The context is dealing with a Jewish remnant, but this very much applies broadly to us as well for instruction in righteousness. Despite things cascading daily, and it seems like you are all alone and the “godly man ceaseth” (Psalm 12:1), it is important to remember that you are not “left alone.” The best advice is to do what David did: “And David was greatly distressed; for the people spake of stoning him, because the soul of all the people was grieved, every man for his sons and for his daughters: but David encouraged himself in the LORD his God” (1 Samuel 30:6).

Jesus Christ our Lord was also in a similar position. The shortest verse in the Bible is “Jesus wept” (John 11:34-36). Of course, those Jews who saw those tears seemed to have missed the tears when he wept because his own people would not repent towards him.

Matthew 23:37 O Jerusalem, Jerusalem, thou that killest the prophets, and stonest them which are sent unto thee, how often would I have gathered thy children together, even as a hen gathereth her chickens under her wings, and ye would not! [38] Behold, your house is left unto you desolate. [39] For I say unto you, Ye shall not see me henceforth, till ye shall say, Blessed is he that cometh in the name of the Lord. Luke 19:41 And when he was come near, he beheld the city, and wept over it, [42] Saying, If thou hadst known, even thou, at least in this thy day, the things which belong unto thy peace! but now they are hid from thine eyes. Isaiah 53:3 He is despised and rejected of men; a man of sorrows, and acquainted with grief: and we hid as it were our faces from him; he was despised, and we esteemed him not. [4] Surely he hath borne our griefs, and carried our sorrows: yet we did esteem him stricken, smitten of God, and afflicted. [5] But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed.

If we are to esteem and bear the reproach of Christ (Hebrews 11:26, 13:12-16), and if we have his Spirit in us (Ephesians 4:4-6), then we are going to many times be a man or a woman “of sorrows, and acquainted with grief.”

Truth be told, the life of a true, born again child of God is a paradox. Despite the fact that Paul acknowledges his grief, he also states in other places:

Philippians 4:4 Rejoice in the Lord alway: and again I say, Rejoice. 1 Thessalonians 5:16 Rejoice evermore.

I’ve mentioned before that sometimes these simple commands are easier said than done.

We know that our God does not lie (Titus 1:2) and does not lead us into temptation; and yet I have had moments such as Jeremiah did: “O LORD, thou hast deceived me, and I was deceived: thou art stronger than I, and hast prevailed: I am in derision daily, every one mocketh me” (Jeremiah 20:7).” You know, I appreciate those verses, not that I think it is wise to accuse God of being a liar (please don’t do that), but I appreciate the fact that the Lord inspired and preserved this because it relates to how we might feel.

Paul, on the other hand, is on the other spectrum (most of the time), and told to rejoice. You might wonder, how do I reconcile this? I feel so much despair, sorrow and wow, but I am told (it may feel like) I have to paper over those feelings? Well, Paul sums it up in one verse:

2 Corinthians 6:3 Giving no offence in any thing, that the ministry be not blamed: [4] But in all things approving ourselves as the ministers of God, in much patience, in afflictions, in necessities, in distresses, [5] In stripes, in imprisonments, in tumults, in labours, in watchings, in fastings; [6] By pureness, by knowledge, by longsuffering, by kindness, by the Holy Ghost, by love unfeigned, [7] By the word of truth, by the power of God, by the armour of righteousness on the right hand and on the left, [8] By honour and dishonour, by evil report and good report: as deceivers, and yet true; [9] As unknown, and yet well known; as dying, and, behold, we live; as chastened, and not killed; [10] As sorrowful, yet alway rejoicing; as poor, yet making many rich; as having nothing, and yet possessing all things.

The difference between the true Christian versus the false ones and the lost world is that the believer sorrows in hope, that’s the difference.

Romans 5:1 Therefore being justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ: [2] By whom also we have access by faith into this grace wherein we stand, and rejoice in hope of the glory of God. [3] And not only so, but we glory in tribulations also: knowing that tribulation worketh patience; [4] And patience, experience; and experience, hope: [5] And hope maketh not ashamed; because the love of God is shed abroad in our hearts by the Holy Ghost which is given unto us.

Devotionally, Psalms 126:5-6 is very much are applicable to this discussion.

Psalm 126:5 They that sow in tears shall reap in joy. [6] He that goeth forth and weepeth, bearing precious seed, shall doubtless come again with rejoicing, bringing his sheaves with him.

That was Paul’s burden, it was Jesus’ burden, and it ought to be our burden as well. This is why Paul also said, “For what is our hope, or joy, or crown of rejoicing? Are not even ye in the presence of our Lord Jesus Christ at his coming? For ye are our glory and joy” (1 Thessalonians 2:19-20).

Now contrast that with the lost world, “having no hope, and without God in the world:” (Ephesians 2:13). Their sorrow and grieving is a lot different.

Isaiah 57:19 I create the fruit of the lips; Peace, peace to him that is far off, and to him that is near, saith the LORD; and I will heal him. [20] But the wicked are like the troubled sea, when it cannot rest, whose waters cast up mire and dirt. [21] There is no peace, saith my God, to the wicked.

Go back and look at 2 Corinthians 6:9-10, and then read the inverse of that passage, and compare that with the people that see and hear of:

They are (perhaps) well-known, but just how many real friends and family do they really have, and they certainly aren’t known by God (!); they live, but they are dying because of their sins and ultimately will die in their sins, if they are not washed in the blood of the lamb (Romans 6:23); God corrects us as a loving father (Hebrews 12:1-8), but with them Satan is their father, and they walk the course of this life “alienated and enemies in [their] mind by wicked works” (Colossians 1:21-22; Ephesians 2:1-3), and will perish in their own corruption (2 Peter 2:12; John 8:31-36); their sorrow is worldly and not godly (2 Corinthians 7:9-11), and they can only rejoice in carnal things that come to naught, and have no real rejoicing because of it (Romans 8:5-13), and have no hope of eternity after that; they might be rich physically, but they are really just poor (Revelation 3:14-22; Proverbs 13:7, 28:6; Luke 12:15-21); by extension, they possess everything, yet own nothing (1 Corinthians 7:29-31; Ecclesiastes 5:10-17; James 1:9-12).

And on that last one — “as having nothing, and yet possessing all things” — we’ve talked a lot about the whole “You’ll own nothing and be happy” by 2030. While we are watching this reality rapidly come to pass, and it seems more and more of this is unavoidable as we are all being squeezed and pushed into this paradigm. As distressing as this reality is, and while I think ought to try and create awareness and push back against it within our capacity, I have also discussed the reality that there might not be much that we can do to stop it, and we very well could be totally subject to this enslavement before our Lord has taken us up yet.

That being said, if you are saved, and walking the way you should be, at the end of the day, Klaus Schwab and Larry Fink can go shove it, because while we may own nothing in the future, we will still end up possessing all things; as our home is in heaven, for starters, and we will (hopefully) inherit those rewards at the judgment seat of Christ, and we will eventually inherit the earth in the millennial kingdom, and “spoil those that spoiled them, and rob those that robbed them” (Ezekiel 39:10).

So all in all, let these things be an encouragement, “and rejoice in hope of the glory of God.” Unlike them, we hope, they don’t.

1 Corinthians 15:19 If in this life only we have hope in Christ, we are of all men most miserable. [20] But now is Christ risen from the dead, and become the firstfruits of them that slept. 1 Thessalonians 4:13 But I would not have you to be ignorant, brethren, concerning them which are asleep, that ye sorrow not, even as others which have no hope. [14] For if we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so them also which sleep in Jesus will God bring with him. [15] For this we say unto you by the word of the Lord, that we which are alive and remain unto the coming of the Lord shall not prevent them which are asleep. [1 6] For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first: [17] Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord. [18] Wherefore comfort one another with these words.

In conclusion of this little study, Paul also has this to say:

Philippians 4:7 And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus. [8] Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.

All you can do when there is nothing you can do is do the best that you can. God is not interested in the “results” (1 Timothy 6:3-5): he is only concerned about your faithfulness to him and what he called you to do. The parable of the pounds in Luke 19 makes this very clear, as do other passages. “Whoso keepeth the fig tree shall eat the fruit thereof: so he that waiteth on his master shall be honoured” (Proverbs 27:18). “Faithful is he that calleth you, who also will do it” (1 Thessalonians 5:24). We need to do what we can within our capacity and “according as God hath dealt to every man the measure of faith.”

Despite it all, all the struggles, the trials, the sadness, the loneliness, the misery, the peace of God is something that cannot be explained or reckoned, certainly not by anyone who doesn’t have the Holy Spirit indwelling them. At the end of the day, no matter how bad it gets, “I know whom I have believed, and am persuaded that he is able to keep that which I have committed unto him against that day” (2 Timothy 1:12), and the love of Christ will always be there to sustain me and keep me going. Again, easier said than done sometimes, but remember the advice given in Philippians 4:8.

So hopefully you got something out of this. And if you did, be sure to share it or give it to someone who you think needs it as well.

Romans 8:35 Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? shall tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or peril, or sword? [36] As it is written, For thy sake we are killed all the day long; we are accounted as sheep for the slaughter. [37] Nay, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him that loved us. [38] For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, [39] Nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.

If you enjoyed this report and others like it, please consider sharing this post and supporting The WinePress down below!

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

To support The WinePress, you can contribute by doing one or more of the following:

You may send cash, check or letters to this address:

Jacob M. Thompson

#119

12820 Adams Rd.

Granger, IN 46530

If you decide to send a check, please do not address it to “The WinePress.” Please address it to the name listed.

You can become a paid member on Substack.

You can also donate electronically by hitting the link below:

DONATE HERE