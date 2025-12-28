The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

Tracy Treloar
5h

I expected nothing more from one of Satan's sidekicks.

SK
42mEdited

I can't speak for other people's experience, only my own.

I know that God showed me, in a dream, the Mark of the Beast. Now, it is difficult to describe what I saw, because I don't know whether it is to be taken literally, figuratively, spiritually, or a combination.

The best way I can describe it is if you took all of the symbols of the 'Coexist' diagram, and added some more similar symbols, arranged them all into a hexagram, and then 'cut' that into the forehead. It is clear from Revelation that the Mark is a real thing, it has to be in order to allow or disallow financial transactions. But people's hearts also have to assent to this thing's origin or definition, so it is a spiritual thing as well.

And here we have Harari proposing some kind of 'scripture' that basically is accepted by all people i.e. it combines their various delusions into something cohesive that all the once-born can receive and agree to...and is utterly repugnant to the Twice Born.

I see many 'Christians' reading their 'bibles' on their smartphones. People need to understand that we are at a technological place where EVERY digital creation can easily and quickly be degraded. Dependence on software versions of the Bible is extremely dangerous. People should be buying up hard copies of the bible now, and hiding/caching them for later retrieval. And the most readily available and most accurate bible is the KJV. I am not a KJV-only subscriber...but I have learned to bypass most of the other versions, they simply mislead.

People are storing food...clothing...gold and silver...and yet the real treasure is God's Word. "Seek FIRST the Kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these other things will be added to you." "Where your treasure is, there your heart will be also."

