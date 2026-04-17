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Wilma Watson's avatar
Wilma Watson
7m

Amen! Thank you for this article dear brother Jacob ☺️

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Grom7890's avatar
Grom7890
8m

You need to look up what the Greek word translated as meats really means. Then look at Matthew 14:15 in the KJV. You are peddling a lie and it’s based on the false view of the KJV. You want to believe that the TR is the correct GTN, that’s a perfectly valid belief. You want to believe that the KJV is the best translation made using the TR, that’s also a valid belief. But the attitude that the KJV is the only correct translation is wrong and the Holy Spirit, you know the third person of the Trinity, calls you a liar. You see, Paul told Timothy that all scripture is inspired by God, but the only scripture Timothy could read from and thus preach from was the Septugent. Go check on the areas it disagrees with the Hebrew. Then think on what the Holy Spirit inspired Paul to write.

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