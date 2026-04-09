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Lauren McMac's avatar
Lauren McMac
5h

out of Babylon for sure, origin of ancient Egypt

◄ Amos 5:26 ► But ye have borne the tabernacle of your Moloch and Chiun

your images, the star of your god, which ye made to yourselves.

Precious babies, souls fresh from the Heavenly.........

It is stomach churning to even attempt to wrap 'your' mind

around such evil.

Reading in Amos 5 slowly this morning.........we are,

as a whole, what is Written. The shepherd of Tekoa

vehemently appalled sent to address......

no words to add at all.......it's before our eyes

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Terry's avatar
Terry
3h

😣😣😣

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