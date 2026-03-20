The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Unlearn's avatar
Unlearn
3h

Good to hear! 🎉🎉

Reply
Share
Christopher Paulin's avatar
Christopher Paulin
2hEdited

Not having a P.O. box will save money. Is there a way to tie current events to the Jesuits? Trump is a puppet of the puppet masters. Bill Hughes' book, The Secret Terrorists, https://archive.org/details/the-secret-terrorists-by-bill-hughes/page/n5/mode/2up, makes connections to Rome (Revelation 17) from United States' history. Bill Hughes is a Seventh-Day Adventist. Seventh-Day Adventists talk about Rome often. I do not agree with the sabbath-keeping interpretation.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The WinePress · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture