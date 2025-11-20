The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Name2025's avatar
Name2025
1h

Your work is profound & discerning of the times. I am blessed to have been led here by Holy Spirit. Thank you & Many blessings!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The WinePress
Authorized Version's avatar
Authorized Version
2h

The Lord rebuke these evil elites if they try to hinder the church in any capacity, in Jesus name, Amen!!! 🙏🏻

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture