The tiny British jurisdiction of the Isle of Man recently enacted a quiet but profound world-first legislation that establishes a statutory framework that enables governed data assets to be legally recognized and managed within a clear legal architecture, meaning data can now be treated as a capital asset that can be owned and occupied.

“Data Asset Foundations” legislation received royal assent last week, “enabling the next phase of implementation activity to move forward, including development of the Data Asset Register, supporting regulations and the wider systems needed to operate the framework in practice,” Smart Cities World reported.

Finance Isle of Man explained in a press release that the framework was developed with “local and international partners, industry stakeholders and the EDM Association (“The world’s leading data and analytics trade association,” providing information to over 25,000 companies worldwide across all business sectors, governments and central banks — search the list here).

The website wrote:

“While data has become one of the most strategically important resources in the world, the structures around how it is governed, shared and operationalised have struggled to keep pace,” the website noted. “As organisations increasingly look to scale AI, digital services and data-led business models, the Isle of Man has positioned itself as the first jurisdiction to formally establish a legal framework designed to support more trusted, scalable and commercially usable approaches to data.

“Industry engagement, pilot activity and implementation planning are also already underway, helping Corporate Service Providers, assurance professionals and industry stakeholders explore practical applications and shape how the framework will operate ahead of wider rollout. Potential future applications include governed AI training datasets, trusted cross-organisational collaboration and new approaches to data valuation, financing and digital infrastructure.”

John Bottega, President at EDM Association, said in a comment:

“The Isle of Man has done something no other jurisdiction has managed: it has moved from concept to enacted law on data asset governance. Organisations globally are searching for exactly this kind of structure. What has been built here is a model the world will follow.”

Lyle Wraxall, Chief Executive of Digital Isle of Man overseeing the department, wrote in a statement:

“Our partnership with EDM Association marks a bold step forward in creating an entirely new market. We’re not adapting to a global standard — we’re defining it. By establishing the legal and operational foundations for data as an asset class, the Isle of Man is building a trusted environment for innovation, investment and leadership in the data economy.”

Aga Strandskov, Head of Data Strategy at Digital Isle of Man, also said in a statement:

“The challenge has never been the availability of data, it has been the absence of a trusted legal framework to govern and use it with confidence at scale. Royal Assent means that foundation is now fully in place. “The focus now turns to building the wider ecosystem, operational capability and practical implementation needed to support the next phase of the programme. The Register, supporting regulations, governance framework and operational infrastructure are not future ambitions, they are active workstreams already progressing. “For businesses, this creates real commercial opportunities that have previously been difficult to support within existing legal and operational models, from governed AI training datasets and trusted cross-organisational collaboration through to new approaches around data-sharing, financing and value creation. “For the Isle of Man, this represents the foundation of an entirely new economic capability, and we are only at the beginning.”

Tim Johnston MHK, Minister for Enterprise, added:

“Our long-term Economic Strategy identified the data economy as one of the most significant new economic opportunities for the Island, recognising that the Isle of Man’s strengths in regulation, stability, innovation and agility mean it is well-placed to build a genuinely unique proposition in a rapidly growing global market. Through this legislation, we have turned that strategic opportunity into a practical reality. “This milestone has been delivered by Digital Isle of Man through sustained work across policy development, stakeholder engagement and legislative reform to create an entirely new framework capable of supporting real and significant future economic growth.”

The official Digital Isle of Man website provides more details as to what this legislative framework entails.

The jurisdiction has published a number of documents and whitepapers explaining what data can now be owned and occupied as an asset.

According to one paper — “Data Is Your Power” — it says, “A new era for data has begun. Data fuels AI, drives innovation, and shapes competitive advantage. Yet for most organisations, its power remains unrealised — trapped in silos, undervalued, and absent from financial strategies.” The recently passed legislation changes that.

The group calls upon “visionary organizations” that:

Generate or manage high value data

Want to treat data as a measurable, revenue-generating asset

Want to shape the future of global data standards and governance

Are ready to collaborate on innovative commercial models and use cases

These companies include Financial services & insurance; Healthcare & life sciences; AI & advanced analytics; Logistics, mobility & manufacturing; and Digital platforms, telecoms & media.

“This is not compliance - it is a commercial enabler, forging a way to trusted data economy, accelerated innovation, and unlocking new business models,” the Isle of Man says.

This commodified data, they say, opens the doorway for the following:

Own data with legal certainty

Govern data under embedded and auditable standards

Register and protect datasets through a verified Data Asset Register Value and monetise data with standardised approach

Securely share and commercialise data across borders, partners and sectors

Unlock capital and investment by treating data as collateral

The government cites four different “commercial powers” for growth:

Power to Add Value: Monetise data through licensing, joint ventures, or new products. Use valued data assets as collateral for financing and securitisation. Create new data products and revenue streams.

Power to Grow: Make faster, smarter strategic decisions with trusted insights. Bring products and services to market more quickly. Increase investor confidence by making data measurable.

Power to Share Safely: Collaborate across sectors and geographies without exposing raw data. Build ecosystems of innovation with embedded governance and protections.

Power to Make a Difference: Support [Environmental Sustainable Governance] ESG, healthcare, and sustainability initiatives. Enable “data for good” models with commercial viability.

Furthermore, the Digital Isle of Man pitches to early adopters that they will be able to “Create entirely new revenue streams through data monetisation,” “Shape the rules of the global data economy,” and “Influence the future of regulation, standards, and commercial practice.”

The DAF has several other papers detailing specific use cases.

One paper titled The Active Data Security Concept explains how “This is not a simple data upload; it is a legal transfer of defined rights and permissions to the Foundation. Once dedicated, the issuer cannot delete or manipulate the data. This “locks” the asset, addressing a core investor concern around data tampering or post-issuance manipulation.”

“This converts data from an abstract concept into identifiable legal property that can be valued, audited, and pledged as collateral. The asset can support a digital bond issued via platforms such as LSEG DMI, SIX Digital Exchange, an institutional DLT, or other private market infrastructure providers.”

Moreover, DAF goes on to explain how the collected data can be used to create better digital twins — “a continuously updated representation of an asset or system, incorporating live data feeds and feedback loops to predict, simulate, optimise, and support decision-making.”

“The greatest commercial value emerges when digital twins move beyond single organisations and become part of integrated digital environments: multiple twins, simulations, users, organisations, and processes connected through digital threads,” says DAF.

These digital twins can be spread across four main sectors — finance, health, energy, and mobility — and can be “stacked” in five different ways:

Asset layer: what is being twinned (e.g. portfolio, patient pathway, grid, fleet)

Signal layer: telemetry, events, and contextual data

Decision layer: prediction, optimisation, and simulation

Action layer: controls, workflows, trading, settlement, or operational response

Assurance layer: governance, audit, compliance, valuation, and distribution

Trusted AI Health Data is one such use case. This new legal framework allows for Health data become to become “a clearly bounded AI training dataset, not an abstract pool of records,” DAF says, and “provides demonstrable control over who can use the data, for what purpose, and under what conditions.” Furthermore, DAF says data in this context can now have “applicable limitations, expiry dates, and conditions” including “withdrawal and sunset rules.”

Another paper, The ESG Data Clearinghouse, expresses how the DAF regulations can now properly enforce ESG compliance scores.

It was BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, one of the champions of ESG, who once said that ESG will “force behaviors.’ However, after facing plenty of backlash, Fink eventually stopped saying the term out loud. “I don’t use the word ESG any more, because it’s been entirely weaponized... by the far left and weaponized by the far right,” Fink said in 2023. But he didn’t say the practice was going away either, Reuters noted at the time.

DAF wrote:

“Regulators in the UK (FCA) and EU (ESMA) are tightening rules on ESG ratings. They no longer accept "black box " scores - they demand to know the provenance of the underlying data. This has resulted in the ESG market being plagued by greenwashing accusations and a lack of data provenance. Corporate issuers are hesitant to share granular, raw data - such as supply chain logs, energy telemetry - due to fears of IP leakage and competitive exposure.

“Utilising the Isle of Man’s Data Asset Foundation (DAF) structure, a data consortium could establish a data clearinghouse designed specifically for ESG ratings. This initiative could create a new data market infrastructure: a neutral, regulated "vault" where corporate issuers deposit raw, granular data (e.g. telemetry, supply chain logs).

“This proposition transitions any rating provider from a "claim-based" rating model to an "evidence-based" model. By leveraging the DAF structure, including the immutable Data Asset Register, this proposed approach could potentially create a statutory chain of custody, insulating any participant from greenwashing liability while unlocking access to private, high-value datasets that data providers currently refuse to share due to IP risks. Functioning like a "Swiss Bank for Data, " this DAF would act as a neutral, legally ringfenced vault. Issuers deposit raw data into the Foundation; technology partner’s algorithms access the data to generate verified scores; the raw data never leaves the vault.”

The case uses go on. In another example, Capital Efficiency Concept, DAF explains how banks and other financial institutions can get better access to data and generate additional revenue streams from it by converting data into “property,” the authors write.

“The Foundations (Amendment) Bill 2025 enables a formal Data Asset Register. When data is registered, it receives a unique ID and clearly defined boundaries (metadata, lineage and other attributes).

“Registration vests a personal property right in the Data Asset Foundation. This statutory definition makes the data legally separable from the bank. It creates a distinct vehicle that can be sold, transferred, licensed, rented or exchanged (the IAS 38 definition of separable)

“The DAF structure creates a legal container to create a unique, rivalrous asset. The Data Asset Dedication Instrument formally transfers rights to the Foundation. The Data Enforcer and Councilprovide the legal mechanism to restrict access. The data is no longer "free-floating " but is locked inside a statutory structure that has the legal standing to sue for infringement. This demonstrates the power to obtain economic benefits and restrict access, satisfying the control test.”

What are some of the ways this data can be commodified and shared? Tokenization.

In a 2025 whitepaper, DAF explains how tokenization can play a role in turning data into an asset. They refer to what they call the “DAR Asset Passport (DAR-AP).”

The DAR Asset Passport (DAR-AP) is a cryptographically signed, machine-verifiable credential - issued by the Registrar and bound to the Data Asset Identifier - that embeds the asset’s classification, rights policies, provenance summary and integrity hash into a portable, self-contained token. The Passport travels with the asset as it moves through the ecosystem, ensuring that governance information is always available to counterparties without requiring direct access to the Register. Under a conventional registry model, the register is a central record that must be actively consulted. When a data asset is licensed, shared across borders, ingested into an AI training pipeline, or used as collateral, the counterparty must query the Register to verify the asset’s status, rights and classification. This creates three problems. First, latency and availability: cross-border counterparties may face connectivity, jurisdictional or access constraints that prevent real-time verification. Second, point-in-time uncertainty: the counterparty knows the status at the time of query but cannot verify the status at the time the asset was actually transferred or processed. Third, ecosystem fragmentation: once the asset leaves the registrant’s controlled environment, the governance metadata - classification, rights restrictions, AI-Use Tier, provenance - may not travel with it, creating governance gaps downstream. The DAR Asset Passport solves all three problems by tokenising the Register’s governance metadata into a self-contained, cryptographically verifiable credential that is bound to the asset and travels with it. The DAR Asset Passport is designed to be embedded, attached, or referenced at every point where the asset is shared, licensed, or transacted: In licensing agreements: The Passport is referenced by URI and optionally embedded in the Data Sharing Agreement or licence document. The counterparty can independently verify the Passport’s signature and check its revocation status without contacting the Registrar. In AI training pipelines: The Passport’s ODRL policies are machine-readable. AI data ingestion systems can automatically parse the AI-Use Tier restrictions, verify the asset’s provenance, and generate compliant training data summaries for EU AI Act purposes. In cross-border transactions: The Passport and the Portable Evidence Package are complementary (human-readable and machine-readable respectively). A counterparty in Singapore, Dubai, or the EU can verify the Passport independently, without needing bilateral arrangements with the IoM Registrar. In data marketplaces: Marketplace platforms can ingest the Passport’s metadata to populate catalogue listings, enforce rights restrictions, and display governance credentials to prospective purchasers. In security interest transactions: Secured parties can verify the asset’s current status, classification, and accreditation through the Passport, and the Passport’s revocation status serves as an early-warning mechanism for material changes.

However, DAR says they have “deliberately adopt[ed] the W3C Verifiable Credentials model” — A verifiable credential is a specific way to express a set of claims made by an issuer, such as a driver’s license or an education certificate” — but has stopped short (for now, they say) of “blockchain-native tokenisation (NFTs or Soulbound Tokens) for the Passport layer.”

As creepy as it sounds, a theoretical “Soulbound token” according to Coinbase, is “non-transferable digital assets that could potentially represent a person’s identity, achievements, and reputation within the Web3 ecosystem.

“The term “soulbound” originates from the popular online game World of Warcraft, where certain items, once picked up, are forever “bound” to the player’s “soul”. In the context of blockchain technology, SBTs would be bound to a person’s digital identity and would not be able to be moved or exchanged.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

If you have been reading our reports on tokenization, then this language should seem familiar and is everything I have been warning about for a long time now. When these central bankers, these globalists at the United Nations, Bank for International Settlements, World Economic Forum, World Governments Summit, International Monetary Fund, BlackRock, etc. — are all explicitly talking about how EVERYTHING, including our own identities, are going to be tokenized, you ought to take them at their word that they are quite serious and intent on doing so.

Take for example how World Economic Forum panelists say what they refer to as “Natural Capital” refers to “the stock of renewable and non-renewable natural resources (e.g., plants, animals, air, water, soils, minerals) that combine to yield a flow of benefits to people.” The WEF argues that air, water, soil, crops, and minerals are forms of natural capital that need to be commodified and put on digital ledgers.

Hung Tran of the Atlantic Council last year, speaking with members of the BIS, IMF and World Bank, described how eventually will become tokenized including our identities.

“The BIS is looking at something called a unified ledger, which is going back to the beginning of this conversation that if you have 10 percent and 90 percent, why not tokenize the whole thing? So tokenize public money, CBDC, tokenize bank deposits, tokenize the equity market to serve as collateral that you can get credit with. And so as you go down the line, once it gets tokenized, it’ll be super efficient. “And you’ll — look, I have no doubt you and I will get tokenized in 15 years.”

The verbiage used by the Isle of Man officials, DAF and the EDM Association is so dystopian it is hard to wrap your head around it. They speak so casually about how data silos are now being unified, and all that data in whatever form or kind it may be, will become a tradeable asset that they can own and occupy.

Go through the list of companies, banks and governments that are direct partners with EDM; you probably have heard of almost each and every one of them.

Standard Chartered, the London-based bank, is one of those partners; and just recently CEO Bill Winters referred to the staff he is laying-off in favor of AI as “low-value human capital;” and he too is gung ho about tokenization and transforming the “actual instrument of money” into digital tokens.

These new data assets will soon encompass predispositions, transaction and behavioral history, and speculatory derivatives based on those actions, down to DNA itself.

There is no new thing under the sun. Just tokenize it and it’s Nehemiah all over again but worse.

Nehemiah 5:2 For there were that said, We, our sons, and our daughters, are many: therefore we take up corn for them, that we may eat, and live. [3] Some also there were that said, We have mortgaged our lands, vineyards, and houses, that we might buy corn, because of the dearth. [4] There were also that said, We have borrowed money for the king's tribute, and that upon our lands and vineyards. [5] Yet now our flesh is as the flesh of our brethren, our children as their children: and, lo, we bring into bondage our sons and our daughters to be servants, and some of our daughters are brought unto bondage already: neither is it in our power to redeem them; for other men have our lands and vineyards. [7] Then I consulted with myself, and I rebuked the nobles, and the rulers, and said unto them, Ye exact usury, every one of his brother. And I set a great assembly against them. [8] And I said unto them, We after our ability have redeemed our brethren the Jews, which were sold unto the heathen; and will ye even sell your brethren? or shall they be sold unto us? Then held they their peace, and found nothing to answer.

The WEF’ians on stage say they need more data infrastructure. Again, harken back to the words of Oracle CEO Larry Ellison, who told the World Governments Summit last year that he wants to combine everyone’s private data and DNA into giant datacenters so AI systems can understand and have access to everything. He said:

“Question is how do you take advantage of these incredible AI models? “The first thing a country needs to do is to unify all of their data so it can be consumed and used by the AI model. “I want to ask questions about my country, what’s going on in my country? What’s happening to my farmers? I need to give it my climate data. Now it probably has your climate data already, but I need to know exactly what crops are growing and which farms [for] me to predict the output. “I have to take satellite images, I have to take those satellite images from my country and feed that into a database that is accessible by the AI model. I have to tell the AI model as much about my country as I can. You tell part of the story with these satellite models, you get a huge amount of information. You tell it where roads are, where borders are, where utilities are, so you need to provide a map of your country, for the farms, and all of the utility infrastructure, and your borders, all of that you have to provide. “If you want to improve population health, you have to take all of your healthcare data, your diagnostic data, your electronic health records, your genomic data. “[…] We have to take all of this data we have in our country and move it into a single, if you will, unified data platform so we [can] provide context. When we want to ask questions we’ve provided that AI model with all the data they need to understand our country, so that’s the big step, that’s kind of the missing link. “We need to unify all of the national data, put it into a database where it’s easily consumable by the AI model, and then ask whatever question you like.”

And we recently got explicit confirmation out of the mouths of Larry Fink and Brookfield CEO Bruce Flatt that with all this tokenized data is why they need datacenters built, to hold and process all these new “assets” in them.

“The United States has short power. We’re short compute. We’re short chips. And there are going to be shortages in all three, in memory, four things. I actually believe a new asset class will be buying futures of compute. We just don’t have enough compute power right now. And you think about how many tokens you need to analyze, let’s say, your cybersecurity. It is enormous. And we’re reading all about the whole issues that’s going on. And that’s just a huge opportunity, the amount of money that needs to be going there. So we try to eliminate some of these shortages. “But I don’t believe we’re moving fast enough. There is not an AI bubble. There is the opposite. We have supply shortages. Demand is growing much faster than anyone has ever anticipated. And this is just a U.S. phenomenon. We have not begun the whole concept of exploring the opportunities of AI around the world. And there’s going to be some huge geopolitical questions as to who gets that technology. And so, you know, the future is today. “The AI phenomenon is happening faster than any of the programmers and the designers of this. The speed of intelligence is growing. The opportunity is very large. Yes, it’s going to be disruptive, but it is also going to be very opportunistic. And we have to talk about it. I believe as a country, as a world, we’re not spending enough time working with government alongside the private sector to try to solve these very big issues.”

See how it all comes together?

This quiet but damning revelation that just came out of the Isle of Man — for which hardly anyone is going to hear about what just happened — has now legalized a framework that codifies into law that will allow literally every piece of data to become a tradable asset on tokenized distributed ledger technology (DLT — blockchain) networks and markets. Remember, the WEF already told you: “You will own nothing and be happy.”

Again, there is no new thing under the sun; and as articulated in my one study in 2024 “Money Faileth” that the world is being plundered into total slavery similar to how it was in the famine of Egypt when Joseph was second to Pharoah. Eventually things got so dire that the inhabitants were forced to sell everything, and the people pleaded that themselves, their sovereignty and their bodies, would be sold and become servants to Pharoah; and were then clustered into cities while the elites got the best lands to occupy, and the now-slaves had to pay a steep tax on top of owning nothing or their own bodies.

Same thing is happening now. History does not repeat but it often rhymes, and right now history is harmonizing.

All of this once again places into perspective the coming ‘final solution:’

Revelation 13:16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: [17] And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. [18] Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

To support The WinePress, you can contribute by doing one or more of the following:

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Jacob M. Thompson

#119

12820 Adams Rd.

Granger, IN 46530

If you decide to send a check, please do not address it to “The WinePress.” Please address it to the name listed.

You can become a paid member on Substack.

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