Yesterday was quite a drama-filled day in the world and in expanding war between Israel and Iran. After the U.S. launched surprise attacks against supposed Iranian nuclear facilities, Iran retaliated by attacking American bases in Qatar, which, according to Western reports, were not all that effective.

President Donald Trump said on Truth Social that the attacks were weak and failed to cause any damage, though Iran had telegraphed in advance that the attacks were coming.

Iranian media Tasnim News Agency reported yesterday:

Iran launched a powerful missile strike on a US base in Qatar in retaliation to Washington’s recent attack on three Iranian nuclear sites.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Monday evening targeted the United States’ Al-Udeid air base in Qatar with a devastating and powerful missile attack in an operation codenamed “Promise of Victory”.

This base is the headquarters of the US Air Force and the largest strategic asset of the US’ terrorist military in the West Asia region, the IRGC said in a statement.

But not to be outdone by that, later that evening President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that he brokered a peace agreement between Israel and Iran, declaring that the war is now over.

“CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED! “Officially, Iran will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World. During each CEASEFIRE, the other side will remain PEACEFUL and RESPECTFUL. “On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, “THE 12 DAY WAR.” “This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn’t, and never will! God bless Israel, God bless Iran, God bless the Middle East, God bless the United States of America, and GOD BLESS THE WORLD!”

Trump would later post another statement, claiming, “Israel & Iran came to me, almost simultaneously, and said, “PEACE!”

Trump then posted a string of posts celebrating and bragging on himself how he stopped the war, in one post celebrating “World Peace.”

Hardline MAGA supporters (those who had not already jump shipped after Trump’s recent actions involving the U.S. with Iran) were quick to celebrate and mock all those that betrayed Trump and the movement.

However, as Trump and MAGA took a victory lap, reports then began to flood in that Iran never agreed to this ceasefire and Israel was still striking Iran as this was announced.

One senior official reportedly told CNN they never agreed to a ceasefire and plan to strengthen their attacks.

Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Iranian Foreign Minister, said on X:

“As Iran has repeatedly made clear: Israel launched war on Iran, not the other way around. As of now, there is NO "agreement" on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations. “However, provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 am Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards. The final decision on the cessation of our military operations will be made later.”

Iranian media has also been quick to refute Trump’s claims.

Al-Mayadeen stated in a short post shortly after Trump’s statement. “There is no confirmation from official Iranian sources regarding Trump's talk of a ceasefire.”

State media MEHR News Agency called Trump a “liar.”

MEHR separately wrote:

“The Lie of “Peace” “While the world is already familiar with the erratic behavior of the unhinged American president, tonight Trump published more of his delusions—claiming a supposed ceasefire deal with Iran, complete with fabricated details—right as the Zionist regime struck multiple targets inside Iran. “It appears the steadfast resistance of the Iranian people and the valor of Iran’s armed forces—especially in response to the Zionist strikes and the American aggression two nights ago—have shaken the West, prompting them to invent this imaginary ceasefire.”

Notably, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has remained silent at the time of this report. Neither he nor Israeli officials have confirmed Trump’s so-called ceasefire.

The statements by Iran have thus far proven to be accurate, as Iran continues to pound Israel with more strikes, coupled with reports of American bases coming under fire as well, and Israel appears to be firing back as well.

One report on Telegram says Israel has tried to attack the Iranian Ministry of Defense. Another post suggests Israel attempted to carry out an assassination in the streets of Tehran.

Video has been taken showing damage at an American-affiliated base in Iraq.

Iran is now also striking back with even more missiles still inside Israel.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 26:18 As a mad man who casteth firebrands, arrows, and death, [19] So is the man that deceiveth his neighbour, and saith, Am not I in sport? [24] He that hateth dissembleth with his lips, and layeth up deceit within him; [25] When he speaketh fair, believe him not: for there are seven abominations in his heart. [26] Whose hatred is covered by deceit, his wickedness shall be shewed before the whole congregation. [28] A lying tongue hateth those that are afflicted by it; and a flattering mouth worketh ruin.

I just got done saying a couple of days ago that Trump is one of if not the greatest liar of the century. We went from “unconditional surrender” to “make bread, not war” in 24 hours, and this megalomanic fancying himself as some egalitarian comicbook super hero.

But I suppose the plan was when Iran “broke” the ceasefire then he could claim Iran is made up of a bunch of barbaric, demonic animals that ‘haven’t learned there lesson yet and seek to destroy “our beautiful Israel.’”

Another day, another episode of the great American soap opera: where the stakes are real and people actually die.

Trump also knows that his ratings are in the toilet so he needs to create a narrative to get some of his fanbase back to worshipping him, but I think as word of this lie gets around it will only make him look worse; but I surmise that is probably one of the side goals of this anyway…

You also have to wonder if it was Trump playing the markets again, like he does all the time, reminiscent of his massive tariff-pump he did earlier this year.

This man is simply just abominable; but he is performing his acting role perfectly, getting the whole world enthralled and enraged all at once, distracting us from the other underlying agendas transpiring underneath the masses’ noses.

Psalm 140:1 Deliver me, O LORD, from the evil man: preserve me from the violent man; [2] Which imagine mischiefs in their heart; continually are they gathered together for war. [3] They have sharpened their tongues like a serpent; adders' poison is under their lips. Selah. [4] Keep me, O LORD, from the hands of the wicked; preserve me from the violent man; who have purposed to overthrow my goings.

