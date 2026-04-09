Hospitals in the United Kingdom have been burning the aborted remains of babies to heat their facilities, an investigative report found in 2014 — a story that has begun to circulate again online. Allegedly the practice was stopped and outlawed by the British Parliament after reports, such as by the BBC and the Telegraph, were made public

International Business Times reported at the time:

Health officials in the U.K. face scrutiny after it came to light that state run hospitals have been incinerating fetuses along with their garbage. According to an investigation by the U.K.’s Channel 4 news program, the bodies of some 15,500 aborted and miscarried babies were burned as “clinical waste,” some of which has gone to heating the facilities.

The investigation found that 27 National Health Service (NHS) trusts had incinerated fetal remains in the last two years. Ten NHS trusts admitted to the practice, two of which said the aborted and miscarried fetuses were disposed of in the hospitals’ “waste-to-energy” system, which generates heating for the facilities.

Health officials condemned the incinerating of fetuses on Sunday and immediately called for a moratorium on the practice.

“This practice is totally unacceptable,” U.K. Health Minister Dan Poulter said in a statement, according to The Telegraph. “While the vast majority of hospitals are acting in the appropriate way, that must be the case for all hospitals and the Human Tissue Authority has now been asked to ensure that it acts on this issue without delay.”

According to The Telegraph, Ipswich Hospital NHS Trust, located in Suffolk, incinerated 1,101 fetuses between 2011 and 2013. Addenbrooke’s in Cambridge, one of the U.K.’s leading hospitals, incinerated 797 aborted or miscarried fetuses under 13 weeks gestation at its on-site “waste-to-energy” facility. Many of the mothers were reportedly told the bodies had been “cremated.”

NHS medical director Bruce Keogh said hospitals should cremate or bury the bodies of aborted babies rather than incinerating them. The BBC reports that Poulter has asked Keogh to implore hospitals to stop incinerating fetal remains.

“I have asked Professor Sir Bruce Keogh … to write to all NHS hospital trusts, to make it clear that it must stop now,” Poulter said. “The chief medical officer has also written to the Human Tissue Authority to ask them to make sure that there is clear guidance on this issue.”

The Human Tissue Authority (HTA) provides guidelines to hospitals for the disposal of human remains, including fetuses. Hospitals are supposed to inform women who have an abortion or miscarriage of the options that are available for handling the remains. While incineration is not illegal in the U.K., the practice is considered inappropriate. The HTA recommends that fetuses be cremated or buried.

“I am disappointed trusts may not be informing or consulting women and their families,” Mike Richards, chief inspector of hospitals, from the Care Quality Commission, said in a statement, according to The BBC. “This breaches our standard on respecting and involving people who use services and I’m keen for Dispatches to share their evidence with us.”

Dr Alan Clamp, Chief Executive of the Human Tissue Authority, said at the time: “We will act on this immediately. We already advise hospitals that incineration may not be appropriate for fetal remains, and will now go further in light of the information we have been given, and make our standards for hospitals clearer.”

Note: Several of the original source articles were removed and I had to look up the archived versions.

Supposedly the practice was outlawed, so it has been reported.

It is not just in the U.K. but also in the United States.

Live Science also reported in 2014 that the state of Oregon was incinerating aborted fetuses at their hospitals, along many others that grind up the limbs and bones of babies and amputees.

They wrote:

People have responded with outrage over the news that aborted fetuses were routinely burned at an incinerator in Oregon that used medical waste to generate electricity.

“We’re going to get to the bottom of it,” Janet Carlson, commissioner of Marion County, Ore., told the Associated Press. “I want to know who knew, when they knew, how long they had known this was going on.”

The fetal remains incinerated in Oregon had come, in part, from Canada, and were hauled into Oregon by the waste management firm Stericycle, AP reports.

Marion County Commissioner Sam Brentano said the county would soon rewrite its ordinance to exclude all fetal tissue from its incinerator, while other medical waste will still be accepted, according to the AP.

“So if someone loses an arm, loses a finger?” Carlson asked at a recent meeting of Marion County commissioners, according to the AP. “That should go in and be burned,” Brentano answered. “As gross as that is.”

The issue, however, isn’t limited to one incinerator in Oregon: Aborted fetal tissue and other types of medical waste — amputated limbs, organs, cancerous tissue, bones and all manner of bodily fluids — are routinely burned for heat or electricity worldwide.

But in fact, the practice is totally acceptable by many government agencies worldwide (Poulter’s indignation notwithstanding), and is even mandated in dozens of state health codes as a way of managing potentially hazardous and infectious medical waste.

In Texas, the health code allows for the disposal of human tissue or fetuses by seven legal means, including incineration, “disinfection followed by deposition in a sanitary landfill” and “grinding and discharging to a sanitary sewer.”

In North Carolina, health care facilities “shall dispose of fetal remains by burial, cremation or incineration,” per state regulations.

South Dakota stipulates that “any hospital, clinic or medical facility in which abortions are induced or occur spontaneously or accidentally … shall arrange for the disposal of the remains by cremation, interment by burial or by incineration in a medical waste incinerator approved by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.”

And because many states and cities now use waste as an eco-friendly source of energy, medical waste (including body parts and fetal remains) is combined with household garbage and other types of waste to create heat or electricity.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

2 Kings 17:16 And they left all the commandments of the LORD their God, but made them molten images, even two calves, and made a grove, and worshipped all the host of heaven, and served Baal. [17] And they caused their sons and their daughters to pass through the fire, and used divination and enchantments, and sold themselves to do evil in the sight of the LORD, to provoke him to anger. Jeremiah 32:35 And they built the high places of Baal, which are in the valley of the son of Hinnom, to cause their sons and their daughters to pass through the fire unto Molech; which I commanded them not, neither came it into my mind, that they should do this abomination, to cause Judah to sin.

Some things never change…

This ancient, devilish, Babylonian religion in so that the devils may be appeased has not gone away, but has only changed form slightly.

Psalm 106:28 They joined themselves also unto Baal-peor, and ate the sacrifices of the dead. [37] Yea, they sacrificed their sons and their daughters unto devils, [38] And shed innocent blood, even the blood of their sons and of their daughters, whom they sacrificed unto the idols of Canaan: and the land was polluted with blood. [39] Thus were they defiled with their own works, and went a whoring with their own inventions.

They say the practice has ended. Yeah right! As if we are so stupid as to believe that ruse, lest the legions of devil spirits behind the idols of Baal and Moloch be angered, and the “medical” and “hospice” sectors lose money.

We’ve talked about it several times this year that abortion was the leading cause of death in 2025, and Western societies continue to ramp-up abortions, even here in the United States after Roe. V. Wade was overturned, and many states nearly outright banned the practice in a strong majority of instances.

Hypocrisy abounds as the evil hypocrites cry and shout about genocide and pedophilia, as they throw their murdered children into a garbage can and use those fetal tissues to act as cell cultures for live attenuated vaccines, and burn that “it’s just some tissue” into the fire to warm themselves.

Unrepentant, filthy people and foolish atheists and agnostics love to criticize the ‘moral character of God,’ and his judgments and righteous vengeance. Well, stuff like this is why God will exact utter destruction and righteous fury on this godless world.

Deuteronomy 28:63 And it shall come to pass, that as the LORD rejoiced over you to do you good, and to multiply you; so the LORD will rejoice over you to destroy you, and to bring you to nought; and ye shall be plucked from off the land whither thou goest to possess it.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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