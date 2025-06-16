The WinePress Is Now Back On YouTube! Follow Me There!

This first video is a simple introduction explaining the future of The WinePress and the direction I seek to take my work.

I am still working out some of the kinks so please bear with me, please.

We will see how it goes, but in the foreseeable future a number of my standard reports will be converted into videos to save time, which will then be linked here to my Substack, where I will then provide my typical author commentary and other observations that I make - things that cannot be readily said on platforms such as YouTube, and as a way to get more people interested in The WinePress, assuming the channel does well and audience members want to follow me further.

As I noted in the video, the videos will be ‘secular.’ To clarify: I am not going to hide my faith in Jesus Christ, and I will still drop some nuggets here and there, but the videos will not have the same overt “Christian” branding as The WinePress does, nor will I quote verses to tie-in in the videos; that’s where Substack comes in: viewers can subscribe to Substack to get the rest of my unabridged thoughts and how they link to scripture if they choose to do so. I am hoping this synergy will help promote both my Substack account and my YouTube channel without compromising the integrity of either.

I am still learning how to upload videos to Substack linked to YouTube, and I have been away from video production for so long it will take me some time to get back into the flow of things, so please bear with me.

If you have any ideas, comments, or questions, please post a comment on the YouTube video or here on Substack and I will try to answer them.

