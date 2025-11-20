As things continue to become more and more unaffordable for many Americans, many of them are steadily coming to the conclusion, or have already conceded, that ownership of most things is out of reach; thus fulfilling the World Economic Forum’s saying that “You will own nothing and be happy” by the year 2030 - a tagline that was quietly introduced in 2015 when very few were paying attention.

Here’s the original post made at the time:

Moreover, the WEF published an essay around that same time that described what life would be like by 2030, and after a number of people noticed it post-2020, the author made a statement claiming that it was not meant to be taken literally, but people didn’t buy it and eventually the WEF quietly removed the piece.

The article is as follows:

“Here’s how life could change in my city by the year 2030.”

Welcome to the year 2030. Welcome to my city – or should I say, “our city”. I don’t own anything. I don’t own a car. I don’t own a house. I don’t own any appliances or any clothes.

It might seem odd to you, but it makes perfect sense for us in this city. Everything you considered a product, has now become a service. We have access to transportation, accommodation, food and all the things we need in our daily lives. One by one all these things became free, so it ended up not making sense for us to own much.

First communication became digitized and free to everyone. Then, when clean energy became free, things started to move quickly. Transportation dropped dramatically in price. It made no sense for us to own cars anymore, because we could call a driverless vehicle or a flying car for longer journeys within minutes. We started transporting ourselves in a much more organized and coordinated way when public transport became easier, quicker and more convenient than the car. Now I can hardly believe that we accepted congestion and traffic jams, not to mention the air pollution from combustion engines. What were we thinking?

Sometimes I use my bike when I go to see some of my friends. I enjoy the exercise and the ride. It kind of gets the soul to come along on the journey. Funny how some things seem never seem to lose their excitement: walking, biking, cooking, drawing and growing plants. It makes perfect sense and reminds us of how our culture emerged out of a close relationship with nature.

In our city we don’t pay any rent, because someone else is using our free space whenever we do not need it. My living room is used for business meetings when I am not there.

Once in awhile, I will choose to cook for myself. It is easy – the necessary kitchen equipment is delivered at my door within minutes. Since transport became free, we stopped having all those things stuffed into our home. Why keep a pasta-maker and a crepe cooker crammed into our cupboards? We can just order them when we need them.

This also made the breakthrough of the circular economy easier. When products are turned into services, no one has an interest in things with a short life span. Everything is designed for durability, repairability and recyclability. The materials are flowing more quickly in our economy and can be transformed to new products pretty easily. Environmental problems seem far away, since we only use clean energy and clean production methods. The air is clean, the water is clean and nobody would dare to touch the protected areas of nature because they constitute such value to our well being. In the cities we have plenty of green space and plants and trees all over. I still do not understand why in the past we filled all free spots in the city with concrete.

Shopping? I can’t really remember what that is. For most of us, it has been turned into choosing things to use. Sometimes I find this fun, and sometimes I just want the algorithm to do it for me. It knows my taste better than I do by now.

When AI and robots took over so much of our work, we suddenly had time to eat well, sleep well and spend time with other people. The concept of rush hour makes no sense anymore, since the work that we do can be done at any time. I don’t really know if I would call it work anymore. It is more like thinking-time, creation-time and development-time.

For a while, everything was turned into entertainment and people did not want to bother themselves with difficult issues. It was only at the last minute that we found out how to use all these new technologies for better purposes than just killing time.

My biggest concern is all the people who do not live in our city. Those we lost on the way. Those who decided that it became too much, all this technology. Those who felt obsolete and useless when robots and AI took over big parts of our jobs. Those who got upset with the political system and turned against it. They live different kind of lives outside of the city. Some have formed little self-supplying communities. Others just stayed in the empty and abandoned houses in small 19th century villages.

Once in awhile I get annoyed about the fact that I have no real privacy. No where I can go and not be registered. I know that, somewhere, everything I do, think and dream of is recorded. I just hope that nobody will use it against me.

All in all, it is a good life. Much better than the path we were on, where it became so clear that we could not continue with the same model of growth. We had all these terrible things happening: lifestyle diseases, climate change, the refugee crisis, environmental degradation, completely congested cities, water pollution, air pollution, social unrest and unemployment. We lost way too many people before we realised that we could do things differently.

But for something as fictional and hypothetical as the WEF claims, it sure is coming to pass as the piece suggested it was going to happen.

Last year, The Wall Street Journal published this absolutely ridiculous propaganda piece that suggested some Americans are already embracing this type of lifestyle - a life where they don’t even own the shirt on their backs, just as the WEF suggested would happen. The article was called, “The Extreme Renters Who Own Nothing, Not Even Their Jeans; It’s not just leasing your car. Christmas trees, camping gear and even caskets are up for rent”

The WinePress exposed this last year, along with other similar articles and statements appearing online:

Well, the mainstream propaganda ministry is back at it again to relay a similar message.

CNN is the latest transgressor with a headline that comes out and just says it: “Affordability is in crisis. The solution: You’ll never own anything again.”

The article begins by saying: “Stubborn inflation continues to make the cost of living unbearable for many Americans. A number of inventive solutions have emerged — but with a common theme: putting consumers deeper into debt.”

The authors go on to list Trump’s 50-year-mortgage concept, which will absolutely bury someone for life, as the average homebuyer is now someone in their early-40s; so for someone who foolishly locks in this mortgage won’t even live to pay it off, and even if they somehow manage to pay off the mortgage, they will die a few years later.

The interest costs on this are nearly double that of a 30-year mortgage, which was already crazy for the times, but I guess Trump said ‘hold my beer.’

Plus, I recently covered an article that said that according to analysts from UBS, governments are going to be looking at ways of extracting retirement and inheritance from the decreasing older generations to pay down debts (which really means the elite class will pocket it for themselves). Seeing as there will be fools that actually sign-up for this, and then die perhaps, well then that mortgage will just get passed on to someone else and they can have the 'misfortune’ of being stuck with that debt now, too.

The CNN article goes on to talk about buy now, pay later (BNPL) applications to fund week-to-week living expenses.

“But, increasingly, consumers — especially younger ones — are making purchases they otherwise may not have been able to afford, as evidenced by the recent uptick in late payments.

“A Federal Reserve study published last year on BNPL users reported that “adults who report lower overall financial well-being and those who appear liquidity or credit constrained were not only among the most likely to use BNPL, but most of these consumers also indicated that they used BNPL because it was the only way they could afford to make the purchases.”

The WP cited in April a report by Lending Tree that found 25% of Americans were using BNPL apps to pay for groceries.

But BNPL companies are in a credit bubble of their own and are on borrowed time.

Meanwhile, as CNN goes on to note, overall consumer and household debt continues to shatter new records. Americans, according to the latest Federal Reserve data, are also increasingly falling into serious delinquency.

“Credit scores fell by the most this year since the Great Recession. As an individual’s credit score declines, it generally becomes more expensive to finance any existing or new debt because lenders view the borrower as a greater risk. To compensate for that, they charge higher interest.”

But going back to home ownership, younger generations are realizing that it is out of reach for them in most cases. CNN wrote:

An intrinsic part of the American dream has long been owning a home, and it’s for good reason.

While renting has its advantages, the major upside of ownership is that over time property values tend to appreciate, which generates a stream of wealth that can be tapped into later in life, making it possible for people to retire.

Not to mention, there are also tax advantages to owning a home, such as the ability to deduct mortgage interest payments to lower your overall tax burden. No such equivalent exists for rent payments.

“Homeownership has been one of the most accessible ways for the average person to build wealth,” Schulz said. But with home prices and mortgage rates as high as they’ve been for several years, it’s become yet another financial choice that’s giving people pause.

And that’s it: that’s how the article ends.

So, basically, everything is too expensive and people are increasingly being forced into even deeper and deeper debt slavery; and according to CNN, “The Solution: You’ll never own anything again.”

This has been the goal of central banks, the modern day “changers of money,” to own it all, to become the lenders and buyers of last resort, where everyone becomes a serf that begs for government subsidized bread, with a digital ID attached to a social credit score in a tokenized economy.

Proverbs 22:7 The rich ruleth over the poor, and the borrower is servant to the lender. [26] Be not thou one of them that strike hands, or of them that are sureties for debts. [27] If thou hast nothing to pay, why should he take away thy bed from under thee?

The CNN article is just scratching the surface as you realize so many things are becoming out of reach, everything is turning into a service or subscription, everything is being digitized so even a paper trail is going away.

They say we abolished slavery. That’s not true; it simply evolved and turned us into free-range cattle, and what we have now makes the plantation system look like child’s play.

But history has recorded similar events such as this before, as I have covered in a previous message last year; and this latest report by CNN is another propaganda piece to pound that into the masses’ heads. No solution was given, just debt slavery and the end, that’s it.

Read the study for more details and some solutions:

Psalm 37:12 The wicked plotteth against the just, and gnasheth upon him with his teeth. [13] The Lord shall laugh at him: for he seeth that his day is coming. [14] The wicked have drawn out the sword, and have bent their bow, to cast down the poor and needy, and to slay such as be of upright conversation. [15] Their sword shall enter into their own heart, and their bows shall be broken. [16] A little that a righteous man hath is better than the riches of many wicked. [17] For the arms of the wicked shall be broken: but the LORD upholdeth the righteous. [18] The LORD knoweth the days of the upright: and their inheritance shall be for ever. [19] They shall not be ashamed in the evil time: and in the days of famine they shall be satisfied. [20] But the wicked shall perish, and the enemies of the LORD shall be as the fat of lambs: they shall consume; into smoke shall they consume away. [21] The wicked borroweth, and payeth not again: but the righteous sheweth mercy, and giveth.

