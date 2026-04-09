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Wilma Watson's avatar
Wilma Watson
8h

🤣🤣🤣🤡 yes finally you saw this one 😁

He is definitely a Balogny sandwich 🥪

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Mike H's avatar
Mike H
4h

This Professor guy builds what is called "lie sandwiches." He mixes truth and bullshit into a pile to skew the context and mislead people. I have noticed lately that some people are catching on to the fact that he is an intel plant.

On another note I found this little gem today. The IEA has an energy crisis response tracker. Its broken down by country and has categories for how much progress has been made in the coming energy lockdowns and restrictions. From looking at it appears as if we are in a sort of pre covid style period and they have big plans for us all.

https://www.iea.org/data-and-statistics/data-tools/2026-energy-crisis-policy-response-tracker?__cf_chl_tk=7l7HjGkPozG7z0BFHLNIKQeREfrOAWDFxPsliVYkRyE-1775789681-1.0.1.1-ED.A0eI1vn_gfadMODOypEZuANSU622AE5xycQBX9jo

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