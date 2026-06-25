It all began back in May when President Trump commissioned a company to repaint the inside of the Reflecting Pool in “American Flag Blue.”

As with everything Trump says or does, everyone has an opinion it seems; along with the typical online right vs. left tribal cult outrage: How dare he repaint the pool? This alt-right, xenophobic Nazi is at it again!! Or, he’s just trying to make America great again, so cry harder you woke, sissy libtard!!

I never really cared what color the pool was. I thought it was redundant, yes, but on the scale of things to actually get upset over, this didn’t even register on the seismograph for me.

But this situation has now enveloped the headlines. And indeed, the on-going drama with the Lincoln Memorial and the Reflecting Pool at the nation’s capitol is truly emblematic of what this nation has become, and the abject failure and public perception of Donald J. Trump’s administration.

It did not take long for the Reflecting Pool to become algae-filled. Immediately crews were sent to treat it and try to stop the problem.

Then evidence of the paint peeling up started to surface and spread in the headlines and social media.

Courtesy: AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Futurism reported last week:

Workers are scrambling to get the situation under control. National Park Service employees used skimmers to drain the pool, and were later seen dumping bottles of hydrogen peroxide into it. A US Department of the Interior spokesperson said Friday that the agency would use “nanobubblers” to help with the cleanup, and though it doesn’t appear to have made a difference yet, the agency sounded adamant that it would pull through. “The nanobubbler technology has successfully destroyed the algae bloom that has plagued every pool reopening since 1922,” a spokesperson told The Guardian on Tuesday, claiming it was “broken and disgusting” days after a project during Obama’s presidency. “Now, due to deploying the advanced nanobubbler technology, the algae is dead and being vacuumed up as we speak,” the spokesperson added. “We thank President Trump for fixing the reflecting pool for good.” Experts argue that they might be fighting a losing battle. Brooks Barrett, who studies marine plant life at the Smithsonian Institution, told Politico that there was “no quick fix” to the algae bloom in the pool. “The reflecting pool is perfect for algae. If you were trying to biofarm algae, this would be the way to go,” Barrett added. “It’s warm, it’s stagnant, it’s perfect.”

Of course, the problem didn’t go away.

The ducks didn’t seem to mind, despite all the chemicals that were poured into the pool to contain the problem…

Courtesy: Rachel Treisman/NPR

That is until, apparently, some ducks have now reportedly died from the toxic brew.

So after the algae problem was not going to be solved quickly and made Donald Trump look silly, again, a new narrative was drummed-up that insisted for days that vandals cut into and helped peel the paint away.

The response by the administration was to then dispatch the National Guard to police the Pool, and they have been there since the end of last week, despite the fact that no real evidence or security footage was presented to prove that it was indeed vandalism. But that didn’t stop Con Inc. to promote that narrative.

Trump also claimed it was vandalism on his Truth Social page on the 19th. “We’ve had some real problems with Vandalism at the beautiful Reflecting Pool. Just like three days ago, they destroyed the grass outside of the Pool, they’ve also done everything possible to hurt the inside surface that was just installed.” On Saturday, Trump claimed Park Police “have arrested multiple individuals for vandalizing our Nations magnificent Reflecting Pool. Who would do such a thing? These are very serious crimes having to do with the destruction of National Monuments. Years in jail!”

On Monday, Trump doubled-down on his claims that it was vandalism, claiming six people have been arrested for allegedly damaging the pool. Trump then got into it with reporters, alleging they were spreading fake news and threatening to sue ABC News for their false stories.

But people are not accepting this narrative and some are calling the drama scripted (for which I agree, too).

Indeed, so scripted that over a month ago Trump bragged that the sealant and paint the contractors put down was so good and strong it couldn’t be cut with a knife.

“If you had a knife — I don’t want to give anybody ideas — if you had a knife, you can’t even cut it. So strong. So powerful. It’s a powerful rubber. It is beautiful. Sealed. And I looked at just one of the little pieces that they did the finish. It’s like a piece of glass. Beautiful color, beautiful everything.”

Now he and Con Inc. want Americans to believe that it was cut with knives by vandals.

This Hollywood script is awful!

It is also worth mentioning that the company contracted to do the job was a donor of Trump’s and a convicted criminal. CBS News reported:

The federal government awarded a company owned by a Trump donor a $1.7 million contract to install a new water cleaning system for the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, federal records show, as President Trump pushes to overhaul the pool — and struggles with a bout of algae and a peeling paint job. The no-bid contract to install a “Nano Bubble” filtration system went to Green Water Solutions, an Ohio-based company whose owner is listed on federal contracting documents as “JJ Cafaro Investment Trust.” The president and CEO of that trust is identified as John J. Cafaro on Federal Election Commission filings. Cafaro has donated to several GOP candidates and conservative causes in recent years. He has donated extensively to Mr. Trump’s campaign and to Trump-linked groups, giving $250,000 to the Trump Victory fundraising committee at one point in 2020. FEC records show he also made donations to Democrats at various points. A businessman and real estate developer, Cafaro pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations in 2010 over donations to his daughter's congressional campaign. Nearly a decade earlier, he pleaded guilty to conspiring to bribe Democratic Rep. James Traficant, and cooperated with prosecutors.

“Greenwater.” Ironic.

Fox News eventually produced some very crummy footage of someone allegedly cutting into the paint and peeling it — because someone sticking their hand in water is vandalism, according to Jesse Waters at Fox.

Gee, maybe this has something to do with it?

This post really summarizes the ongoing quagmire:

Now the administration is tightening up security as they put up fences around the pool…

And new AI-powered security cameras are being hauled in and setup.

Then the ‘rainbow warriors’ came out to screech and celebrate this failure.

“Swimming Pool Steve,” an award winning swimming pool and spa technical specialist, writer, and industry leader, has been asked by many networks to provide reasons why the Reflecting Pool is in the sorry state that it is in. On his YouTube channel, Steve, after days of explaining the problems and why such and such is happening, recently poked fun at this whole situation comparing it to the movie Idiocracy.

Indeed. This whole thing is idiocracy.

As I said earlier, this idiotic clown show epitomizes what this nation has become.

Proverbs 27:19 As in water face answereth to face, so the heart of man to man. James 1:22 But be ye doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving your own selves. [23] For if any be a hearer of the word, and not a doer, he is like unto a man beholding his natural face in a glass: [24] For he beholdeth himself, and goeth his way, and straightway forgetteth what manner of man he was. [25] But whoso looketh into the perfect law of liberty, and continueth therein, he being not a forgetful hearer, but a doer of the work, this man shall be blessed in his deed.

The waters of the Reflecting Pool facing the Lincoln Memorial have become nothing more than a toxic cesspool, and is the face of what this nation is: scum. This nation is far gone off the path on which it was once founded. Practically everyone is a hypocrite and a liar; everyone is confused, bitter and envious; and it has forgotten its God and his word, and is a visionless and truthless people.

Jeremiah 13:25 This is thy lot, the portion of thy measures from me, saith the LORD; because thou hast forgotten me, and trusted in falsehood. [26] Therefore will I discover thy skirts upon thy face, that thy shame may appear. [27] I have seen thine adulteries, and thy neighings, the lewdness of thy whoredom, and thine abominations on the hills in the fields. Woe unto thee, O [America]! wilt thou not be made clean? when shall it once be?

This failed restoration project that never needed to be aptly summarizes Donald Judas Trump’s presidency. He promised to drain the swamp, and instead it has become quite clear that not only did he do the exact opposite of draining it, he is one of the prime ringleaders gatekeeping it. Now those murky waters in the pool reflect what this country, this administration and these people are: a toxic cesspool.

If you enjoyed this report and others like it, please consider sharing this post and supporting The WinePress down below!

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

To support The WinePress, you can contribute by doing one or more of the following:

You may send cash, check or letters to this address:

Jacob M. Thompson

#119

12820 Adams Rd.

Granger, IN 46530

If you decide to send a check, please do not address it to “The WinePress.” Please address it to the name listed.

You can become a paid member on Substack.

You can also donate electronically by hitting the link below:

DONATE HERE