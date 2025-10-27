The following report was first published on October 10th, 2022, on winepressnews.com.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is encouraging people to legally register their community and backyard gardens into a national registry, where anyone can join.

The initiative is called the People’s Garden Initiative, which was created to build a “more diverse and resilient local food system to empower communities to address issues like nutrition access and climate change,” the USDA says.

“The simple act of planting a garden can have big impacts – from building a more diverse and resilient local food system to empowering communities to address issues like nutrition access and climate change.”

The USDA says there are 5 types of gardens that qualify for this project:

Food – indoor and outdoor gardens, “to increase access and consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables in urban and rural areas.”

Wildlife Habitat – Areas designed to increase the number of animals and insects, namely pollinators such as bees.

Conservation – preservation of natural resources like soil, water, air, and so on.

Beautification – an objectively pretty garden, by “rethink[ing] the planting of seasonal annuals and instead design a space with native species of flowering plants to enhance the biodiversity of your community and build a healthier ecosystem.”

Education and Training – gardens can fall under on the previously mentioned 4, but solely created for teaching and internship.

The USDA clarifies that these gardens can be any shape or size.

“You can plant a home garden in your yard or in a small space like a windowsill or balcony.”

Every garden registered can currently be publicly viewed online, per an interactive map that displays all gardens around the nation.

Each dot can be clicked on to learn more specifics about a registered garden, such as the type and pictures of the garden.

According to a press release from the USDA published on September 9th, those who register will also be featured in USDA communications, and sent a swanky sign showing their registration.

Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said:

“We welcome gardens nationwide to join us in the People’s Garden effort and all it represents. “Local gardens across the country share USDA’s goals of building more diversified and resilient local food systems, empowering communities to come together around expanding access to healthy food, addressing climate change and advancing equity. “We encourage existing gardens and new gardens to join the movement. Growing local food benefits local communities in so many ways, and we offer technical resources to help. Also, it’s a great way to connect with your local USDA team members.”

The press release notes that this project actually began in 2009. So, it would appear the USDA is attempting to make a renewed effort for this project. “It’s named for the “People’s Department,” former President Abraham Lincoln’s nickname for USDA, which was established during his presidency in 1862,” the USDA added.

But not everyone is on board with this idea.

Matt Agorist of The Free Thought Project is pessimistic about this initiative, explaining that the USDA has never been in favor of people’s health. He cites an example of a group of physicians in 2020 who sent a whopping myriad of evidence to the USDA in a bid to reduce their recommended levels of sugar intake – levels these doctors thought was too high already, but settled on a reduced rate. In short, the USDA did not consider it and rejected the plea.

Agorist wrote,

“Now, this same organization is claiming that it wants you to register your vegetable garden so it can place you in a database and put your healthy food source on a map — for your health, of course. You also get a cool sign for your front yard too. “While a handful of folks inside the USDA may have well-meaning intentions behind this program, the behemoth organization’s track record and history clearly indicate that the overwhelming majority of them do not care about your health. Not only do they not care about your health but most of their farm and food budget goes toward subsidizing products that directly harm your health. “So, skepticism over a national garden database run by this organization is entirely warranted. As the world teeters on the verge of nuclear war and economic collapse, remember that in times of war and economic downturns, food is more valuable than gold.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Please don’t do this. I, like Agorist, am quite pessimistic about initiatives such as this.

WinePress readers already know that the government and tech giants love to database our info already, and now registering your garden – even down to your windowsill plants (!) – they want to have on record. Absolutely not. But this type of thing certainly fits right in line with the coming CBDCs, social credit scores, carbon calculators, food IDs, and so forth. Right now it’s optional. But how long before it becomes mandatory?

With the food shortage narrative in play, it certainly could present an opportunity for the government to try and craft a narrative as to why Americans need to register their gardens, as to know who is buying what, what food crops are which, whose hogging up too much water, who is impoverished in nearby towns, how much excess you have, and on and on.

In the early days of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, many nations were already racing to get these very same types of agendas in place for the time they wish to roll them out. I suspect that when the famine gets to be a legitimate and obvious problem to the broad masses, coupled with a grand economic collapse – something I have been warning about for some time – that is when they might roll this type of thing out. Admittedly, some of this is speculative on my end.

Do you realize that most states still to this day still ban the commercial sale of raw milk and dairy products? I cannot go to the store and eat and drink what I want: I need the government’s approval, as they are “all-knowing.” And those that do want to sell raw milk and dairy, for example, if they are allowed to do it, have to have their practices registered, inspected, and datalogged, but still cannot sell it on the grocery store shelves in most states, but through these convoluted backdoor channels and red tape, most consumers will never notice and realize. And the states that do allow the commercial sale of raw milk and dairy, had to lobby and plead with the government to be allowed to do it!

So, lest anyone think that I am not a “patriot” and whining about nothing, then I suggest you chew on that apple and think about what I just said… And that is just one example. If you cannot eat and drink what you want, and plant and pasture whatever you want, without the government’s permission, then you do not have freedom. PERIOD. No president, governor, politician, or media tell-a-vision prophet will admit this truth to you, on either side.

Ecclesiastes 5:18 Behold that which I have seen: it is good and comely for one to eat and to drink, and to enjoy the good of all his labour that he taketh under the sun all the days of his life, which God giveth him: for it is his portion. [19] Every man also to whom God hath given riches and wealth, and hath given him power to eat thereof, and to take his portion, and to rejoice in his labour; this is the gift of God. [20] For he shall not much remember the days of his life; because God answereth him in the joy of his heart.

But you see, that is not part of the new paradigm. America has an odd fusion of communism and fascism for a puppet government. This will be the framework for this “Great Reset.” “You’ll own nothing, and be happy” – as the masses live in these smart cities, packed in like sardines, physically connected to the grid; where everything is serviced and run through by the major corporations working in tandem with the government.

The bottom line is this: do NOT EVER register your garden with the government. Simple as that.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

