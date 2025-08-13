The following report was first published on April 23rd, 2023, on winepressnews.com.

Last Friday, top officials from the Biden administration convened to discuss the rollout and implementation of 6th Generation technology (6G), even though 5G is still not widely and truly implemented and put to use currently.

Officials from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) met at an event hosted by the National Science Foundation on Friday, April 21st.

Alan Davidson, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information at NTIA, provided some opening remarks about 6G and how it will affect all of society and industries, namely hinting at the idea that 6G will be integrated with people, unlocking new senses and interactions with our environments.

Davidson also warned, however, that in the wrong hands, 6G could be used by “authoritarian governments” to oppress their people with more surveillance and “control of their citizens.”

“It is so important for policymakers to look ahead to this next-generation technology and how we can harness the innovations it will bring. “To start, 6G will be deployed at a time when mobile connectivity has become centrally important in our daily lives. But in a 6G world, our phones may not be the most important device we carry. “The possibility of ubiquitous connectivity with 6G could enable the ability to sense the environment, people and objects. This could usher in a new era of situational awareness as well as sustainability and sector efficiencies. But it also raises questions about how authoritarian governments could deploy this technology for further surveillance – and control — of their citizens.”

6G will indeed truly usher in the dawn of cyborgs, as 6G technology, unlike its predecessors, is designed to merge man and machine together into one singularity. For example, last year at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the CEO of Nokia discussed how that by 2030 smart phones will be fully integrated into people themselves.

CEO Pekka Lundmark said:

“It will definitely happen. I was talking about 6G earlier, which is around 2030. I would say that by then definitely the smartphone as we know it today will not anymore be the usual kind of the most common interface. “Many of these things will be built directly into our bodies.”

Or earlier this year, the University of Massachusetts Amherst (UMass) said in a paper that 6G Has The Capability To ‘Leverage The Human Body For Energy.’

During Davidson’s opening remarks, he also described the main implications that 6G integration would have, including:

Maximizing the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning throughout the network stack.

Facilitating ubiquitous coverage, including the most hard-to-reach areas, and providing the user with a seamless connectivity experience.

Reduced power consumption and increased energy efficiency.

In a statement to Yahoo Finance, Anne Neuberger, Biden’s Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber & Emerging Technology and one of the attendees of the meeting, said that the goal of the talk “was to talk about how we get the technology and policy right to ensure that we can lead in this space.”

She noted that, for now, “the jury is still out on how 6G will look.”

But the advancement of 6G is important to many investors and world leaders.

Former Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chairman Tom Wheeler told Yahoo Finance in a statement:

“6G is not just 5G-plus. 6G will facilitate much more than just better use of your smartphone, and we need to consider it in that kind of a context.”

“Wheeler, who was chairman of the FCC during the Obama administration and is now a visiting fellow at The Brookings Institution, criticized the Trump administration’s approach to 5G, saying it ceded too much to China,” Yahoo noted.

The Trump administration has played a big role in furthering the expansion of 5G and 6G.

On October 25th, 2018, “President Donald J. Trump took decisive action by signing a Presidential Memorandum to develop a national strategy for spectrum policy that will advance America’s development of 5G,” according to an archived press release on an old White House website.

In April 2019, Trump declared that the U.S. “now leads the world with by far the most secure and reliable commercial 5G deployments, with 5G trials in multiple cities.” In a media release, he also referenced a future rollout of 6G as well, but 5G was the main focus at the time.

The statement came two months after President Trump tweeted that he wanted the further rollout of 5G and 6G technology. He tweeted:

“I want 5G, and even 6G, technology in the United States as soon as possible. It is far more powerful, faster, and smarter than the current standard. American companies must step up their efforts, or get left behind. There is no reason that we should be lagging behind on……… “….something that is so obviously the future. I want the United States to win through competition, not by blocking out currently more advanced technologies. We must always be the leader in everything we do, especially when it comes to the very exciting world of technology!”

The day after he made that tweet, Trump met with Vice Premier Liu He to discuss a variety of topics, and one of them was 5G and 6G; and when asked by a Chinese press reporter about his tweet, Trump said,

“We want to have great 5G. Ultimately, that’s going to morph into 6G. And probably 6G will be obsolete in about two months, the way it’s going — you know, the way that whole world moves. But 6G, at some point in the future, will be obsolete.”

And once again later that year in October, in a joint statement with the Finnish President, the two wrote:

“In order to improve the competitiveness and productivity of our societies, the United States and Finland will strengthen our bilateral and Transatlantic cooperation in innovation, technology, and research, especially in new technologies such as 5G and 6G, artificial intelligence, robotics, and quantum computing. “Acknowledging the importance and transformational power of these technologies, especially telecommunications, we will work together to ensure that they are developed and deployed to be a force for good. We will effectively address the security challenges stemming from them by using only technology providers, components, and supply chains that are reliable and trustworthy.”

Unfortunately, the detrimental health effects caused by 5G on the environment and people have been documented by many researchers, scientists, and doctors, even though 5G has yet to truly be “cranked up” and utilized on a truly massive scale; but the potential effects of 6G remain to be seen.

Nevertheless, the Biden administration has very clearly built upon Trump’s ambitions, as can also be seen in Biden’s September 2022 executive order to further fund and study merging technology with man and DNA splicing, along with bolstering AI integration, among other things.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

6G is the mark of the beast system: there is no question about that in my opinion. The mark of the beast system is total integration with the system, with AI running and controlling people’s thoughts and actions; in these autonomous smart cities, plugged into the metaverse, programmed to obey.

The World Economic Forum, in an essay about smart city life by 2030, once prophesied of this ultimate oppressive system:

“Once in awhile I get annoyed about the fact that I have no real privacy. No where I can go and not be registered. I know that, somewhere, everything I do, think and dream of is recorded. I just hope that nobody will use it against me.”

Revelation 13:16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: [17] And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. [18] Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.

Both Trump and Biden are pushing this devilish slave system that the Bible has warned would come, and we are now not that far away from it…

Proverbs 24:8 He that deviseth to do evil shall be called a mischievous person.

When Mr. Davidson speaks of “authoritative governments,” then look no further than the Divided States of America and the military industrial complex.

