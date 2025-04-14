The following report was first published on July 25th, 2022, one winepressnews.com. Minor changes have been made.

MGTOW is an acronym for Men Go Their Own Way. In simplest form, it is basically men who are tired of the stereotypical “modern woman.” Instead of settling down with a woman in marriage, they voluntarily choose to “go their own way” by forbidding to marry. In the broad sense, the strong majority of MGTOWers, sometimes called “red pillers,” do not want to be romantically involved.

In a sense, typical verbiage used by cliché feminists are also used by those in the MGTOW group, but in a reversed way applied to themselves: men are being suppressed by women, women are just mooches for men, and men don’t need women and are more powerful and stronger being a lone wolf than with a woman. They tend to be very bitter towards women in general.

A MGTOW Reddit page defines their movement as “men going our own way by forging our own identities and paths to self-defined success; cutting through collective ideas of what a man is.”

Dictionary.com also provides a definition of MGTOW:

MGTOW, an outgrowth of Men’s Rights Activism (MRA) and the Men’s Rights Movement (MRM), is an online movement that rejects social constructions and expectations of masculinity, especially feminist ones. These men seek to define themselves as men on their own terms—to go their own way. They deny the historic oppression of women in society and believe instead that it’s women, particularly since the rise of modern feminism, who have oppressed men. For this position, MGTOW followers claim “double standards” such as bias toward women in custody battles and false accusations of rape.

And so many followers of MGTOW seek to eliminate interactions with women from their lives, including romantic relationships and marriage, out of a sexist belief that male/female interactions only result in women abusing men, taking their money, and so on.

While those who identify as MRA believe they can actively combat “male oppression,” the MGTOW instead focuses on independence and self-preservation.

MGTOW ideology argues that their philosophy is not anti-female, per se, but simply a way for men to reclaim self-ownership against an oppressive anti-male system, and that excluding women from a man’s life allows him decide his own destiny.

Due to the credo of MGTOW, some sympathizers and leaders within the MGTOW movement are making the case that the adherents to the red pill movement classify and are recognized amongst the Gay Pride communities.

On July 11th, Peter Wright for A Voice For Men wrote a piece titled, “MGTOW Now An LGTBQIA Category… And There’s Nothing You Can Do About It.”

According to A Voice For Men’s lengthy mission statement, they acknowledge they are part of the Men’s Human Rights Movement (MHRM) – a subsidiary and extension of the aforementioned MRM group. The statement reads (in part),

Freedom from sex-based expectations for just one sex will never result in freedom for either sex. It is simply a foundation of exploitation on which tyranny is built and administered. As a society, we are already on that path. The noble idea of freedom and equity between the sexes has been corrupted. It has become a malignancy on our social consciousness. What used to be cooperation between sexes is now gynocentric parasitism that inhabits every level of men’s existence, from cradle to coffin. The efforts to enhance the rights of women have become toxic efforts to undermine the rights of men. It is time for a movement that truly favors humanity, not a particular sex. It is time for feminism to fulfill its promise of equality, and to quit making a mockery of it. With that ideal guiding our path, we hereby proclaim the mission of A Voice for Men as “Changing the Cultural Narrative.” AVfM regards gender ideologues and all other agents of misandry as a social malignancy. We do not consider them well-intentioned or honest agents for their purported goals and extend to them no more courtesy or consideration than we would klansmen, skinheads, neo Nazis, or other purveyors of hate. We will educate them where they are willing to learn, but hold them accountable for their ignorance as much as their actions;

Peter Wright presents the case that men who align with MGTOW fall under the classifications of ‘Aromantic’ and ‘Asexeual’ the “A” in LGTBQIA+.

Wright introduces his post by writing, The headline is likely to provoke an emotional reaction from both the woke and the virulently anti-woke, but I stride forth with my flack jacket on in order to make a salient point: that far from being a fringe group of misogynistic terrorists who refuse to court the ladies, MGTOW is perfectly aligned with the LGBTQIA category ‘Aromantic’ – a term indicating a profound disinterest in romantic love.

Citing the LGBTQIA Wiki Fandom as evidence of such a claim, the site defines ‘aromatic’ as,

“Aromantic, often shortened to aro, describes people who do not experience romantic attraction. One of the meanings of the A in LGBTQIA+ is Aromantic. Aromanticism may involve forms of attraction that are not necessarily romantic, or interests in relationships that are intimate in other ways. There is no singular experience of aromanticism. “The aromantic spectrum, also known as “aro-spec”, ranges from aromantic to alloromantic, the latter referring to people who regularly and consistently experience romantic attraction. People within the aromantic spectrum are part of a community that has much in common. They may use the label aromantic as a close fit for their experiences or use other labels that further describe them.”

Therefore, because of this definition, Wright makes the case that while people who are MGTOW probably may never participate in pride parades, the ideology fits like a glove and is quite compatible with “aromantic” – joining the ever-growing list of different sexual orientations and identities.

For a further explanation to support his claims, Wright wrote the following as supporting evidence:

Men Going Their Own Way are unmoved by the fantasy of romantic love, viewing its latent BDSM overtones as a theatre of female dominatrixes and male subs, a model that has grown from a kind of sexual feudalism instituted by affluent ladies of the medieval era. MGTOW typically reject this model because it requires men to go down on a literal and proverbial knee before a woman. This qualifies MGTOW as Aromantic because, as stated on the LGBTQIA Wiki Fandom page, aromantic individuals “may choose to opt out of anything coded as romantic or feel discomfort with the idea of romantic relations.”

I should add, for the slow of mind, that MGTOW orientation is concerned with a wider array of issues than this. However, the romance problem forms a molten core around which many of their concerns for male self-determination revolve.

The result of ‘Men going their aromantic way’ is in some ways striking. These men have inaugurated an enduring sex strike, putting quietly into practice what women routinely threaten if they don’t get their own way – as we recently saw from Joy Behar who called for ‘sex strike’ after Supreme Court abortion law leak. As usual it seems men have beaten women to the punch:

As this graph demonstrates, young men are driving a decline in sex. Perhaps more accurately they may be rejecting the pathological contamination of sexual intimacy with romantic love – aka, the idea that men need to demonstrate obeisance and servitude toward “romantic” partners before being “rewarded” with sex.

The sex slump is not sufficiently explained by labeling reluctant men as ‘involuntary celibates,’ because the yearly baseline for numbers of incels has blown out. A more plausible explanation is that men of the West are becoming increasingly aromantic – much as they did en masse in Japan with the rise of grass eaters. This is certainly true of the growing numbers of MGTOW, who may be interested in other kinds of sex and relationship (casual relationships, intimate friendships, non-romantic intimate partnerships, relationships of peers, etc) but who are no longer moved by the false fairy-tale of romance.

Far from being a fringe group that warrants deplatforming, men going their aromantic way deserve to be embraced as a speshul minority, deserving of special rights and protections afforded to every other vulnerable demographic. Is it not true that MGTOW are bullied, harassed and treated with extreme bigotry? That should qualify them for special protections and considerations under the law.

MGTOW probably won’t be entering a Pride float anytime soon, but in theory their cause is every bit as deserving under the umbrella of that one, powerful word – AROMANTIC.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

1 Timothy 4:1 Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils; [2] Speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron; [3] Forbidding to marry, and commanding to abstain from meats, which God hath created to be received with thanksgiving of them which believe and know the truth.

The commendation is NOT against those who want a loving and supportive wife or husband, who are single and are patiently waiting for such; or people who are widows and decide not to remarry; or young men who are looking to serve the Lord in different types of ministries, such as evangelism and missionary work, where marriage will most likely not be suitable (1 Corinthians 7:25-35). But the condemnation here in 1 Timothy 4:1-3 are these MGTOWs, who, are voluntarily celibate for all the wrong reasons.

I understand that there are men who are sick of all the feminism and floosies these days, who have innocently stumbled upon MGTOW not really understanding what it is all about. If that’s you, then realize that it is a trap and a lie.

The fact that a pro-MGTOW website is conceding that what they believe and practice is a sexual perversion that easily can be classified and aligned with aromanticism and asexualism, speaks volumes that MGTOW is not of God and is clearly perverse and abnormal.

Moreover, to understand some MGTOWs’ view of things, YouTuber “Sandman” – who proclaims to be one of the more popular voices for the movement – posted a video titled “Jealous Women – MGTOW” earlier this month. The premise of the message is that women are innately jealous of men, so therefore they are trying to suppress manliness, and all their behaviors are because they envy a man’s natural qualities.

Here is just some of what he said:

“[…] of course the guy that goes his own way for many years, and sees one success multiple on top of another when women aren’t in his life, will figure out that behind every strong, successful man, is free time away from woman.”

In other words, he’s saying women will drag you down and prevent a man from reaching their ‘full potential’ – that you don’t need women, and because of that, women are envious and seek to tear down and leech off of that man.

But then he went on to make a rather “intriguing” comment to say the least:

“Look no further at women’s jealousy of man than the makeup and clothing industries. In almost all species the male is the more physically attractive half, but with humans the women use whatever means necessary to make themselves more visually appealing, because they’re probably jealous of men’s natural good looks without makeup and bright-colored clothing. “It would be the equivalent of a peahen outdoing the peacocks by dressing up in neon green, neon purple, and neon pink feathers. There were more bright and colorful and longer than the males. That’s the point our species [have gotten] to: the men provide women financial resources to attempt to outdo us [men] when it comes to attraction. “Men invented bras to keep the “girls” on their chest from sagging to their knees too quickly. Go to the zoo and see the great apes and you’ll basically be drawn to the male ones, because they look better. The female ones just look too damn plain.”

Do I even need to comment on that?

Bearing everything in mind that you have just read, these statements only corroborate what the apostle Paul prophesied would happen, “that in the last days perilous times shall come.”

2 Timothy 3:1 This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come. [2] For MEN SHALL BE LOVERS OF THEIR OWN SELVES, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, [3] WITHOUT NATURAL AFFECTION, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good, [4] Traitors, heady, highminded, lovers of pleasures more than lovers of God; [5] Having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away.

When you get to the core of MGTOW, you begin to quickly realize it’s a perverse philosophy that promotes total self-adulation; which would explain the complete and utter distain and bitterness the strong number of males in MGTOW have towards women. This is why they so often, in their propaganda posts, will use the absolute worst of society to justify why women and femininity need to be rejected – only to jump to the other far-end extreme. Observe these two videos (I apologize for the profanity):

So, apparently sticking needles up your butt to be a juiced to the gills goof living with perpetual roid rage is somehow “embracing masculinity.” See what I mean? This whole movement is all about pride and self-love. They are using these far-out extremes as a proxy, to then essentially apply this to most if not all women. Many verses could be listed, but these two paint a great picture:

Proverbs 18:3 When the wicked cometh, then cometh also contempt, and with ignominy reproach. Proverbs 11:2 When pride cometh, then cometh shame: but with the lowly is wisdom.

MGTOW is just “reverse feminism.” The arguments that these people are making are quite literally the same things every stereotypical feminist-Jezebel has ever repeated.

Genesis 2:18 And the LORD God said, It is not good that the man should be alone; I will make him an help meet for him. [19] And out of the ground the LORD God formed every beast of the field, and every fowl of the air; and brought them unto Adam to see what he would call them: and whatsoever Adam called every living creature, that was the name thereof. [20] And Adam gave names to all cattle, and to the fowl of the air, and to every beast of the field; but for Adam there was not found an help meet for him. [21] And the LORD God caused a deep sleep to fall upon Adam, and he slept: and he took one of his ribs, and closed up the flesh instead thereof; [22] And the rib, which the LORD God had taken from man, made he a woman, and brought her unto the man. [23] And Adam said, This is now bone of my bones, and flesh of my flesh: she shall be called Woman, because she was taken out of Man. [24] Therefore shall a man leave his father and his mother, and shall cleave unto his wife: and they shall be one flesh. [25] And they were both naked, the man and his wife, and were not ashamed.

Unwarranted contempt and bitterness towards women shows contempt towards the Lord himself and his creation; just as women having contempt for men is no better.

Proverbs 18:22 Whoso findeth a wife findeth a good thing, and obtaineth favour of the LORD.

It is a blessed thing for a man to find a loving and honorable wife. Anyone that has contempt and hatred for such is to be marked and avoided, to wit, anyone that professes to be a Christian, and has this disdain and hatred for women in marriage.

Ephesians 5:25 Husbands, love your wives, even as Christ also loved the church, and gave himself for it; [26] That he might sanctify and cleanse it with the washing of water by the word, [27] That he might present it to himself a glorious church, not having spot, or wrinkle, or any such thing; but that it should be holy and without blemish. [28] So ought men to love their wives as their own bodies. He that loveth his wife loveth himself. [29] For no man ever yet hated his own flesh; but nourisheth and cherisheth it, even as the Lord the church: [30] For we are members of his body, of his flesh, and of his bones. [31] For this cause shall a man leave his father and mother, and shall be joined unto his wife, and they two shall be one flesh. [32] This is a great mystery: but I speak concerning Christ and the church. [33] Nevertheless let every one of you in particular so love his wife even as himself; and the wife see that she reverence her husband.

There is a huge difference between the self-love in this passage versus the self-love of 2 Timothy 3. The one listed in Ephesians 5 is of charity. When the man and wife become married and join flesh, they are then one unit, a team. What you do to her affects you, and vice-versa. Therefore, if you love and cherish your wife, you love yourself.

In sum, MGTOW is a sexual perversion: there is no other way to slice it. And if some “Gigachad” who gets his daily intake of red pills objects to that, it does not change the fact that what they believe is perfectly congruent with the LGTBQIA+ movement, and is nothing more than pure self-love born of arrogance, derived from contempt for God’s creation and gift to man; who are a bunch loathsome incels with some serious insecurities and sodomite fetishes. Granted, I am fully well aware the ‘options’ are quite slim these days: MGTOW does not excuse the fact that there are a LOT of whorish, sottish, simple, clamorous, maniacal, covetous women. I get it.

