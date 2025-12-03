Donald Trump and his family are working to further expand tokenization to the world, and last month his family dynasty announced that they will be tokenizing a new hotel in The Maldives.

As The WinePress has detailed a number of times previously, anything can be tokenized and made into a digital, programmable, permissioned digital asset that is tracked, traced, and stored on blockchain ledgers.

In October, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said that “I do believe we’re just at the beginning of the tokenization of all assets, from real estate, to equity, to bonds, across the board,” and “having people stay in that digital ecosystem” once most things have been tokenized.

Moreover, Fink, in his annual letter to investors, specified that tokenization “can democratize access. Tokenization allows for fractional ownership. That means assets can be sliced into infinitely small pieces. This lowers one of the barriers to investing in valuable, previously inaccessible assets like private real estate and private equity.”

Trump speaks with WalMart CEO Doug McMillon (left) and BlackRock’s Larry Fink (right) at the White House in February 2017.

With that in mind, on November 17th, The Trump Organization, the official company behind Trump real estate development, announced a deal with London-based Dar Global to build Trump International Hotel Maldives, the first-ever in the island, and this real estate hotel development will be tokenized, another first.

Per a press release that appeared on both company’s websites:

Dar Global (LSE: DAR), the London-listed luxury real estate developer and The Trump Organization proudly unveil two historic milestones, the debut of Trump International Hotel Maldives, the brand’s first property in the Maldives, and the launch of the world’s first tokenized hotel development tied to the project. This pioneering collaboration not only brings the Trump brand to one of the world’s most exclusive destinations but also introduces an unprecedented financial innovation, tokenizing the development of a luxury hospitality project for the first time. Unlike previous models that tokenize completed assets, this initiative tokenizes the development phase itself, offering investors the opportunity to participate in a high-growth, premium real estate project from inception. Provided image in the press release Located just 25 minutes by speedboat from Malé, the Trump International Hotel Maldives will feature approximately 80 ultra-luxury beach and overwater villas designed for discerning global travelers seeking the highest levels of privacy, exclusivity, and sophistication. The resort is set to open by the end of 2028. Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization, commented: “We are delighted to bring the Trump brand to the Maldives in collaboration with Dar Global. This development will not only redefine luxury in the region but also set a new benchmark for innovation in real estate investment through tokenization.” Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, added: “Dar Global continues to push boundaries, from developing world-class destinations to pioneering new investment structures. Tokenizing the development of Trump International Hotel Maldives marks a global first that blends luxury, innovation, and technology in a way that will transform how the world invests in hospitality.” This project reinforces Dar Global’s reputation as a forward-thinking global developer and expands The Trump Organization’s legacy of excellence into one of the world’s most aspirational destinations, ushering in a new era where luxury meets innovation.

Dar Global provides the ability to tokenize its projects. Echoing the words of Larry Fink, Dar says on its website:

DarGlobal is evolving how the world invests in luxury real estate. Through blockchain-powered tokenization, we’re making access to high-value properties smarter, more flexible, and globally connected. We’re turning physical assets into digital tokens - fractional shares of our premium properties that investors can buy, sell, or hold. This opens the door to new opportunities: Own a share of luxury residences without the complexity of traditional real estate deals.

Dar Global has worked with The Trump Organization. On November 29th, Dar also revealed it is working with the Trump family to build Trump Tower Jeddah, located in Saudi Arabia. “Set to become one of the tallest towers in the city, Trump Tower Jeddah will comprise 47 stories of ultra-luxury residences,” says Dar. “It will also feature the Kingdom’s first-ever Trump Club – an exclusive members-only social hub offering world-class amenities and curated experiences in an atmosphere of unparalleled privacy and sophistication.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Notice the language BlackRock, Dar and Trump are using: “own a share,” “fractional shares,” “fractional ownership,” “assets could be sliced into infinitely small pieces.” It all translates into one thing: “You’ll own nothing and be happy.” You don’t actually own it outright, you just have a “share” of it, a “vote” as Fink calls it, as the title deed itself is nothing more than lines of code that you don’t own because it’s not tangible, but it’s a programmable token on a permissioned blockchain with self-executing rules with smart contracts that determine your fractional ownership and permissioned rights.

This is the blueprint for tokenization in not just luxury real estate but also residential housing. With most of the ‘developed’ world facing a housing crisis, affordability is through the roof and younger generations cannot get in, the “solution” is simple: let BlackRock, Blackstone, Vanguard, State Street, and others like them buy up all the housing, and/or then let the banks then offer “fractional ownership rights” via tokenization. A house that costs $500,000, for example, could then be divided up like Fink suggests, and then sold in smaller chunks that are more attainable while other parties have shares of the home as well: the developer, the bank and mortgage lender, and the occupants; and once that token expires (i.e. a 50-year mortgage token contract) after the preconditions have been met, “ownership” ends and the cycle repeats. Thus, you own nothing; a perpetual renter for life.

Proverbs 22:7 The rich ruleth over the poor, and the borrower is servant to the lender.

Also notice how Dar is allowing the development phase to be tokenized, too. That means many of the processes, labor, material, property rights - all of that becomes a token, and those assets can then be traded and speculated on to make even more money.

This is what the WEF calls “stakeholder capitalism.”

Micah 6:10 Are there yet the treasures of wickedness in the house of the wicked, and the scant measure that is abominable? [11] Shall I count them pure with the wicked balances, and with the bag of deceitful weights? [12] For the rich men thereof are full of violence, and the inhabitants thereof have spoken lies, and their tongue is deceitful in their mouth.

