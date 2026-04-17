The following report was first published on January 11th, 2024, on winepressnews.com. New information has been added.

As the title reflects, the King James Bible (KJB or KJV) is the only version of the scriptures that has accurately predicted, and is currently fulfilling, the prophecy that there would be a war on meat consumption and commands to not eat it. All other popular, modern new versions that were released or revised a number of times alter the text which erases the prophecy.

This will not be an exhaustive study but rather just an observation that you can put in your back pocket.

Here is the passage in question, first written down approximately 2,000 years ago by the apostle Paul, as he neared the end of his ministry and life before his execution:

1 Timothy 4:1 Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils; [2] Speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron; [3] Forbidding to marry, and commanding to abstain from meats, which God hath created to be received with thanksgiving of them which believe and know the truth. [4] For every creature of God is good, and nothing to be refused, if it be received with thanksgiving: [5] For it is sanctified by the word of God and prayer. [6] If thou put the brethren in remembrance of these things, thou shalt be a good minister of Jesus Christ, nourished up in the words of faith and of good doctrine, whereunto thou hast attained.

Now, unless you have been living under a rock, you know that the media, governments, mainstream healthcare and authorities have railed against meat, urging you to vastly lower your consumption of it if not outright; with endless claims that it is bad for your health, it’s bad for the environment and all those cow farts are a major contributing factor to “climate change,” apparently.

As indicated by the passage and the semicolons in the first three verses – which means that all the clauses are related to one another and are describing a continuing thought — the “Speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron” is very much on display when having this discussion, for the insane arguments and “science falsely so called” (1 Timothy 6:20) given are indeed littered with endless hypocrisies and brazen lies, in order to justify the masses from eating meat, and by extension dairy.

These lies and propaganda perpetuated have been going on subtly for a long time now, as during the 20th century there was a concerted move to demonize eating saturated fats and cholesterol, claiming that it would stop your heart, clog your arteries, ruin kidney health, and so forth; along with all the other lies spoken in hypocrisy, that demonized that big great ball of heat in the sky, telling us that we’d get skin cancer, so you need to stay inside and be a pale-skinned ghost, and if you do go outside for more than 5 minutes then you need to slather on that Banana Boat sunscreen that will give you skin cancer.

I mean, in September, 2022, the Biden administration and a bipartisan coalition of senators came together to host this food and health conference; which culminated into this stooge who is funded by Bill Gates to lead the charge, who he and his team want people to think that ultra-processed cereals, sugary desserts, and even Almond M&Ms are actually healthier than ground beef, eggs, and cheddar cheese; of which they say need to be minimized. I digress, but that demonstrates the devilish logic at play, of which our tax dollars went.

And laying aside the blatant hypocrisies of all this false science that has been regurgitated for decades now, and how modern agricultural practices, the chemicals and toxins sprayed on crops, and laced with in the final product, packaged in plastic containers, and all the energy needed to house the food at grocery stores, along with mass interconnectional shipping — we know have this even more comical and hypocritical push for people to eat bugs; or, even ‘better’ yet, these hypocrites who have followed seducing spirits and doctrines of devils, now want people to call this ultra-processed plant-based slop “meat;” or to adopt eating cell-cultured and lab-grown meat, instead just eating the real thing.

Regulars of The WinePress know that I constantly harp on these developments around the world, and the constant push by the elite class and stakeholder groups for people to embrace them, as they reduce the consumption of the actual thing.

In the leadup to the COP28 climate summit, the United Nations published a report that again urged nations to throttle back animal husbandry and reduce meat consumption, insinuating that upwards of 50% of production cuts will be needed globally.

Moreover, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said during that week of COP28 that the world must slash its meat consumption. 159 nations that also signed a pact agreeing to further the transition for their people.

“Our food systems are harming the health of people and planet. Food systems contribute to over 30 percent of greenhouse gas emissions, and account for almost one-third of the global burden of disease. Transforming food systems is therefore essential by shifting for this healthier, diversified and more plant-based diets.”

Multi-billionaire investors like Bill Gates are urging the public to adopt faux meats as well. The World Economic Forum prophesizes that the masses living in smart cities will be eating plant-based and lab-grown meat by 2030.

Countries such as The Netherlands, Ireland, and Germany, and cities such as New York, have also made extreme moves to cull livestock, sequestering land and pastures, and not serving meat in public venues.

In 2024, Denmark introduced a meat production tax and became the world’s first country to enact a carbon tax by charging farmers $100 per head of cattle they managed, among other fees, in a bid to meet arbitrary climate emission reduction goals by 2030, including plans to turn farmland into forestry.

In 2022, the British grocery chain Stansbury’s revealed in a report that it eventually plans to implement a “sin tax” on meat to reduce consumption and push plant-based diets instead; heavily insinuating that consumers will be “flexitarian” and vegan in the short run, as over time meat no longer becomes a choice for people to eat, as technology and biometrics advance, and habits alter.

In the United States, since the second Trump administration took over, the FDA has approved a number of faux meat and dairy products, more than double than during the Biden administration.

Again in 2024, the World Economic Forum published a report called “Creating a Vibrant Food Innovation Ecosystem through Alternative Proteins,” which was written to highlight “the essential role governments play in propelling progress in alternative proteins and takes a detailed look at how Israel and other countries are creating a collaborative and dynamic food-tech innovation ecosystem.” The paper cites Israel as a case study.

“With global meat consumption projected to increase by at least 50% from 2012 levels by 2050, alternative proteins – including plant-based and cultivated meat – offer an additional globally scalable solution,” the authors wrote. “These technologies serve as value-added agriculture compared to conventional production, have the potential to reduce emissions dramatically, feed more people with fewer resources, reduce public health risks and free up lands and waters worldwide for restoration and recovery.” “The paper highlights Israel as a case study for country-led approaches in which government leadership is creating the conditions for a robust, highly collaborative food-tech innovation environment focused on shared value – a space that can produce scientific breakthroughs, launch and support public–private sector partnerships and create a thriving bioeconomy. “The Israeli alternative protein landscape has experienced a significant transformation of leadership over the past five years, driven by an effective blend of multidisciplinary academic knowledge, a dynamic and risk-taking entrepreneurial environment and active involvement from the public sector.” “Israel’s proactive approach to fostering innovation in alternative proteins reflects our commitment to shaping a sustainable future for generations to come. […] Israel is poised to redefine the global landscape of alternative proteins technology and make an impactful change for a more resilient food future,” Dror Bin, Chief Executive Officer, Israel Innovation Authority, said in a statement.

The WEF then honed in on what makes Israel unique and how it serves as a model for other nations. Israel’s many universities have dedicated a large amount of time and money to alt-protein projects. Israel has also funded a ton of faux meat companies.

In 2023, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was given a tour of an automated faux meat facility that allows customers to select what type of fake meat they want, the cut and fat percentage, and the automated facility then 3D prints that selection. This is courtesy of Steakholder Foods, which claims its business model “is the butcher and slaughterhouse of the future.” Netanyahu referred to it as the “future McDonald’s.”

TBN also did an entire episode in 2022 called “How Israel is Changing the Future of Food,” which includes cell-cultured meats.

The fake meat initiative falls in line with what some Israelis and Jews believe concerning the seven Noahide Laws, one of those being “Prohibition Against Eating the Limb of a Living Creature” — the Noahide Laws are becoming part of a rapidly growing trend around the world with governments quietly introducing laws that protect and promote these laws under the guise of combatting “antisemitism.”

Thus, 1 Timothy 4:1-6 viewed in this context takes on a new light.

Furthermore, some have even gone so far as to suggest that people be genetically reengineered to not like the taste of meat anymore.

Even the media and some of the radical vegans have pushed the idea that cannibalism is not actually bad, and could be viable for the future!

But you get the point. 1 Timothy 4:1-6 – a roughly 2,000-year-old prophecy – is playing out right before our eyes, and will intensify as the years roll by, as mandates, taxes, and regulation come in.

As I said at the beginning of this post, modern new versions have altered the text of 1 Timothy 4:1-6 to whitewash or completely remove the key distinctive warning given, among other changes to the sentence structure, punctuation, and keywords. The KJB is habitually mocked and ridiculed for being too hard to understand, out-of-date with the times, inaccurate and mistranslated, and yada, yada, yada: I’ve heard all the alibis. And yet, I want you to examine what these new versions have done to butcher the text of this particular passage. Ubiquitously they remove ‘meats’ and instead replace it with ‘foods’, which is far less specific, among other incorrect alterations that were made.

I have listed a number of the more popular ones of the day:

Amplified Version (AMP): [1] But the [Holy] Spirit explicitly and unmistakably declares that in later times some will turn away from the faith, paying attention instead to deceitful and seductive spirits and doctrines of demons, [2] [misled] by the hypocrisy of liars whose consciences are seared as with a branding iron [leaving them incapable of ethical functioning], [3] who forbid marriage and advocate abstaining from [certain kinds of] foods which God has created to be gratefully shared by those who believe and have [a clear] knowledge of the truth.

Christian Standard Bible (CSB): Now the Spirit explicitly says that in later times some will depart from the faith, paying attention to deceitful spirits and the teachings of demons, 2 through the hypocrisy of liars whose consciences are seared. 3 They forbid marriage and demand abstinence from foods that God created to be received with gratitude by those who believe and know the truth.

Common English Bible (CEB): The Spirit clearly says that in latter times some people will turn away from the faith. They will pay attention to spirits that deceive and to the teaching of demons. 2 They will be controlled by the pretense of lying, and their own consciences will be seared. 3 They will prohibit marriage and eating foods that God created—and he intended them to be accepted with thanksgiving by those who are faithful and have come to know the truth.

Easy-to-Read Version (ERV): The Spirit clearly says that in the last times some will turn away from what we believe. They will obey spirits that tell lies. And they will follow the teachings of demons. 2 Those teachings come through people who tell lies and trick others. These evil people cannot see what is right and what is wrong. It is like their conscience has been destroyed with a hot iron. 3 They say that it is wrong to marry. And they say that there are some foods that people must not eat. But God made these foods, and those who believe and who understand the truth can eat them with thanks.

English Standard Version (ESV): Now the Spirit expressly says that in later times some will depart from the faith by devoting themselves to deceitful spirits and teachings of demons, 2 through the insincerity of liars whose consciences are seared, 3 who forbid marriage and require abstinence from foods that God created to be received with thanksgiving by those who believe and know the truth.

Holman Christian Standard Bible (HCSB): Now the Spirit explicitly says that in later times some will depart from the faith, paying attention to deceitful spirits and the teachings of demons, 2 through the hypocrisy of liars whose consciences are seared. 3 They forbid marriage and demand abstinence from foods that God created to be received with gratitude by those who believe and know the truth.

International Standard Version (ISV): Now the Spirit says clearly that in the last times some people will abandon the faith by following deceitful spirits, the teachings of demons, 2 and the hypocrisy of liars, whose consciences have been burned by a hot iron. 3 They will try to stop people from marrying and from eating certain foods, which God created to be received with thanksgiving by those who believe and know the truth.

Legacy Standard Bible (LSB): But the Spirit explicitly says that in later times some will fall away from the faith, paying attention to deceitful spirits and doctrines of demons, 2 by the hypocrisy of liars, who have been seared in their own conscience, 3 who forbid marriage and advocate abstaining from foods which God created to be shared in with thanksgiving by those who believe and know the truth.

The Message (MSG): 1-5 The Spirit makes it clear that as time goes on, some are going to give up on the faith and chase after demonic illusions put forth by professional liars. These liars have lied so well and for so long that they’ve lost their capacity for truth. They will tell you not to get married. They’ll tell you not to eat this or that food—perfectly good food God created to be eaten heartily and with thanksgiving by believers who know better!

Modern English Version (MEV): Now the Spirit clearly says that in the last times some will depart from the faith and pay attention to seducing spirits and doctrines of devils, 2 speaking lies in hypocrisy, having their consciences seared with a hot iron, 3 forbidding to marry, and commanding to abstain from foods, which God has created to be received with thanksgiving by those who believe and know the truth.

New American Bible (Revised Edition) (NABRE): 1 Now the Spirit explicitly says that in the last times some will turn away from the faith by paying attention to deceitful spirits and demonic instructions 2 through the hypocrisy of liars with branded consciences. 3 They forbid marriage and require abstinence from foods that God created to be received with thanksgiving by those who believe and know the truth.

New American Standard Bible (NASB): But the Spirit explicitly says that in later times some will [a]fall away from the faith, paying attention to deceitful spirits and teachings of demons, 2 by means of the hypocrisy of liars seared in their own conscience as with a branding iron, 3 who forbid marriage and advocate abstaining from foods which God has created to be gratefully shared in by those who believe and know the truth.

New Catholic Bible (NCB): The Spirit clearly says that during the last times some will abandon the faith. They will run after deceitful spirits and demonic doctrines, 2 through the hypocrisy of liars whose consciences have been branded as with a burning iron. 3 They forbid marriage and require abstinence from foods that God created to be accepted with thanksgiving by those who believe and who know the truth.

New International Version (NIV): The Spirit clearly says that in later times some will abandon the faith and follow deceiving spirits and things taught by demons. 2 Such teachings come through hypocritical liars, whose consciences have been seared as with a hot iron. 3 They forbid people to marry and order them to abstain from certain foods, which God created to be received with thanksgiving by those who believe and who know the truth.

New King James Version (NKJV): Now the Spirit expressly says that in latter times some will depart from the faith, giving heed to deceiving spirits and doctrines of demons, 2 speaking lies in hypocrisy, having their own conscience seared with a hot iron, 3 forbidding to marry, and commanding to abstain from foods which God created to be received with thanksgiving by those who believe and know the truth.

New Living Translation (NLT): Now the Holy Spirit tells us clearly that in the last times some will turn away from the true faith; they will follow deceptive spirits and teachings that come from demons. 2 These people are hypocrites and liars, and their consciences are dead. 3 They will say it is wrong to be married and wrong to eat certain foods. But God created those foods to be eaten with thanks by faithful people who know the truth.

Revised Standard Version (RSV): Now the Spirit expressly says that in later times some will depart from the faith by giving heed to deceitful spirits and doctrines of demons, 2 through the pretensions of liars whose consciences are seared, 3 who forbid marriage and enjoin abstinence from foods which God created to be received with thanksgiving by those who believe and know the truth.

As exhaustive as that was, I printed all those versions (and there are more) to demonstrate how they are all changing the plain text of the KJB. Tell me: what’s so “archaic” about “commanding to abstain from meats,” as the KJB says it? Is this “Elizabethan English” too complex to apprehend?

Of course, I’m sure the naysayers will claim that the difference is only minor and it’s the same difference — which is obviously not the case, as “foods” is far too broad and can be situational depending on the context; especially nowadays, since the idea of absolute truth is dead and gone like the Dodo bird, in professing Christian circles and churches.

And lest anyone think that what I am saying is an overstatement, them I would turn your attention to a report I did almost exactly one year ago, citing a Christian poll that queried over 17,000 professing Christians from all sects and denominations over a 24-hour period; which found that 40% would eat lab-grown meat, and another 18% saying they were unsure; in response to the question: “If lab-grown meat becomes indistinguishable from regular meat in taste and texture and the cost is less expensive, would you consider switching to it?” Thus, that report, for example, validates the accurate prophecy given in the King James text, and proves that in “the latter times some shall depart from the faith,” and they would be “Speaking lies in hypocrisy,” and that if push came to shove they’d capitulate to the “commanding to abstain from meats.”

On top of that, Paul already addressed the issue of eating certain meats and drinks, celebrating holidays, and things of the suchlike in a multitude of passages: Romans 14; Colossians 2:16-23; 1 Corinthians 6:12-13, 8:1-13, 10:23-33. So, to give a “prophecy” that people would be commanded and dissuaded to not eat certain “foods” is not much of a prophecy, as that was already going on in the Old Testament and in the first century when the New Testament was written! Whoops! The “God-fearing,” reverential “conservative” scribes and seminaries seem to have missed that oversight, as they were hastening to rewrite the text they are doing it by “Speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron.” But let’s not beat-up on the scribes too much now: they were never that bright as they appeared to be in the first place, and are probably suffering from nutritional deficiencies, erratic hormonal imbalances, and brain fog from abstaining from “certain foods,” am I right?

And why would “they,” the elites, wish to get people to stop eating meat, at the very basic core of it all? Because it’s healthy and nutrient rich.

Acts 27:33 And while the day was coming on, Paul besought them all to take meat, saying, This day is the fourteenth day that ye have tarried and continued fasting, having taken nothing. [34] Wherefore I pray you to take some meat: for this is for your health: for there shall not an hair fall from the head of any of you. [35] And when he had thus spoken, he took bread, and gave thanks to God in presence of them all: and when he had broken it, he began to eat. [36] Then were they all of good cheer, and they also took some meat.

“They” don’t want you to be healthy. They want you weak and anemic, so it makes you easier to control.

Consider this verse:

Romans 16:19 For your obedience is come abroad unto all men. I am glad therefore on your behalf: but yet I would have you wise unto that which is good, and simple concerning evil.

I am well-versed and studied on the issue of the translations, and many of the arguments and nuances, and manuscript evidence debates, and so forth; and that’s all well and good to study, but keeping things simple is what works best.

Forget all the little arguments and philosophical debates. You want proof that the King James Bible is the true, inspired, infallible, inherent word of God in English today? Well, here you go. The new versions failed and the King James Bible accurately preserved the prophecy that we are bearing witness to right now, and will continue to see fulfilled.

Show this prophecy to people, as the evidence for it is undeniable.

Titus 1:9 Holding fast the faithful word as he hath been taught, that he may be able by sound doctrine both to exhort and to convince the gainsayers.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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