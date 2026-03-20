After listening to some of your recommendations, I have opened a new mailbox that you may, if you so graciously decide to do so, help support The WinePress and send letters to!

If you choose to support the ministry offline, you can send cash or check to this address:

Jacob M Thompson

#119

12820 Adams Rd.

Granger, IN 46530

If you do decide to send a check, then please do not address it to The WinePress, please address it to my name as printed.

You can also find this mailing address under the ‘About’ page here on Substack.

I should also note that if you decide to support my work, and I humbly ask that you do, you can of course become a paid Substack subscriber, or you can make a one-time contribution by clicking the ‘DONATE’ button at the bottom of each post, which will take you to an external and secure donation link.

You are also welcome to use the old donation link at winepressnews.com.

Thank you very much to all those that chose to support my work. I work very hard to bring you in-depth and honest research and reports that many others do not touch, and news that you need to know; and I post something almost every single day working tirelessly to publish the truth, completely free of charge. Many abuse that, unfortunately, but by the same token I try to make my work available to those that genuinely cannot afford to do so. So I ask with all humility and prayerfully please consider helping to support my work.

1 Timothy 5:18 For the scripture saith, Thou shalt not muzzle the ox that treadeth out the corn. And, The labourer is worthy of his reward. Philippians 2:14 Do all things without murmurings and disputings: [15] That ye may be blameless and harmless, the sons of God, without rebuke, in the midst of a crooked and perverse nation, among whom ye shine as lights in the world; [16] Holding forth the word of life; that I may rejoice in the day of Christ, that I have not run in vain, neither laboured in vain.

Thank you again to everyone that reads, shares, supports my work, buys my book, and prays for me, it truly means a lot!

If you enjoy this report and others like it, please consider sharing this post and supporting The WinePress down below!

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

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