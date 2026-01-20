Last week, the United Kingdom published new government statistics that show Englanders are aborting their babies at record numbers, as the U.K.’s birth rate continues to slide downward, as is most of Westernized society around the world.

From Sky News:

The number of abortions in England and Wales rose 11% in 2023 to reach a record high, according to official statistics. There were 277,970 abortions in 2023 compared with 251,377 in 2022, figures from the Department of Health show.

Charities and health leaders said the data reflects economic pressures and the rising cost of living as well as poor access to sexual health services.

Most abortions are carried out in early pregnancy, with 248,250 (89%) in 2023 performed between two and nine weeks, and most women use pills (87%).

The Department of Health said the number of surgical abortions increased in both 2022 and 2023, having decreased for the previous 20 years. Data also showed a rise in women aged 18 and under having abortions, as well as those aged 35 and over.

Over the past decade, the crude abortion rate, a basic measure of abortion frequency, for those aged 35 and over has increased steadily from 7.1 per 1,000 women in 2013 to 12.3 per 1,000 women in 2023.



The percentage having an abortion, which was not their first, also rose steadily from 37% in 2013 to 42% in 2023. Overall, 54% of women having abortions in 2023 were already mothers or had a previous stillbirth.

Dr Alison Wright, president of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, said:

“There is likely to be a range of factors behind the rise in abortion rates over recent years. “Economic pressure and the rising cost of living are shaping women’s reproductive choices with many choosing to delay or have smaller families. “At the same time, overstretched GP and sexual health services are making it harder for many women - particularly in more deprived communities - to access contraception when they need it, increasing the risk of unplanned pregnancy.”

As the United Kingdom continues to have more and more abortions, its overall birth rate continues to decline, and the country is falling below replacement rate.

So, what is the solution according to some pundits: bring in more immigrants.

Hamish McRae for British iNews wrote in 2024:

“The footprint humankind puts on the planet’s resources will be much lighter. That will be a huge relief, though it should not be allowed to blunt our efforts to lighten that footprint now. “Of course, the outlook for particular countries and regions can be changed by migration, and I can see the push to attract young and talented immigrants increasing as the economic impact of declining populations becomes more evident. But migration does not change the overall numbers, and a world where the global population is falling will feel quite different from one that is rising. “For example, young people will find themselves more in demand in the job market. True, they will have to help fund the growing ranks of the elderly, and that means high taxation. But they will be able to bid up their salaries and will be less likely to suffer unemployment. They will also likely – and this is a wild generalisation – find themselves more respected and cherished.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Jeremiah 4:22 For my people is foolish, they have not known me; they are sottish children, and they have none understanding: they are wise to do evil, but to do good they have no knowledge.

The U.K. is a wretched failed state. ‘Oh, it’s too expensive to have kids, so let’s just whoremonger around and fornicate like there is no tomorrow, and then kill our offspring so we needn’t deal with the repercussions of our sins!’

But the rest of the West is not far behind. I have previously reported that here in the U.S. Planned Parenthood continues to thrive and make money, even after the Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade and many Republican states enacted austere anti-abortion laws.

God will not pardon this much innocent blood that has been spilled - and that is just domestically in the context of abortion: we have not even gotten into its genocidal wars, and so on.

2 Kings 21:9 But they hearkened not: and Manasseh seduced them to do more evil than did the nations whom the LORD destroyed before the children of Israel. 2 Kings 24:3 Surely at the commandment of the LORD came this upon Judah, to remove them out of his sight, for the sins of Manasseh, according to all that he did; [4] And also for the innocent blood that he shed: for he filled Jerusalem with innocent blood; which the LORD would not pardon.

And so what is the solution for all this killing? More illegal immigrants who have no respect for the culture, the country, the religion, its native peoples; and they will take those homes, those jobs, and further drive the country into the ground. That is how you know your country is under God’s curse and sore judgment.

Deuteronomy 28:43 The stranger that is within thee shall get up above thee very high; and thou shalt come down very low. [44] He shall lend to thee, and thou shalt not lend to him: he shall be the head, and thou shalt be the tail.

