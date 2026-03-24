I was listening to a video from a guy named Billy from Perma Pastures Farm today that resonated with me a bit — “A Nation of Shrugs: Why Nobody Gives A Damn Anymore.” He mentioned how he isn’t so much stressed out by all the asinine and horrible things we see, hear, and read about daily per se, but the fact that we have a tremendous amount of apathy and amnesia around us.

“But I got to thinking, you ever notice that nobody, nobody ever really gets upset about real things anymore? I mean, like really upset. I mean, not scrolling, not posting, not arguing in the comments. “I’m talking about that deep gut level. This ain't right kind of upset. I'm looking around right now and it feels like we've been trained to react to everything except I think the stuff that really matters.” “How do we get to a place where a global trafficking scandal involving the ultra wealthy doing — they were eating and doing unthinkable things to children. How that just fades in the background, how it just fades into the background noise, and how an active military conflict just becomes another talking point and the average person feels nothing.” “It's like your nervous system goes into defense mode because if you actually stopped and processed every little thing out there, I'm talking the corruption, the wars, the economic stress, the environmental issues that I'm frustrated about every single day. Every other day, I'm posting about how they're blocking out the sky, and they're doing it now to a lesser degree, but it's still happening. “So instead, I think we just numb out. We argue about small things. We pick teams. We get distracted. And and and then the big stuff, well, it just floats on by. And here's the part that should bother you. When people stop reacting to the very big things, then those things don't stop happening. They just happen quietly. “No pressure, no accountability, no real consequences because outrage, real outrage is a is a form of pressure. And right now, that pressure is gone.”

Yup.

It’s true. There have been times where I have gone through a cycle of emotions myself; from feeling encouraged, to discouraged, down and even depressed, to anger and bitterness, and even at times bits of apathy myself.

There have been so many times, so many days I seriously asked myself and asked God why I am doing all this labor to report on this stuff? To warn the people around me that could care absolutely less and are willfully ignorant to everything?

I think that’s been probably the greatest burden and discouraging thing for me is witnessing how it seems no one around us cares. I constantly get family, for example, who all they want to do is argue for argument’s sake as a cover for their own lies and conceit. They know they are wrong, they know they are being lied to and they themselves are lying, but they’d much rather lash out. Whenever truth is presented, I have been told so many times, ‘Can you change it? You’re not changing anything,’ said to me in a condescending tone.

Yeah, nothing changes because of people like them! They’d rather hope against hope and idolize politicians and worship statism.

But it’s better to shoot the messenger I guess.

I am not going to stop speaking out, I am not going to stop fighting even if my efforts are so small in the grand scheme of it all. I’d rather go down fighting and standing for what is right than not at all.

Proverbs 11:3 The integrity of the upright shall guide them: but the perverseness of transgressors shall destroy them.

But that is probably the most discouraging thing is the sheer and utter apathy around us, the blatant disregard for anything.

It’s like when Jesus cried over Jerusalem and the people in it because he knew that the city was going to be destroyed because many of them refused to believe him and would turn on him.

Luke 19:41 And when he was come near, he beheld the city, and wept over it, [42] Saying, If thou hadst known, even thou, at least in this thy day, the things which belong unto thy peace! but now they are hid from thine eyes.

As Billy points out, we have a slew of poly-crises unfolding and it looks as if hardly anyone cares, and a lot of that has to do with sensory overload, which is also true. We were never meant to handle this much information all at once instantly, and people’s bodies and minds just tap-out because of it. It’s true. I reckon I handle it better than a lot of people, and to a fault I forget that sometimes.

Having said that, so many people choose to remain willfully ignorant, they want to be lied to; and nowadays when a modicum of truth breaches the dam, they crash-out, they panic, they lose it, they go nuts.

It’s wild to watch. Like unfed, feral, diseased swine.

But the video brought to mind some verses:

Ephesians 4:17 This I say therefore, and testify in the Lord, that ye henceforth walk not as other Gentiles walk, in the vanity of their mind, [18] Having the understanding darkened, being alienated from the life of God through the ignorance that is in them, because of the blindness of their heart: [19] Who being past feeling have given themselves over unto lasciviousness, to work all uncleanness with greediness. [20] But ye have not so learned Christ; [21] If so be that ye have heard him, and have been taught by him, as the truth is in Jesus:

This is nothing new and has been the case for millennia, but I think none more so than ever before we are witnessing this — people completely deafened to understanding and are “past feeling.” They are apathetic, they are reprobate. “Now as Jannes and Jambres withstood Moses, so do these also resist the truth: men of corrupt minds, reprobate concerning the faith” (2 Timothy 3:8). They are so deaf, dumb and blind that none of these horrible things we see, hear, and read about affect these people. Oh sure, there’s some outrage online, but for the most part the average person is this anemic zombie that walks vicariously through life without a thought, prayer, or hope as to why they do what they do.

They are passive consumers, wading around in our trough of excess; and only when it starts to hurt them a little financially, then they look around bewildered. It's only when it affects them. And unfortunately it’s going to have to take so much pain for people to finally come out of their stupor, but by then it will be far too late; and even then I still doubt these people would “wake up.” Wake up to what?

Ephesians 4:26 Be ye angry, and sin not: let not the sun go down upon your wrath: [27] Neither give place to the devil.

We are commanded to be angry, to have righteous indignation: it’s one of the traits of true repentance (2 Corinthians 7:8-11); as Jesus himself was at times angry: “And when he had looked round about on them with anger, being grieved for the hardness of their hearts” (Mark 3:5).

It is unnatural and immoral to not get angry at all that is going on. We can’t let it consume us and let the devil take advantage of us because of it, but to not feel anger and contempt and desire for revenge is amoral and apathetic. All we are told is to love, love, love, everything is about love, God is Barney the Dinosaur; ‘I love you, you love me, one big happy family!’ Yet look around. Everyone it seems has become so dead to any kind of reality. All this power of positivity nonsense that has been preached for generations has killed us, because when people are faced with reality they wilt or lash out.

Jesus said that before his second coming that it will be like the days of Noah before the flood and the days of Sodom before its destruction (Luke 17:26-30); and one of the things he said would also happen is, “And because iniquity shall abound, the love of many shall wax cold” (Matthew 24:12).

We’re definitely living it.

If you enjoy this report and others like it, please consider sharing this post and supporting The WinePress down below!

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE