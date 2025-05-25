On one of his missionary journeys, the apostle Paul visited Athens, Greece, where he said he witnessed “the city wholly given to idolatry,” and who were “too superstitious” and worshipped a plurality of gods and deities, though the people acknowledged that there was still one God above all that was a mystery to them. When questioned by the philosophers of Paul’s doctrine, the apostle stated:

“For as I passed by, and beheld your devotions, I found an altar with this inscription, TO THE UNKNOWN GOD. Whom therefore ye ignorantly worship, him declare I unto you” (Acts 17:23).

A similar situation besets the world today: people ignorantly worship and do not comprehend this unknown God.

The Lord of Glory in very meticulous detail reveals who this unknown God is by comparing hundreds upon hundreds of scriptures from the Holy Bible where the Creator God reveals himself and his majesty, in a very easy to grasp format that both beginner and tenured readers will be able to learn.

If you have ever wanted to get to know and believe in the Lord God Almighty above on a personal level, without all the confusing language, this is the book for you!

“For of him, and through him, and to him, are all things: to whom be glory for ever. Amen” (Romans 11:36).

I am very happy to announce my latest book, “The Lord of Glory: The Detailed Guide to Who God Is.”

You can purchase a copy in three formats: paperback, hardback, and eBook. Click the links below to order your copy:

To clarify, this is technically a brand new book, but it is really a complete overhaul and revision of my first book that was published in 2020, titled, “The Lord of Glory: The Definitive Guide to Who God is,” which has since been retired and is no longer available for purchase.

This latest revision corrects a number of typos and erroneous errors made in the first printing, with new information and better clarifications peppered throughout, along with reformatting for better readability, and a much sleeker cover that better defines what the book is about and is meant to serve.

If you have read the first printing and were unsure about purchasing this latest edition, I would definitely encourage you to grab the newest edition, especially if you plan to give someone a copy of “The Lord of Glory” as gift for family, friends, neighbors and colleagues.

The quality of the book, I must also say, is excellent. So, as long as you treat it well the book should last you a lifetime.

The book also ships internationally, though wait times will vary.

This book will no doubt be an absolute blessing in your life and the lives of others. The book is thoroughly detailed, well-documented and researched, and will answer nearly any question one might have about who the Creator God above all is. This book does not give my opinions and personal conjectures, and philosophies that only confuse and leave more questions than answers, but rather draws conclusions strictly and only from the King James Bible, and everything else is judged by that.

And at a time when so many people are lost, dazed and confused, and unsure of what to believe, this book without question will be a tremendous relief and erase all doubt.

Once again, a big thank you to everyone who helped in making this project a reality. I know it took a lot longer to publish than I would have liked, but it is here now. Your patience and many prayers are most coveted and treasured by me the most!

2 Corinthians 9:15 Thanks be unto God for his unspeakable gift.

I hope you do consider picking up a copy, it would certainly mean a lot!

1 Timothy 1:17 Now unto the King eternal, immortal, invisible, the only wise God, be honour and glory for ever and ever. Amen.

