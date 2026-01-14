Courtesy: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

All throughout last year, I told readers to ignore the fake feud between President Donald Trump and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell; and I succinctly showed in a recent article why their arguments are another case of “good cop, bad cop.”

By their own words and deeds, both Trump and the Federal Reserve are actively working to devalue the dollar and usher in higher inflation, as a pretext to force Americans and other parts of the world into accepting digital, programmable currencies and tokenized assets on a blockchain, as admitted by BlackRock and other former U.S. economic officials. Trump has publicly said last year that lowering interest rates will create more inflation by design; and the Federal Reserve, though not moving at the pace that he wants them to, has begun incrementally cutting interest rates lower while also beginning a new quantitative easing monetary cycle (money printing), while inflation (by their own numbers) is already back on the rise.

Their own data admits that the Fed’s money supply was already increasing; and third-party inflation numbers in aggregate are way higher than the fudged federal numbers.

It’s no secret that President Trump wants very low interest rates, both now and during his first term; even to the point where he suggested negative interest rates in 2019 - which means customers would have to pay the bank for the privilege of holding their deposits, the idea being that it would spur spending. On November 12th, 2019, Trump said during a speech to the Economic Club of New York:

“Remember we are actively competing with nations that openly cut interest rates so that many are now actually getting paid when they pay off their loan, known as negative interest. Who ever heard of such a thing? Give me some of that. Give me some of that money. I want some of that money. Our Federal Reserve doesn’t let us do it.”

But Trump’s incessant push for lower rates came as soon as he became President, after previously rebuking low rates as a cause for inflation.

In 2011, he tweeted: “The Fed’s reckless policies of low interest and flooding the market with dollars needs to be stopped or we will face record inflation.”

Furthermore, as per Real Clear Politics, Trump expressed in September 2016:

“They’re keeping the rates artificially low so the economy doesn’t go down,” Trump said in response to a question about a potential rate hike by the Federal Reserve this month. “So that Obama can say he did a good job. That’s the only reason that the rates are so low. They’re keeping the rates artificially low so that Obama can go out and play golf after January and say that he did a good job. But it is a very, a very false economy. So [Obama] can leave office and say: See I told you.” “We have a very false economy,” he repeated. “So far, I think she’s done a political job,” he said about Fed chair Janet Yellen. “At some point the rates are going to have to change,” Trump added. “The only thing that is strong is the artificial stock market.” “That’s only strong because it’s free money because the rates are so low. It’s an artificial market. It’s a bubble. So the only thing that’s strong is the artificial market that they’re created until January. It’s so artificial because they have free money... It’s all free money. When rates are low like this it’s hard not to have a good stock market,” he also said.

My o’ my have times changed! And you know what? What he said in 2011 and ‘16 was 100% correct. Yet, how ironic that in his first administration and now again in 2025 and 2026 all we hear from him about is how booming the stock market is as a measure of strength for the economy, which he tees off on the golf course!

When it’s up, it’s because of him; when it does badly, it’s someone else’s fault:

This is duplicity, plain as day.

On Sunday, Powell responded to the administration attempting to indict him for wrongdoing and serving him with a grand jury subpoena. In a video statement, Powell said:

“On Friday, the Department of Justice served the Federal Reserve with grand jury subpoenas, threatening a criminal indictment related to my testimony before the Senate Banking Committee last June. That testimony concerned in part a multi-year project to renovate historic Federal Reserve office buildings. “I have deep respect for the rule of law and for accountability in our democracy. No one—certainly not the chair of the Federal Reserve—is above the law. But this unprecedented action should be seen in the broader context of the administration’s threats and ongoing pressure. “This new threat is not about my testimony last June or about the renovation of the Federal Reserve buildings. It is not about Congress’s oversight role; the Fed through testimony and other public disclosures made every effort to keep Congress informed about the renovation project. Those are pretexts. The threat of criminal charges is a consequence of the Federal Reserve setting interest rates based on our best assessment of what will serve the public, rather than following the preferences of the President. “This is about whether the Fed will be able to continue to set interest rates based on evidence and economic conditions—or whether instead monetary policy will be directed by political pressure or intimidation. “I have served at the Federal Reserve under four administrations, Republicans and Democrats alike. In every case, I have carried out my duties without political fear or favor, focused solely on our mandate of price stability and maximum employment. Public service sometimes requires standing firm in the face of threats. I will continue to do the job the Senate confirmed me to do, with integrity and a commitment to serving the American people. “Thank you.”

The most fascinating thing to come out of this is now this argument, this false dichotomy, a red herring, is the argument over whether or not the Federal Reserve needs to be independent or consolidated by the Trump administration.

This psyop is working so well it is getting Americans from across the aisles to defend the Fed.

MarketWatch reported today:

While it’s no surprise that other central bankers, Wall Street figures and many Washington insiders are circling their wagons around Powell, the songs and memes in his honor are, well, really something.

Powell has picked up support across social media, with a chorus of backers writing song lyrics and stanzas of poetry standing up for the embattled Fed chair and posting them across X and BlueSky — with several even set to music on TikTok, YouTube and Instagram Reels. “We are Jerome Powell,” has been the most common refrain, spurring breakout Google searches for “We are Jerome Powell song” to briefly trend overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. The Democratic Party’s official TikTok account even dropped a pro-Powell clip set to Kendrick Lamar’s expletive-ridden rap verse in his “Like That” collaboration with Future and Metro Boomin. The clip been viewed 1.7 million times and counting.

The “We are Jerome Powell” rallying cry was also being used in memes defending the Fed leader, such as one showing icons of democracy like George Washington and the Statue of Liberty placing their hands on Powell’s shoulders. Other posters have been sharing selfies of themselves sporting T-shirts with Powell’s portrait on them, and the FT’s Alphaville jumped on the bandwagon with “Free Jay Powell” shirts and hoodies starting at around $20, with proceeds set to benefit a financial-literacy campaign run by the Financial Times.

Foreign central bankers issued a statement on Tuesday in support of Powell and the Fed’s independence, with that statement roughly matching the one issued on Monday by every living former Fed chair and other big names.

[…] Sen. Thom Tillis, a North Carolina Republican who serves on the Senate Banking Committee, remained critical as he followed up on his vow from Sunday to oppose all of Trump’s Fed nominees until the probe is resolved. Whoever is behind the “vindictive prosecution” of Powell should “grow up and give the president better advice,” Tillis said on Monday to an ABC News reporter.

Another Republican on the Senate Banking Committee, Louisiana’s John Kennedy, told reporters that he knows Powell “pretty well” and would be “shocked if he has done anything wrong.” “We need this like we need a hole in the head,” Kennedy said.

[…] A top economic adviser to Trump, Kevin Hassett, expressed support for the DOJ’s probe, telling reporters that the department has “decided that they want to see what’s going on over there, with this building that’s, you know, massively more expensive than any building in the history of Washington.”

“If I were Fed chair, I would want them to do that. I think that it’s really important to understand where the taxpayer money goes,” said Hassett, who is a finalist in Trump’s process for picking a new Fed chair. Powell’s term ends in May. (Trump selected Powell in the first year of his earlier presidential termlead the to central bank, after opting not to renew the term of then–Chair Janet Yellen.)

Now we have YouTubers and economists, so-called, - such as this one - actually defending the Fed’s “independence,” saying Trump is “hijacking the Fed,” and if independence is eroded then inflation will get worse, there will be “instability, dollar weakness, and global disruption,” and the country will further head into a tailspin in sacrifice of “short term gains” that will be followed by “long term pain.”

Right, let’s defend the liars (along with former Fed head Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen) who told people inflation was “transitory,” among many other examples of the Fed’s duplicity.

No, no, we need an “independent” Fed so they can give us their central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and stablecoins, lest there be some “instability” and shocks to the system; we wouldn’t want the world’s greatest Ponzi scheme to collapse and return to sound money, now would we (sarcasm)?

Incredible, isn’t it?

See how so easily people are psyoped into believing the latest distraction? So much so, that instead of demanding an end to the Fed and central banking, they are now defending one of if not the most criminal enterprises on the planet today!

Now THAT is a bait and switch!

Proverbs 22:7 The rich ruleth over the poor, and the borrower is servant to the lender.

I would much rather have short term pain and long term prosperity than be enslaved to a central bank that is collectively working to (and has) enslaved world populations.

The Federal Reserve is neither federal nor is it a reserve

The goal of central banking, not just the Federal Reserve, is to ultimately own it all, to be the buyers and lenders of last resort. There are some great materials on this such as:

Isaiah 30:8 Now go, write it before them in a table, and note it in a book, that it may be for the time to come for ever and ever: [9] That this is a rebellious people, lying children, children that will not hear the law of the LORD: [10] Which say to the seers, See not; and to the prophets, Prophesy not unto us right things, speak unto us smooth things, prophesy deceits: [11] Get you out of the way, turn aside out of the path, cause the Holy One of Israel to cease from before us. [12] Wherefore thus saith the Holy One of Israel, Because ye despise this word, and trust in oppression and perverseness, and stay thereon: [13] Therefore this iniquity shall be to you as a breach ready to fall, swelling out in a high wall, whose breaking cometh suddenly at an instant.

Having said that, there is no question whoever Trump handpicks will help put the final nails in the coffin of this dying empire.

We are barely halfway through January and the distractions and psyops are ramping up; and this will continue to be the dynamic all year as the Trump administration is desperate to cover-up the collapse with more theater, bread and circuses.

