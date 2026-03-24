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Kim's avatar
Kim
4hEdited

I am feeling it too, Jacob. It's really hard to be the only one around you who actually cares. What good does it do to care alone? You can't spur people on to care. You try and talk to them about what is going on, and most of them don't even know what you're talking about. Or, if you do manage to talk to someone, you find out that they are totally deceived by believing all of the lies.

For instance, I got into it with a lady at the grocery store the other day. We started off pleasantly enough by talking about the gas prices, and she said, you know why, don't you? And I said yes, and we started talking about what was going on over in Iran with the U.S. and Israel attacking Iran. She actually thought that Trump was right in what he is doing, and that it is all because "Iran was such a threat." I am like, what? Iran didn't do anything to provoke this. And then I heard her starting to quote the Bible verse that says that God will bless the nation that blesses Israel. You know the one. And, at that point, I just lost it. I said, Oh no, don't even go there. Seriously? And she called herself a Christian, and I am thinking to myself, how in the world can you call yourself a Christian, and condone genocide of the Palestinians, and murder of Iranians? She absolutely had all of the facts wrong, and was cheering on everything that Trump and Israel are doing. I had to get out of there before I did or said something I would regret.

So, that was no good either. That was not beneficial at all.

I don't know what it is going to take, but I know that something has got to give. We can't keep living like this.

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Gina W's avatar
Gina W
4h

Sharing this out, but so frustrated that all i hear is there's nothing I can do to change it so why try. Such a great synopsis of the days in which we find ourselves. God bless sir. 🙏💓💔

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