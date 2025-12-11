President Donald Trump today finally debuted his “Gold Card” to expedite legal immigration into the United States, costing $1 million and a soon-to-be-released $5 million platinum card, along with a corporate card.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

THE UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT’S TRUMP GOLD CARD IS HERE TODAY! A direct path to Citizenship for all qualified and vetted people. SO EXCITING! Our Great American Companies can finally keep their invaluable Talent. Live Site opens in 30 minutes!

The official website explains what each card grants the holder:

Trump Gold Card: “For a $15,000 DHS processing fee* and, after background approval, a contribution of $1 million, receive U.S. residency in record time with the Trump Gold Card.”

Trump Platinum Card: “Foreign nationals can sign up now and secure their places on the waiting list for the Trump Platinum Card. When launched, and upon receipt of a $15,000 DHS processing fee and $5 million contribution, they will have the ability to spend up to 270 days in the United States without being subject to U.S. taxes on non-U.S. income.”

Trump Corporate Gold Card: “For a $2 million contribution, receive U.S. residency in record time with the Trump Corporate Gold Card for your employees. After a $15,000 DHS processing fee* and background approval, onboard your preferred candidate. Your Trump Corporate Gold Card allows your business to transfer access from one employee and grant it to another with a small, 5% transfer fee, which includes the cost of a DHS background check. A 1% annual maintenance fee will also apply.”

During a roundtable discussion announcing the cards’ launch, Trump said,

“It'll take in we think probably billions of dollars that will go to the Treasury of the United States, that will go to an account where we can do things positive for the country. We'll take in I think you know billions of dollars, many billions of dollars even. So that's very exciting.”

One thousand $1M cards would generate the first $1 billion in revenue, for example.

The Guardian additionally noted:

Trump signed an executive order in September announcing the official launch of the gold card. When the program was first reported in February, the price for a visa was $5m. The discounted price tag may give the card a competitive edge compared with similar “pay to jump the line” programs in other countries. For example, New Zealand’s new golden visa program costs nearly $3m (US dollars), but managed to attract strong interest from wealthy Americans following Trump’s re-election.

“Essentially, we’re having people come in, people that, in many cases, I guess, are very successful or whatever,” the president said back in September. “They’re going to spend a lot of money to come in. They’re going to pay, as opposed to walking over the borders.”

DHS secretary Kristi Noem praised the program on X, saying “under this historic initiative, qualified individuals and corporations, who contribute $1 million and $2 million respectively, will receive expedited EB-1 or EB-2 green cards following rigorous vetting”.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Back when I first reported on this scheme in February, Trump’s sales pitch was, “They’ll be wealthy and they’ll be successful and they’ll be spending a lot of money and paying a lot of taxes and employing a lot of people, and we think it’s going to be extremely successful.”

Wowzers, migrants get the privilege of “paying a lot of taxes” in an absurd progressive tax system, which, upon becoming a citizen, means the U.S. can tax citizens abroad. Where do I sign?!

I’d rather have a Willy Wonka ticket over this, if I were a migrant.

Ezekiel 22:29 The people of the land have used oppression, and exercised robbery, and have vexed the poor and needy: yea, they have oppressed the stranger wrongfully.

At the time, I noted that people such as Nomad Capitalist’s Andrew Henderson argue that it will not have that much success. His firm helps clients emigrate to other countries, and he argues that Malta’s program, for example, is simply much better and much cheaper.

Henderson says that while the U.S. still maintains somewhat of “brand” recognition, he in no way does he see America selling millions of these and it is unrealistic.

He also argued that if someone has $5 million dollars there are so many other and better options, especially considering that the culture in the U.S. is not great and the country has one of the highest tax rates in the world. Trump has of course dropped the price to $1 million since then.

As pointed out by Nomad Capitalist on his company’s website,

“The United States ranks 31st out of 38 OECD countries in the tax-to-GDP ratio, highlighting a significant issue in its tax policy. While it might not be high enough to land on this list, the US does tax your global income, making it one of the most draconic in the world and, therefore, one we recommend people never touch.

“Citizenship-based taxation is the most draconian form of all and is only used by the African country of Eritrea and the United States of America. Citizens of these two countries will never escape the demands of their nation’s taxman. However, those living outside the country have the opportunity to exclude some of their foreign income from the country’s strict taxation.”

We’ll see what happens, I’m sure some people will get one, but I seriously question how many individuals who have $1 million or $5 million are going to come to the U.S., when America is a collapsing empire and failed state at this point? I know I wouldn’t. The joke online is that the new American Dream is to leave; and if foreigners catch wind of this, then why would they come in droves as suggested by Trump?

If anything, I think what would happen is this will just act as an incentive for shady, corrupt people how have things want to hide. The U.S. loves those types.

Trump is simply charging more for something that has his name on it, which means he can get some extra lunch money from this.

The money will “go to an account where we can do things positive for the country.” Translation: him and his friends wallets.

