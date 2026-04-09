If you’ve been perusing through YouTube, TikTok, and other social media platforms, by now you might have stumbled upon this guy named “professor” Jiang Xueqin, the latest truthteller in alternative media that has blown-up in recent months. Just type in his name ‘Prof Jiang’ on YouTube and you’ll see all the podcasts he’s been on.

The man has garnered a big online internet following, with a lot of people and channels reposting his lectures and seminaries.

His main channel is called “Predictive History,” and he has a clips channel (I assume he manages it) that highlights the salient points from his lectures.

I remember seeing him start to pop-up in my feed last year, and I saw some of these titles and clips of the videos and brushed them off because they looked a bit obscure. He talks a little about everything: politics, military, history, religion, philosophy, conspiracy theories, etc.

Some of these videos were a bit obtuse and ridiculous, in my judgment (a lot of these truthers who "expose” the hidden so-called esoteric knowledge are typically loons); for example, him claiming that Paul was a false apostle who co-opted Christianity and Jesus’ teachings, which Jiang interprets with a gnostic bias, and that Paul was an operative for Rome to co-opt Jesus’ movement — something I’ve heard posed before, and it is incredibly easy to debunk scripturally, everything he says in them are total lies and made-up gibberish and to refute him would be to give what he says credit.

2 Peter 3:15 And account that the longsuffering of our Lord is salvation; even as our beloved brother Paul also according to the wisdom given unto him hath written unto you; [16] As also in all his epistles, speaking in them of these things; in which are some things hard to be understood, which they that are unlearned and unstable wrest, as they do also the other scriptures, unto their own destruction. [17] Ye therefore, beloved, seeing ye know these things before, beware lest ye also, being led away with the error of the wicked, fall from your own stedfastness.

His big break happened a little over a month ago when he was a guest on Breaking Points and the video went viral.

At the end, he dropped a ‘bombshell’ when he asked why Trump attacked Iran. He gave some of the reasons why, and at the very end said that the Epstein Files clearly revealed that the world “are run by secret societies,” he said, and powerful individuals that are faceless and unknown, but control the military and the governments and finance, but classified them all as the Illuminati, which he then broke down into three main power structures:

“You have the Jesuits, which control the Vatican;” you have the Sabbatean Frankists, which control the modern state of Israel today; and you have the Freemasons, which control the national security apparatus of the United States; “And they believe that Israel, this war in the Middle East is key to the end times in creating heaven on earth. So it’s almost like a script that they are following, even thought it doesn’t make any geopolitical sense.”

While there is certainly truth to what he stated, this is what we call a “limited hangout.”

This is, according to Victor Marchetti, a former special assistant to the deputy director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), a limited hangout is "spy jargon for a favorite and frequently used gimmick of the clandestine professionals. When their veil of secrecy is shredded and they can no longer rely on a phony cover story to misinform the public, they resort to admitting—sometimes even volunteering—some of the truth while still managing to withhold the key and damaging facts in the case. The public, however, is usually so intrigued by the new information that it never thinks to pursue the matter further.”

We can modify this definition for modern media relations and psyops, but the key idea is to casually drop crucial information in an informal way that makes it more palatable for the masses, to subconsciously trick them into believing, ‘Yeah, I’ve always known that,’ when they don’t and they still don’t have the whole picture.

That’s what Jiang just did, without elaborating or being given the time to do so, but it is a subtle admission to the truth; that in this case, Trump is a puppet, he isn’t playing 4D chess: he is a pawn in it. We’ve understood this for a while that the world is a big club and you ain’t in it, as George Carlin put it, run by secret societies and crime families and syndicates for many centuries; and only now are some of the “normies” finally becoming privy to this truth.

As for this “Professor” Jiang, there is not a lot known about him at the moment, from what I have seen.

He recently got exposed as a fraud for being a fake professor, where he tried to gaslight someone into believing that he never called himself a professor and he is really just a high school teacher.

Clearly this guy is a liar and a con here to peddle some narrative, yet is being shoehorned by all these major podcasts right now. The comments and the shows he’s on say he is “the only one telling the truth; ”He predicted everything;” “He sees what no one else sees.”

What’s the deal with this guy?

Well, by random chance a video appeared in my YouTube feed that revealed that he was a former “United Nations official.” I cannot find out for when he was, for how long, or where specifically he was, but it is acknowledged that he worked for the UN in an interview he did with a Chinese interview show in 2014. “Fergus Thompson talks to Jiang Xueqin, author of "Creative China" and a veteran of many years teaching in some of China's most elite schools,” says the description. It was also revealed that he graduated from Yale University — perhaps there is a Skull & Bones connection there, too. Besides an educator, he was also a journalist in China for some years.

This is very revealing because the UN openly admits to infiltrating and influencing social media narratives.

Melissa Fleming, the Under-Secretary General for Global Communications at the United Nations, admitted in 2022 that in order to influence the narrative surrounding Covid-19, they worked with TikTok to give fake “ticks” to their approved doctors to push their message.

“We had another trusted messenger project which was called Team Halo, where we trained scientists around the world and some doctors on TikTok, and we had TikTok working with us; “And these scientists who virtually had no following to start with, got ‘verified ticks.’ They started bringing people in their community into their labs, into their offices, and answering their questions and engaging with them. “It really took off, and many of them became like national media go-to advisors. […] So it was a layered deployment of ideas and tactics […] “People need to be inoculated themselves, and I think social media took off so quickly, that, I think people of all ages are very ill-equipped, especially in times of crisis when they’re feeling very engaged with what’s out there, and searching, and wanting to help, and wanting to share – really learning actually how to spot mis and disinformation, and how not to be part of the problem.” “So we’re becoming much more proactive. You know, we own the science, and we think that the world, you know, should know it, and the platforms themselves also do. But again, it’s a huge huge challenge that I think all sectors of society need to be very active in.”

So, of course a “former UN official” is here to save the day and tell all, and expose the game, right?

Furthermore, Jiang out of his own mouth admits that he is working to create a new religion, in an admission with comedian Kurt Metzger. He admits to using YouTube as a test bed to float out concepts for his budding religion, and it is why he switches around a lot, he concedes.

“My goal is to be the Messiah.”

He actually said that.

Yeah…

1 John 2:18 Little children, it is the last time: and as ye have heard that antichrist shall come, even now are there many antichrists; whereby we know that it is the last time. [21] I have not written unto you because ye know not the truth, but because ye know it, and that no lie is of the truth. [22] Who is a liar but he that denieth that Jesus is the Christ? He is antichrist, that denieth the Father and the Son. [23] Whosoever denieth the Son, the same hath not the Father: [but] he that acknowledgeth the Son hath the Father also.

He revealed in another post what he believed, which is gnosticism and theosophical beliefs about how we all have the “divine spark” within us.

Then he, like so many of these CIA-controlled and government shills, downplayed Epstein and his role in child trafficking. “Epstein wasn’t running a pedo-blackmail operation because he didn’t leave a tidy email paper trail that incriminates the entire supply chain.”

That’s the reason? That’s some brainrot logic right there, or is that him just testing the waters to see what he can get away with?

So, you can add “Professor” Jiang to the list of liars and hacks to avoid. He’s another loon who, I believe, is part of the greater CIA-Mockingbird media machine. He’s another gatekeeper who perhaps opens the door a little wider than others at times, but he’s just a delusional liar and plant all the same.

1 John 2:26 These things have I written unto you concerning them that seduce you. 1 Corinthians 15:33 Be not deceived: evil communications corrupt good manners. Colossians 2:8 Beware lest any man spoil you through philosophy and vain deceit, after the tradition of men, after the rudiments of the world, and not after Christ.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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