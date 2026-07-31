No, this isn’t fake and it isn’t satire; these people are finally dropping the veil and are coming right out and saying it: “we need fascism,” says pro-MAGA pundit and podcaster Steven Crowder.

From the description of the video published on July 28th:

“The Left loves to scream "fascism" anytime action is taken to stop Marxism from destroying a country, but the history tells a very different story. “From Pinochet's Chile to Franco's Spain, from Brazil's 1964 coup to Bolivia's Hugo Banzer, each so-called fascist takeover followed the same pattern: a far-left government wrecking the economy through nationalization, price controls, and radical policy until someone stepped in to clean up the mess. “The results speak for themselves, from soaring GDP growth to plummeting inflation and poverty rates. Watch the full breakdown of what the media and academia leave out.”

Nope, it’s not satire, he’s serious.

Funny, because I thought these guys got all hot and bothered when you called them fascists? Now they are just embracing it, I guess.

And for years, there was this narrative from Con Inc. and MAGA media that ‘the Left’ were the fascists, and Trump is not fascist.

In this clip he says, “Point me to any policy that was right-wing from the Nazis.”

In 2017, Crowder tried to claim that Hitler was a “Liberal Socialist.”

Now we’ve come full circle and fascism, according to Mr. Prove Me Wrong, is a necessary and logical response to failed Marxist policy? Amazing.

Of course, Crowder tries to weasel out of this by adding in this lukewarm disclaimer in his segment: “And just to be clear, this does not mean that I am supportive of or justifying everyone in the fascist response. Everyone involved with that. That's not what I'm saying. I'm trying to provide you with some historical context.”

Riiight… So, that’s why you put Trump wearing a red ‘Trump 2028’ hat in the thumbnail? ‘Oh, he’s just memeing the Left and you fell for it, triggered much, you effeminate, woke, sissy Marxist?!?! You probably voted for Kamala and Hilary!!’ —someone will tell me.

But according to him, Trump is not a fascist, he made sure to clarify that several times near the end. But I thought we needed fascism, but Trump isn’t one? Fascinating.

His co-host chimed in near the end, saying, “From an economic standpoint, is he a fascist? No.”

Quite the contrary: he is a fascist in this regard; we’ve documented it a number of times and will continue to do so.

Benito Mussolini — who was conveniently not discussed in Crowder’s video, but who, of course, was allied with Hitler and Franco (someone who Crowder cited as a positive example) — literally defined fascism as corporatism because it merges corporate and state powers together.

“Fascism should more appropriately be called Corporatism because it is a merger of state and corporate power.”

This is what the Trump administration is doing. There are several examples:

For starters, the administration is taking stakes in corporations. The government is taking public money and the state becomes shareholders in that company while giving themselves a seat at the table that affects company policy. They can privatize the gains and socialize the losses.

After the Intel deal was announced last August, When faced with criticism over the Intel deal, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick was quick to say at the time that what they are doing is not socialism.

“So it’s not socialism. This is capitalism. “If you give someone $11 billion who’s just building an America, they’re not doing something special. They’re building in America and their CEO told the president he didn’t need the grant. And you said, ‘Well, then why don’t we get something for it?’ So, it’s amazing.”

If they have to tell us that it is not socialism, then you can be assured that it is indeed socialism.

As Reason magazine called it, this is “Republican Socialism;” something that used to be considered anathema to so-called Republicans and conservatives for years.

The WinePress pointed out in June that the latest National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) contains a provision that sets aside a “proposed Defense Equity Investment Account to make investments of up to $500 million in private companies involved in the production of “critical minerals, materials, and chemicals” or batteries.” The Department can’t take up more than a 50% stake in a company.

How many times has Trump shouted that we don’t want socialism and will never become socialist, and how the Democrats want that and it will destroy the nation? Well, here we are, and Trump is performing textbook socialism and following the WEF’s playbook.

It’s not just Trump, it’s key figures from both parties — Bernie Sanders, Steve Bannon, David Sacks, Vivek Ramaswamy, Ted Cruz, etc. — have all expressed the need for taking stake in these AI companies and socialize them; or in the case of BlackRock’s Larry Fink, he says savings accounts, pensions and retirement funds will be siphoned off to build data centers.

Other examples are the Trump Accounts and Trump IRA. These accounts are funded with corporate and investor money and then reinvested into the stock market and interest-bearing accounts. Larry Fink, one of the primary funders of the Trump Accounts, absolutely adores these accounts. Is Fink MAGA and America First, Mr. Crowder? That’s news to me.

But Fink and crew love it so much because it’s just another rug pull waiting to happen, because it artificially props up stock valuations, and those with the insider knowledge will cash out before they collapse. People who put money into these accounts will never realize those gains.

But if you really want some fascism, there is no greater example than the GENIUS Act Trump signed in 2025; which provides the legal framework for stablecoins, privatized CBDCs, for the use of money; privatizing the monetary system, allows corporations to be recognized as ‘banks,’ creates a digital ID wallet system via new KYC and AML compliance checks, all while creating a connection back to the Treasury and the Federal Reserve. Mussolini would be blushing if he saw what Trump did! You also have a sister bill called the CLARITY Act that is soon to be signed, which gives the Genius Act more teeth and parameters regarding bank deposits and tokenized assets.

I would be remiss if I didn’t talk about Trump’s blatant techno-fascism we are seeing in regard to AI, surveillance, 6G, and more. I mean, the man is signing executive orders in a feigned attempt override state laws for AI and data center implementation. Oh, but Trump isn’t fascist but we need fascism anyway, says Mr. Prove Me Wrong.

The examples are too many to list, but here are a few:

That’s really what Crowder and a lot of these clown-boys in MAGA and Con Inc. want: they are attempting to seduce you into further accepting the World Economic Forum’s stakeholder capitalist model; a world of tokenized transactions and assets, where you own nothing and will be [un]happy; a Palantir-Oracle-Flock-Axon-Google-Amazon-X-OpenAI surveillance state panopticon, all in the name of owning the libs and ending the “woke mind virus.”

1 John 2:26 These things have I written unto you concerning them that seduce you. Psalm 62:8 Trust in him at all times; ye people, pour out your heart before him: God is a refuge for us. Selah. [9] Surely men of low degree are vanity, and men of high degree are a lie: to be laid in the balance, they are altogether lighter than vanity. [10] Trust not in oppression, and become not vain in robbery: if riches increase, set not your heart upon them. [11] God hath spoken once; twice have I heard this; that power belongeth unto God. [12] Also unto thee, O Lord, belongeth mercy: for thou renderest to every man according to his work.

Honest to God, I very seldom listen to podcasts. I have never understood the appeal of these “conservative” pundits. I always found them to be clamorous, whiny, snarky, and incredibly annoying and stupid.

Before his divorce, Crowder was caught on camera verbally abusing his pregnant wife, being the spineless cowardly loser that he is, as are so many of these punks in the conservative space.

Pulling up a chair and pompously putting up a sign that says “prove me wrong,” while debating moronic college kids for clicks and clout, and ‘boldly’ declaring that there are two genders, and Marxism is bad, does not make you smart or intelligent. Same thing whether it’s Charlie Kirk, Ben Shapiro, or some of these other people, stating obvious facts does not make you intelligent or wise.

These debater types are so loathsome and annoying; and the Bible declares that people who are “full of envy, murder, debate, deceit, malignity “to be given over to a reprobate mind by God (Romans 1:28-32).

But it is quite clear where things stand. If you don’t agree with MAGA, including whatever Trump says in the moment, you are a communist and a Marxist by default. And that is what is clearly laid-out in Trump’s latest national security policy. In their words, anyone who is “anti-American, anti-capitalist, and anti-Christian,” along with being anti-AI and anti-data center — this administration might label you as a domestic terrorist.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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