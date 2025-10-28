The following report was first published on August 18th, 2022, on winepressnews.com.

Yuval Noah Harari, a leading professor at Hebrew University in Israel, and one of the top informants for Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum, stated in a TED talk that the world population is filled with lots of “useless” people, and that the population will take a major haircut in the future because they are no longer needed.

The TED talk was published on Tuesday the 16th, where Harai chatted with Chris Anderson, the head of TED. Because of the rapid growth of smart technologies and fast changing workforce, Harari explains that the “common people” are worried they will be passed up and “left behind” in a society run by “smart people.”

He said,

A lot of people sense that they are being left behind and left out of the story, even if their material conditions are still relatively good. In the 20th century, what was common to all the stories – the liberal, the fascist, the communist – is that the big heroes of the story were the common people, not necessarily all people, but if you lived, say, in the Soviet Union in the 1930s, life was very grim, but when you looked at the propaganda posters on the walls that depicted the glorious future, you were there. You looked at the posters which showed steel workers and farmers in heroic poses, and it was obvious that this is the future. Now, when people look at the posters on the walls, or listen to TED talks, they hear a lot of these these big ideas and big words about machine learning and genetic engineering and blockchain and globalization, and they are not there. They are no longer part of the story of the future, and I think that – again, this is a hypothesis – if I try to understand and to connect to the deep resentment of people, in many places around the world, part of what might be going there is people realize – and they’re correct in thinking that – that, ‘The future doesn’t need me. You have all these smart people in California and in New York and in Beijing, and they are planning this amazing future with artificial intelligence and bio-engineering and in global connectivity and whatnot, and they don’t need me. Maybe if they are nice, they will throw some crumbs my way like universal basic income,’ but it’s much worse psychologically to feel that you are useless than to feel that you are exploited. If you go back to the middle of the 20th century – and it doesn’t matter if you’re in the United States with Roosevelt, or if you’re in Germany with Hitler, or even in the USSR with Stalin – and you think about building the future, then your building materials are those millions of people who are working hard in the factories, in the farms, the soldiers. You need them. You don’t have any kind of future without them. Now, fast forward to the early 21st century when we just don’t need the vast majority of the population, because the future is about developing more and more sophisticated technology, like artificial intelligence [and] bioengineering. Most people don’t contribute anything to that, except perhaps for their data, and whatever people are still doing which is useful, these technologies increasingly will make redundant and will make it possible to replace the people.

The WinePress has previously cited some of Harari’s other statements he made in years past – in The WP report titled, “Boston Biotech Company Introduces “CRISPR 2.0” For The First Time Ever In Patient, Allowing The Ability To Completely Alter People“ – where he described in 2020 during a WEF meeting in Davos, that people are now “hackable animals.”

The major danger we face is the rise of digital dictatorship which will monitor everyone all the time. This danger can be stated in the following simple equation, which could be the defining equation of life in the 21st century: B x C x D = AHH where: B = biological knowledge, C = computing power, D = Data, AHH = Ability to Hack Humans. If you know enough biological knowledge, and you have enough computing power and data, you can hack my body, my brain, and my life. You can understand me better than I understand myself. You know my personality type, my political views, my sexual preferences. my mental weaknesses, my deepest fears and hopes. You know more about me that I do myself. You can do this to everyone. A system that understands us better than we understand ourselves can predict our feelings and decisions, can manipulate our feelings and decisions, and can ultimately make decisions for us. In the past, many tyrants and governments wanted to do this, but none of them, not the Gestapo, Stasi, or the KGB, etc. had the biological knowledge, computing power, and data to do this. But soon a handful of both corporations and governments will be able to systematically hack all the people. We humans should get used to the idea that they are no longer mysterious souls. We are now hackable animals.

In a separate interview, Harari said something similar:

Humans are now hackable animals. The idea that humans have this soul or spirit, they have free will and nobody knows what’s happening inside me – so whatever I choose whether in the election or in the supermarket, that’s my free will? That’s over.” Today, we have the technology to hack human beings on a massive scale. Everything is being digitalized [and] monitored.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Psalm 52:1 Why boastest thou thyself in mischief, O mighty man? the goodness of God endureth continually. [2] Thy tongue deviseth mischiefs; like a sharp rasor, working deceitfully. [3] Thou lovest evil more than good; and lying rather than to speak righteousness. Selah. [4] Thou lovest all devouring words, O thou deceitful tongue. [5] God shall likewise destroy thee for ever, he shall take thee away, and pluck thee out of thy dwelling place, and root thee out of the land of the living. Selah. [6] The righteous also shall see, and fear, and shall laugh at him: [7] Lo, this is the man that made not God his strength; but trusted in the abundance of his riches, and strengthened himself in his wickedness. [8] But I am like a green olive tree in the house of God: I trust in the mercy of God for ever and ever. [9] I will praise thee for ever, because thou hast done it: and I will wait on thy name; for it is good before thy saints.

Transhumanism and transhumanists, like Harari and many others like Elon Musk, are really the “science falsely so called” (1 Timothy 6:20) of eugenics. Wikipedia will tell you it’s a defunct science that nobody believes anymore, but that is simply not true; “Wherefore by their fruits ye shall know them” (Matthew 7:20). The elite class who believe they have achieved their status and superiority are trying to actively preserve their lives with AI and tokenization, which we see prophesized in scripture that they would try and do:

We’ve discussed before that the very foundation of the United Nations was premised on that belief, and clearly that has not changed; not when you have people such as Bill Gates openly saying vaccines will be used for depopulation; and when AI and robotics are primed to displace tens of millions of workers.

Sam Altman of OpenAI has a similar evil mind, claiming that he will replace what he calls “median humans” with AI. Altman’s hope is that artificial general intelligence (AGI) will have roughly the same intelligence as a “median human that you could hire as a co-worker.”

Where do these workers go, where do these ‘useless eaters’ go, what will they do when they lose everything and are forced onto the streets? Well, I guess according to some of the maniacs at Fox News, “just kill em.”

