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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
2h

I'd heard the ongoing story and suspected the vandalism part was to deflect from incompetence. How utterly ridiculous!

Good comparison of the murky scummy pool and where we're at.

Thanks!

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DJ's avatar
DJ
36m

It's no longer the land of the free, instead it's become, the land of the idiots.

America's grace has left it, must be because of it sliding down into immorality.

9/11 was a satanic Luciferian blood spilling ritual to bring in the new millennium of chaos before the man of sin shows up, or maybe he's already here.

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