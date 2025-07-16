Courtesy: Getty Images

Republican Congressman Thomas Massie (54) from Kentucky has had his congressional since 2012, and has continued to grow in popularity since among Americans who lean conservative-libertarian, trying to defend the Constitution as much as possible.

A brief Wikipedia summary of Massie says:

Before joining Congress, Massie was judge-executive of Lewis County, Kentucky, from 2011 to 2012. He also founded a startup company based in Massachusetts, where he previously studied at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.[1]

Massie is known for his advocacy of limited government, fiscal responsibility, and individual liberties, often aligning with libertarian principles in his voting record.[2][3] Massie has been described as a libertarian Republican and a member of the Tea Party movement, which backed his candidacy for Congress in 2012.[4][5][6] Massie has described himself as a "constitutional conservative," stating that his political philosophy is rooted in the belief that "the federal government should be strictly limited by the Constitution."[7]

Massie’s popularity and public awareness has grown even more after President Donald Trump has on a number of occasions railed against Massie for not supporting his policies, calling Massie a “grandstander” and advocating that he be primaried during the next midterm election in 2026.

Massie has consistently voted against big-government spending packages that no one reads, for example; not openly supporting more foreign wars and military interventions; supporting organic and regenerative agriculture; and more notably not taking bribes and payoffs from the Israeli lobbying group AIPAC, something that has become praiseworthy as the American public steadily becomes more aware of just how systemic and deep Israeli lobbying and power is wielded in Washington.

Interestingly enough, there is not a lot of Massie’s background this readily available to the public.

However, a faithful reader sent me an intriguing post on X that details some of Massie’s background and other connections that most people do not know about (neither did I until reading this post). Thomas Massie is actually a Freemason and has ties to transhumanist firms.

The post comes from X account 🔥Sir Escanor (𝘏𝘰𝘱𝘪𝘶𝘮 𝘚𝘭𝘢𝘺𝘦𝘳)🔥 published on March 13th, and I have copied most of what he published below, and I will add my thoughts after.

🚨 The Thomas Massie Deception? 🚨

What if I told you that MAGA’s new “based” anti-Zionist hero was neck-deep in Masonry, transhumanism, and elite youth groups?

Let’s break down who Thomas Massie really is 🧵👇

The Occult Boys Club

Massie isn’t just some “anti-establishment” libertarian.

He’s DeMolay—a Masonic youth org linked to the Knights Templar. Same club that brought us Bill Clinton and Walt Disney. A group all about “mentoring young boys.” Nothing to see here, right? Oh, and get this: DeMolay is the ONLY “boys club” that Mickey Mouse himself is officially part of. Make of that what you will.

Here’s your proof: DeMolay itself congratulated Massie on his fourth term in Congress. That’s straight from the source.

The black and white image? That’s his original DeMolay class—Massie is front row, far right.

Now ask yourself: How much time has passed between these pictures? And yet, notice the wording: “IS” a Senior DeMolay—not “WAS.” Because once you’re in, you’re in for life.

[…] Robert Trump, Donald Trump’s brother, was a DeMolay member—just like Thomas Massie. (Proof in first part of this thread) So, what are the odds? Another coincidental connection in this Masonic theater production?

Before Politics—Massie’s Transhumanist Roots. Before Congress, Massie wasn’t just an engineer—he was knee-deep in transhumanism. An MIT-trained inventor, he spent a decade in haptic technology, blurring the lines between physical and digital reality.

Founder of SensAble Technologies (1993-2003):

🔹 Raised $32M in VC funding

🔹 Filed 29 patents in haptic interfaces

🔹 Created the PHANTOM Haptic Interface

Translation? He spent years perfecting how humans physically interact with machines. He literally helped build the cyber-matrix you’re now living in. But sure, he’s “fighting the system.”

Trump vs. Massie—More Masonic Theater. Now we’re being sold on Massie as MAGA’s new anti-Zionist champion. The guy suddenly beefing with Trump over Israel? You really think a Mason is fighting Zionism? Trump wants HIS temple.

Massie is DeMolay. Freemasons are temple builders. Templars. Masons. Same team, same script.

So while everyone gets hyped about “Massie vs. Trump,” the bigger question is: Why do they both serve the same damn agenda?

Follow the Money. Massie has taken $192,000 from Club for Growth, a Wall Street-backed influence machine.

And guess who bankrolls Club for Growth?

🔹 Jeff Yass—Zionist billionaire

🔹 Peter Thiel—transhumanist puppet master

Thiel is the guy behind:

🔺 Palantir—the AI-driven surveillance state

🔺 Ambrosia—the insane project literally obsessed with harvesting young blood for “life extension”

🔺 Every globalist biotech experiment you can imagine

So tell me again how Massie is fighting the system?

The Rotary Club & The Racine Connection Still think Massie isn’t playing the Masonic game? Let’s talk Rotary Club—one of the most overlooked elite grooming networks.

🔹 Racine, WI is the Root & Keyway of the globalist agenda

🔹 Rotary Club was founded in Racine by Paul Harris

🔹 Freemasonry & Rotary go hand-in-hand—Rotary was designed to be a soft entry point for Masonry

Now, what’s Racine known for?

🔺 Child trafficking & elite pedo networks

🔺 Rotary Club’s youth programs—front for grooming?

🔺 Experimental “test city” for globalist control systems

🔺 Dark occult symbolism & Bohemian Grove-style rituals

🔺 Massive Foxconn investment—biometric surveillance, organ trafficking?

Look into the history of slavery in Racine. Still think this is all just a random coincidence?

So, what are we really looking at here? Trump or Thomas Massie? Rotary Club or Rotary Club? Jesuit or DeMolay?

“Child trafficking and pedos” or “youth mentoring groups”? Same corrupt elites. Same recycled script. Same secret society, p3do-satanist, Bohemian Grove-tier filth running the show.

And this one’s gonna sting— Remember the energetic boost Trump got after his ex-wife mysteriously died in ritual like fashion? Now read that again… but swap in Massie.

[…]

Something I find especially interesting about Thomas Massie is how completely misrepresented he is by both his supporters and detractors. A lot of people have crafted this image of him as some kind of anti-Israel/Zionist champion, but that’s pure fiction.

Tap the image to watch the video

Read the entire thread here for more.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

“It’s a big club and you ain’t in it! You and I are not in the big club” -George Carlin. Carlin was right: it really is just one big club.

2 Corinthians 4:2 But have renounced the hidden things of dishonesty, not walking in craftiness, nor handling the word of God deceitfully; but by manifestation of the truth commending ourselves to every man's conscience in the sight of God.

In this case, Trump’s banter between himself and Massie is just another Mason picking a staged fight with another Mason in the club, one that has ties back to Trump’s family. Of course…

I’ve mentioned Massie a few times before on The WinePress, and while I can appreciate some of the things he has said… once you see this information, then you realize it’s just another tag-team; good cop, bad cop.

Jesse Ventura, former Governor of Minnesota, retired Navy SEAL, professional wrestler, and movie star, who summed up political gaggles in America as such. Ventura explained in an interview with Chuck Palahnuik:

“Politics in America is identical to pro wrestling. “In front of the crowd, in front of TV, they pretend they hate each other. They pretend like they are big adversaries and that’s the sell job they do to us, the citizens. Just like pro wrestling, my job was to go out and piss everybody off so bad they would pay their hard earned money to go out and see me get my butt kicked. “Well, the point is, we are all friends in the locker room. We all work together. It’s entertainment. We put on a show and this is no different. They are putting on a show, because behind the scenes, they are all friends. They go out to dinner together and cut their deals together. It’s a show. That’s what I believe. “I taught at Harvard in 2004. Do you know what one of my classes was? How Pro Wrestling Prepares You For Politics.”

A lot of what Massie says resonates with a lot of people because a lot of it is true, in terms of the joke of the government we have. But it goes to show just how pathetic and how far we have fallen, that all we can get is one guy, basically, in Congress who points out the fact that we need to stop all this wasteful spending, drawdown the military industrial complex and reduce the size of the federal government.

But even if Massie did not have all of these connections, let’s face it: one guy, supposedly this lone wolf in the halls of Congress, cannot get it done. It’s the same logic we hear with this Qanon, 4-D Chess nonsense that Trump is supposedly apart of (it’s a military psyop), that Trump is fighting the deep state cabal to return freedom to America. It’s stupid and patently false (especially now with Trump and his contingent covering up the Epstein case).

This information is important because Elon Musk, another guy pretending to be beefing with Trump, has fully-backed Thomas Massie.

Just The News

Associated Press

Keep in mind also that Musk has announced a new third party (though it has not been officially registered as of yet). Will Massie become a leading figurehead for this new party endorsed by Musk and other technocrats, and other agents who profess to be the real patriots and America First cronies, and those who are anti-AIPAC - Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, Nick Fuentes, Marjorie Taylor Green, etc.?

Indeed, it’s just one big good-fellows club. What else is new?

Ephesians 4:14 That we henceforth be no more children, tossed to and fro, and carried about with every wind of doctrine, by the sleight of men, and cunning craftiness, whereby they lie in wait to deceive;

