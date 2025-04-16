Hello dear reader,

In this short update, I wanted to first of all say thank you for making the transition to Substack and continuing to follow my work. The WinePress has been posting on Substack for roughly four months now and already this site is rapidly rising in the ranks in the faith section on Substack. The platform recently notified me of this so it was a pleasant surprise to see.

In this post, I would like to show you a way you can help The WinePress grow even further and be seen by more people.

At the top and bottom of each post you will see a bar that allows you to ‘heart,’ ‘comment,’ and ‘restack.’ If you enjoy the post, please consider leaving a like and posting a comment if you would like to join the conversation. But more specifically, I would humbly ask that if you like the post and want it to be seen by more people please hit the ‘restack.’

Substack in some ways is similar to X (formerly Twitter). ‘Restack’ is the equivalent to a “retweet.” Doing this will then allow the post to be pushed out and seen by more readers in Substack’s internal reader base when they go searching and scrolling for things to read.

Moreover, each time I publish an article, I also post a ‘note,’ which is the Substack equivalent of a “tweet” as if it were on X. You can find these notes under the Notes tab on this website here. Here too you can then ‘restack’ that note or post one of your own notes by tagging the post:

These options are a very simple and easy way you can help to spread the message, especially if you do not use other social media platforms. If you are a subscriber to my page here on Substack, then you needn’t do anything extra other than the basic steps I just laid out.

1 Corinthians 3:5 Who then is Paul, and who is Apollos, but ministers by whom ye believed, even as the Lord gave to every man? [6] I have planted, Apollos watered; but God gave the increase. [7] So then neither is he that planteth any thing, neither he that watereth; but God that giveth the increase. [8] Now he that planteth and he that watereth are one: and every man shall receive his own reward according to his own labour. [9] For we are labourers together with God: ye are God's husbandry, ye are God's building. [10] According to the grace of God which is given unto me, as a wise masterbuilder, I have laid the foundation, and another buildeth thereon. But let every man take heed how he buildeth thereupon.

As “fellowlabourers” (Philippians 4:3) working together to plant seed and share the word of God in the ministry of reconciliation that we have been called to (2 Corinthians 5:18-21) - and in my case especially: 2 Corinthians 4:1 Therefore seeing we have this ministry, as we have received mercy, we faint not; [2] But have renounced the hidden things of dishonesty, not walking in craftiness, nor handling the word of God deceitfully; but by manifestation of the truth commending ourselves to every man's conscience in the sight of God - your help in sharing these reports will also make you are a partaker in the reward.

The more people we can reach the better; and the Lord knows just how desperately people need to be awakened to the truth!

Of course, if you have other social media platforms you post links on, then by all means the more the merrier; and simple word of mouth is just as effective.

Once again, thank you for subscribing and sharing my work, your prayers and fellowship, and to those who have chosen to support my work: it absolutely means a lot and I thank God daily for his tender and merciful gifts!

2 Thessalonians 3:1 Finally, brethren, pray for us, that the word of the Lord may have free course, and be glorified, even as it is with you: [2] And that we may be delivered from unreasonable and wicked men: for all men have not faith. [3] But the Lord is faithful, who shall stablish you, and keep you from evil. [4] And we have confidence in the Lord touching you, that ye both do and will do the things which we command you. [5] And the Lord direct your hearts into the love of God, and into the patient waiting for Christ.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

