In the age of AI and modern 6th Generation Warfare, AI is increasingly playing a larger role in the military, and now even top generals are consulting AI to help make decisions for them.

Maj. Gen. William ‘Hank’ Taylor, commanding general of the 8th Army stationed in South Korea, is one of those generals, Business Insider revealed.

“Chat and I” have become “really close lately,” referring to OpenAI’s ChatGPT. “As a commander, I want to make better decisions,” the general shared. “I want to make sure that I make decisions at the right time to give me the advantage.”

BI added:

Commanders like Taylor are focused on fast decision-making and how AI could provide an advantage because of a thought process popular with military leaders known as the “OODA Loop.” The theory, developed by US fighter pilots during the Korean War, posits that troops who can move decisively before the enemy does — and observe, orient, decide, and act— often have the advantage on the battlefield.

The US military is embracing artificial intelligence with a recognition that decisions in future combat may need to be made faster than humans can make them.

The former Secretary of the Air Force said last year that he doesn’t think the people saying that AI technology is “going to determine who’s the winner in the next battlefield” are “all that far off.” He also wrote that with the advancement of highly automated, highly autonomous kill chains, “response times to bring effects to bear are very short.”

Predicting what future war will look like, he said that “we’re going to be in a world where decisions will not be made at human speed. They’re going to be made at machine speed.”

AI is being integrated into drone tech, targeting, and data processing, among other capabilities — an AI algorithm has even piloted a modified F-16 through a simulated dogfight — but the military use of AI is not restricted to combat platforms.

Special Operations Forces, for instance, have sought to “reduce the cognitive burden of our operators” through the use of AI tools for paperwork, situation reports, concepts of operation, managing key supply and logistics demands, and other back-end work.

Tech titans have quickly established themselves in the U.S. government and armed forces under the Trump administration. In June, the Army made the controversial decision to promote executives from OpenAI, Palantir and Meta to Lt. Cols. The Army said “they will work on targeted projects to help guide rapid and scalable tech solutions to complex problems.” These same companies and more have inked defense contracts with the government and military.

The Pentagon has been strengthening its so-called “kill chain” - the military’s process of identifying, tracking, and eliminating threats - with AI machines and algorithms, namely from OpenAI and Anthropic. Pentagon’s Chief Digital and AI Officer, Dr. Radha Plumb, told TechCrunch in a phone interview in March: “We obviously are increasing the ways in which we can speed up the execution of kill chain so that our commanders can respond in the right time to protect our forces,” said Plumb.

Palantir’s technology is also heavily used by the U.S. and other militaries to enhance their kill chains.

Israel, on the other hand, currently does deploy fully autonomous AI machines to carry out strikes for the IDF, though it has been admitted by veterans and whistleblowers that the AI targeting systems have repeatedly decided to strike civilian targets, and no one corrected these errors before the strikes where made.

The latest iteration of ChatGPT, Chat-5, which was released in August, has already been shown to be laden with errors and consistently publishing blatant misinformation and hilariously false statements, as documented by Futurism, citing a Reddit user who highlighted the blatant errors made by the LLM. He lamented:

“The scary part? I only noticed these errors because some answers seemed so off that they made me suspicious. For instance, when I saw GDP numbers that seemed way too high, I double-checked and found they were completely wrong. “This makes me wonder: How many times do I NOT fact-check and just accept the wrong information as truth?”

The WinePress noted in August that it was revealed these LLMs such as ChatGPT predominantly get their information from websites such as Reddit, Wikipedia, YouTube and more.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

“We’re going to be in a world where decisions will not be made at human speed. They’re going to be made at machine speed.” - Okay, sooo… what happens when the AI makes a bad decision, there is not enough time to course correct, it has an “hallucination,” and something very serious is activated, what then?

‘Whoops, it was just a mistake! Don’t blame me, blame Altman!’

Proverbs 14:12 There is a way which seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death. Proverbs 26:18 As a mad man who casteth firebrands, arrows, and death, [19] So is the man that deceiveth his neighbour, and saith, Am not I in sport?

If Israel is any example, militaries will become more autonomous and we’ll kill each other because ChatGPT made the wrong decision.

