I’m sure you probably saw that stupid video Trump posted on Truth Social, depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as a gorilla and a chimpanzee, which was reported by most news outlets and was talked about on social media.

If you haven’t seen the juvenile video, it depicts a bunch of Democrats as animals in Africa and Trump as a lion, and eventually all the animals bowing before Trump, while the animals sing “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” by The Tokens.

More brain rot from our Clown-in-Chief.

The administration deleted it not long after it was posted. Trump was asked about it and claimed that he didn’t see the whole video, and apparently no one vetted it thoroughly, but Trump wouldn’t apologize because he didn’t make a mistake, he said.

Obama was recently asked about the video. He told Democratic podcaster Brian Tyler Cohen that it is a “clown show” and a “distraction.”

He’s exactly correct. But he’s just as big a part of this as Trump and all the rest.

Allow me to remind everyone:

This is from an article I wrote on January 11th, 2025, a little over a week before Trump became President again:

President-elect Donald Trump is yet again at the center of controversy after he was seen acting quite buddy-buddy with former President Barack Obama during former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral, causing a number of Americans and foreigners alike to believe that these political leaders are much more friendly behind closed doors than what is presented in the media.

The Hill reported:

President-elect Trump and former President Obama had an extended friendly exchange as they sat next to each other at the funeral services for former President Carter on Thursday.

Cameras captured Trump and Obama at Washington National Cathedral exchanging pleasantries, with Obama laughing at something the incoming president was saying. They appeared to chat for several minutes before the funeral services began.

When Trump entered the cathedral, he shook hands with other rivals of his, including former Vice President Mike Pence, and the two men exchanged some words. Trump also shook hands with former Vice President Al Gore, who was seated next to Pence. Trump did not appear to stand up when Obama went to greet him, but after taking his seat, Trump and Obama spoke to each other in what seemed from afar to be a friendly manner.

Carter’s funeral brought together all five of the living American presidents: Trump, Obama, President Biden, former President Clinton and former President George W. Bush.

But the moment between Trump and Obama was particularly notable given their longtime animosity toward each other.

The video also showed former President Bush giving Obama a friendly bump on the stomach.

The scenes from the funeral caused quite a reaction online and on social media – so much so that President Trump responded to his jovial interactions with Obama during a press conference at his home in Mar-a-Lago. A press reporter jokingly asked, “I thought you two hated each other?” Trump replied,

“I didn’t realize how friendly it looked. Boy, they look like two people that like each other. And we probably do. “We have (a) little different philosophies, right? I don’t know, we just got along. But I got along with everybody on that. You know, we met backstage before we went on, and I thought it was a beautiful service, but we all got along very well.”

Across the many different videos covering this interesting interaction between the different presidents and leading politicians, which have all been framed as hating one another, a great number of commentors posted remarks such as, “It’s a big club, and you ain’t in it. You and I are not in the big club,” a famous quote by comedian George Carlin; and others such as, “Politicians laugh it up while you argue with your friends and family;” with others writing, “The whole world is a stage.”

Jesse Ventura, former Governor of Minnesota, retired Navy SEAL, professional wrestler, and movie star, summed up political gaggles in America as such:

“Politics in America is identical to pro wrestling. “In front of the crowd, in front of TV, they pretend they hate each other. They pretend like they are big adversaries and that’s the sell job they do to us, the citizens. Just like pro wrestling, my job was to go out and piss everybody off so bad they would pay their hard earned money to go out and see me get my butt kicked. “Well, the point is, we are all friends in the locker room. We all work together. It’s entertainment. We put on a show and this is no different. They are putting on a show, because behind the scenes, they are all friends. They go out to dinner together and cut their deals together. It’s a show. That’s what I believe. “I taught at Harvard in 2004. Do you know what one of my classes was? How Pro Wrestling Prepares You For Politics.”

I know you get it, that it’s all fake and gay. But Trump’s video served what it needed to do: distract, degrade, enrage.

1 Corinthians 15:33 Be not deceived: evil communications corrupt good manners.

