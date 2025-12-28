The following report was first published on June 13th, 2023, on winepressnews.com.

Yuval Noah Harari, a top speaker and advisor at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, and professor at Hebrew University in Israel, recently spoke at a forum in Portugal where he said that artificial intelligence can and should be used to correct the Bible, and even went as far as to say that a brand “new Bible” should be created by AI.

During his talk titled “Humanity is not that simple,” published on his YouTube channel, the philosopher told host Pedro Pinto that using AI to replace scriptures will create unified “religions that are actually correct.”

Reported by Slay News, Harari described his vision for rewriting the Bible with artificial intelligence:

“It’s the first technology ever that can create new ideas. You know, the printing press, radio, television, they broadcast, they spread the ideas created by the human brain, by the human mind. They cannot create a new idea. “You know, [Johannes] Gutenberg printed the Bible in the middle of the 15th century; the printing press printed as many copies of the Bible as Gutenberg instructed it, but it did not create a single new page. “It had no ideas of its own about the Bible: Is it good? Is it bad? How to interpret this? How to interpret that?

Harari then followed up with his solution to remedy this supposed problem:

“AI can create new ideas; [it] can even write a new Bible. “Throughout history, religions dreamt about having a book written by a superhuman intelligence, by a non-human entity. “In a few years, there might be religions that are actually correct … just think about a religion whose holy book is written by an AI. That could be a reality in a few years.”

Slay News went on to note a similar sentiment voiced by Harari roughly a month ago, where he discussed how AI, namely ChatGPT alone, can reshape and drastically influence and control society, claiming that chips in the head are not even necessary – which perhaps is a reference to things like Neuralink or Synchron, or even a reference to the mark of the beast in the Book of Revelation.

Harari said:

“For thousands of years, prophets and poets and politicians have used language and storytelling in order to manipulate and to control people and to reshape society. “Now AI is likely to be able to do it. And once it can… it doesn’t need to send killer robots to shoot us. It can get humans to pull the trigger. “Contrary to what some conspiracy theories assume, you don’t really need to implant chips in people’s brains in order to control them or to manipulate them. “We need to act quickly before AI gets out of our control, [and that] governments must immediately ban the release into the public domain of any more revolutionary AI tools before they are made safe.”

Already shades of this are being seen. For example, The WinePress reported in March on an AI software called ChatKJV, which merges ChatGPT with King James Bible scripture and allows users to ask it questions.

Others on social media have created an AI replica of the popular depictions of Jesus Christ to give uplifting messages and quote scripture.

More recently, a Lutheran church in Germany recently held a service using AI avatars and preached a message to the congregation.

Harari has made a long list of statements that have caused a stir online.

One of them being that he says AI has the power and is more than capable of knowing us better than we know ourselves, and that we are nothing more than “hackable animals” without a soul, he believes; The WinePress noted last year.

“But soon a handful of both corporations and governments will be able to systematically hack all the people. We humans should get used to the idea that they are no longer mysterious souls. We are now hackable animals.”

In a separate speech he said something identical to that:

“Humans are now hackable animals. The idea that humans have this soul or spirit, they have free will and nobody knows what’s happening inside me – so whatever I choose whether in the election or in the supermarket, that’s my free will? That’s over. “Today, we have the technology to hack human beings on a massive scale. Everything is being digitalized [and] monitored.”

Furthermore, in August of last year Harari explicitly said that the world does not “need the vast majority of the population,” and those in power are working to get rid of the “useless” people.

“Now, fast forward to the early 21st century when we just don’t need the vast majority of the population, because the future is about developing more and more sophisticated technology, like artificial intelligence [and] bioengineering. Most people don’t contribute anything to that, except perhaps for their data, and whatever people are still doing which is useful, these technologies increasingly will make redundant and will make it possible to replace the people.”

But even though Harari says AI could and should correct the Bible, he did once say that elites will build themselves a “Noah’s Ark” of sorts to survive the coming calamity.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Revelation 22:18 For I testify unto every man that heareth the words of the prophecy of this book, If any man shall add unto these things, God shall add unto him the plagues that are written in this book: [19] And if any man shall take away from the words of the book of this prophecy, God shall take away his part out of the book of life, and out of the holy city, and from the things which are written in this book.

Leave it to this poindexter fool to think we should not only correct the Bible, but also make a new one. Of course, he does not tell us why it should be changed and what its errors are, but that whatever it is changed to will be better and perfect. He of course does not know what that change will be (or he has not disclosed the changes yet), because his god that he worships has not revealed this faux wisdom to him yet in the vanity of his demented mind.

1 Corinthians 1:17 For Christ sent me not to baptize, but to preach the gospel: not with wisdom of words, lest the cross of Christ should be made of none effect. [18] For the preaching of the cross is to them that perish foolishness; but unto us which are saved it is the power of God. [19] For it is written, I will destroy the wisdom of the wise, and will bring to nothing the understanding of the prudent. [20] Where is the wise? where is the scribe? where is the disputer of this world? hath not God made foolish the wisdom of this world? [21] For after that in the wisdom of God the world by wisdom knew not God, it pleased God by the foolishness of preaching to save them that believe. [22] For the Jews require a sign, and the Greeks seek after wisdom: [23] But we preach Christ crucified, unto the Jews a stumblingblock, and unto the Greeks foolishness; [24] But unto them which are called, both Jews and Greeks, Christ the power of God, and the wisdom of God. [25] Because the foolishness of God is wiser than men; and the weakness of God is stronger than men.

And of course, Harari demonstrates his foolishness again when he says that implants and microchips are needed to mind control people; but we all know that is nonsense and see where it’s going (i.e. the mark of the beast Revelation 13:16-18).

We are in the midst of a growing and worsening famine in the world today, not of food and water, but of hearing and reading the written word of God; and AI revisionism is a reason why…

Amos 8:11 Behold, the days come, saith the Lord GOD, that I will send a famine in the land, not a famine of bread, nor a thirst for water, but of hearing the words of the LORD: [12] And they shall wander from sea to sea, and from the north even to the east, they shall run to and fro to seek the word of the LORD, and shall not find it.

