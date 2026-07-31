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Michael Ginsburg's avatar
Michael Ginsburg
1h

As the saying goes:

"Be careful what you wish for... because you might actually get it!"

You got it America.

All HEIL Trump (the FINAL POTUS)!

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The Mick's avatar
The Mick
1h

The bearded clam chowder has spooned his truth, for all to see.....

Another corporate media whore...

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