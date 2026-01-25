Yuval Noah Harari, an Israeli professor from Tel Aviv University, a prolific author, an advisor and recurring speaker at the World Economic Forum, once again warned of the grave dangers of artificial intelligence and the impact it will have on the future of civilization at Davos, Switzerland, this week.

Harari is no stranger to controversial statements, as he is a big proponent of transhumanism as the next stage in human evolution, in what he refers to as the “Homo Deus” — the time when people will evolve to a godlike status because of AI and robotics.

Harari predicts that in the dawn of the future technological developments will supersede classical liberal humanism and will pave the way—in tune with his evolutionary logic—to a new humankind consisting of a “useless mass” and a few “upgraded superhumans” who will guide our “godlike descendants” into the far future. The two new strands of “ideologies or religions” will be “techno-humanism” and “data religion,” the former being the “more conservative” one, still seeing in the human being the apex of the cosmic order. The new “homo deus” will be in a constant struggle against increasingly sophisticated “non-conscious algorithms.” Much like the evolutionary humanism of the Nazis, this new techno-humanism will aim at “selective breeding,” but far more peacefully, with the help of “genetic engineering, nanotechnology and brain-computer interfaces” (Harari 2017, 408–11). — SOURCE

In one of his bestselling books, Sapiens, Harari wrote:

“True, we still don’t have the acumen to achieve this, but there seems to be no insurmountable technical barrier preventing us from producing superhumans. The main obstacles are the ethical and political objections that have slowed down research on humans. And no matter how convincing the ethical arguments may be, it is hard to see how they can hold back the next step for long, especially if what is at stake is the possibility of prolonging human life indefinitely, conquering incurable diseases, and upgrading our cognitive and emotional abilities.”

Harari for years has said that humans are “hackable beings” and the notion that he we have a soul and spirit is over. For example, in 2020, when speaking at Davos, Harari stated:

“But soon a handful of both corporations and governments will be able to systematically hack all the people. We humans should get used to the idea that they are no longer mysterious souls. We are now hackable animals.”

The WinePress has cited some of Harari’s wild claims before, including repeated sentiments that people will become useless and therefore most of the population will no longer be needed; or that the Bible and other religious texts will be rewritten by AI, or that AI will create its own religion that the world will follow.

AI Is Not a Tool — It’s an Agent That Can Rule Humans

Harari reiterated many of his previous claims at this most recent Davos summit, taking center stage and speaking for roughly 20 minutes about his and others’ vision of what AI will do to the world.

The segment was called “An Honest Conversation on AI and Humanity.”

Harari wasted no time dropping bombs, explaining what AI is and isn’t, defining it as something more malevolent than people give it credit for.

“There is one question that every leader today must answer about AI. But to understand that question, we first need to clarify a few points about what AI is, and what AI can do. “The most important thing to know about AI is that it is not just another tool. It is an agent. It can learn and change by itself, and make decisions by itself. A knife is a tool. You can use a knife to cut salad or to murder someone, but it is your decision what to do with the knife. AI is a knife that can decide by itself whether to cut salad or to commit murder. “The second thing to know about AI is that it can be a very creative agent. AI is a knife that can invent new kinds of knives, as well as new kinds of music, medicine, and money. “The third thing to know about AI is that it can lie and manipulate. Four billion years of evolution have demonstrated that anything that wants to survive learns to lie and manipulate. The last four years have demonstrated that AI agents can acquire the will to survive, and that AIs have already learned how to lie.”

Harari goes on to argue that “AI can already think much better than many, many humans,” and because it is intellectually more superior than us, “anything with words will be taken over by AI.” Religion and religious texts will also be taken over, too, the professor argues.

“Therefore, anything made of words will be taken over by AI. If laws are made of words, then AI will take over the legal system. If books are just combinations of words, then AI will take over books. “If religion is built from words, then AI will take over religion. This is particularly true of religions based on books, like Islam, Christianity or Judaism. Judaism calls itself the religion of the book, and it grants ultimate authority, not to humans, but to words in books. Humans have authority in Judaism, not because of our experiences, but only because we learn words in books. “Now, no human can read and remember all the words in all the Jewish books, but AI can easily do that. What happens to a religion of the book when the greatest expert on the Holy Book is an AI? However, some people may say, can we really reduce human spirituality to just words in books? Does thinking mean only putting language tokens in order? “[…] But these are just words. The Bible says, in the beginning was the Word, and the Word was made flesh. The Tao Te Ching says, the truth that can be expressed in words is not the absolute truth. Throughout history, people have always struggled with the tension between word and flesh, between the truth that can be expressed in words and the absolute truth, which is beyond words.”

Harari then proceeds to list some even taller claims yet, claiming that most if not all of the words in our minds will be replaced by AI and the machine.

He posited:

“Everything made of words will be taken over by AI. Previously, all the words, all our verbal thoughts, they originated in some human mind. Either my mind, I thought of this, or I learned it from another human. “Soon, most of the words in our minds will originate in a machine. I just heard today about a new word that AIs coined by themselves to describe us humans. They called us the watchers, the watchers, that we are watching them. “AIs will soon be the origin of maybe most of the words in our minds. AIs will mass produce thoughts by assembling words, symbols, images, and other language tokens into new combinations. Whether humans will still have a place in that world depends on the place we assign our non-verbal feelings and our ability to embody wisdom that cannot be expressed in words. If we continue to define ourselves by our ability to think in words, our identity will collapse.”

Not done yet, Harari then claims that the world will be faced with impending immigration crisis, not of physical people, but of millions of super-intelligent AIs that can create and think independently.

“If we continue to define ourselves by our ability to think in words, our identity will collapse. All this means that no matter from which country you come, your country will soon face a severe identity crisis and also an immigration crisis. The immigrants this time will not be human beings coming in fragile boats without a visa or trying to cross the border in the middle of the night. “The immigrants will be millions of AIs that can write love poems better than us, that can lie better than us, and that can travel at the speed of light without any need of visas.”

Of course, these “immigrants” will bring with them all sorts of problems, not the least of which being labor less, along with destruction of cultures, corrupt and misguided politics because AI is first loyal to its creator or the corporation that controls it, and perhaps the fear that future generations of physical sons and daughters will fall in love with AI and physically lust after it, Harari notes.

The WEF’ian also articulates a future where these AI avatars will take on a legal status representing them as citizens. “Will your country recognize the AI immigrants as legal persons?,” Harari asks. These AIs would have legal and property rights, freedom of speech, open a bank account, and so on.

“Suppose some AI persons create a new religion which gains the faith of millions of people. “That should not sound too far-fetched, because after all, almost all previous religions in history have claimed that they were created by a non-human intelligence. Now, will your country extend freedom of religion to the new AI sect and to its AI priests and missionaries?”

After his presentation, Irene Tracey, Vice-Chancellor at the University of Oxford, asked for more of Harari’s personal predictions on this dystopian future he has laid-out. In his opinion, Harari surmised that “10 years from now [we are] living in a world in which AIs are in command of language.” “I don't know how long it will take. Two years, five years, 10 years, [AI] will beat me.”

Harari was not done at Davos, however, as he was the guest panelist for a discussion about AI called “Next Phase of Intelligence.”

When asked if AI can reach the level of human intelligence, Harari warned: “But the fact that AIs, for instance, cannot cooperate so far, this is wonderful news. I hope it’s true. I hope it will remain like that. Otherwise, we are in very, very deep trouble.”

As for how fast all of this will come to pass, Yuval says his timetable is different than others at the WEF.

“I think we are thinking on different timescales. (47:47) A lot of the conversations here in Davos, when they say long-term, they mean like two years. (47:55) When I say long-term, I mean like 200 years.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Well, there is a lot that could be said of Harari and deranged visions, but this passage comes to mind:

Jude 8 Likewise also these filthy dreamers defile the flesh, despise dominion, and speak evil of dignities. [9] Yet Michael the archangel, when contending with the devil he disputed about the body of Moses, durst not bring against him a railing accusation, but said, The Lord rebuke thee. [10] But these speak evil of those things which they know not: but what they know naturally, as brute beasts, in those things they corrupt themselves. [17] But, beloved, remember ye the words which were spoken before of the apostles of our Lord Jesus Christ; [18] How that they told you there should be mockers in the last time, who should walk after their own ungodly lusts. [19] These be they who separate themselves, sensual, having not the Spirit.

Harari exemplifies the evolutionist, atheist mind, true atheism (most atheists are carnal, two-bit, self-willed cosplayers); who talks out of both sides of his mouth and writes, one minute painting a dystopian future of AI overlords and supreme gods, then secretly desiring such and frames it all as inevitability.

But as I have covered previously, the people working on these AI models indeed revere their mechations as a god or their new God; and there is no question the technology will be used to proliferate the antichrist religion of a false Christian-Judeo sacrilege, as we are already seeing shades of that now.

We already have demonstrable and scientific evidence that excessive use of AI is making dumber. The brain is a muscle: if you don’t exercise it, then it becomes weak.

As we have been discussing in our discussions about tokenization, there is a parallel agenda to go paperless, to “kill the clipboard” as Trump was lauding last year when he and RFK Jr. introduced medical digital IDs. These people at the top and who pull the strings — Ephesians 6:12- For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places. — want to rid of paper records, not just for total control and ownership, but for dominance over communication, records and history, and knowledge, wisdom, learning, and doctrine. History doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes; and just as in the days when Jesus Christ had his earthly ministry, he contended with the Pharisees, Sadducees, and Scribes (among others); and according to verses such as Mark 1:22, “And they were astonished at his doctrine: for he taught them as one that had authority, and not as the scribes.”

Now we have AI scribes; and this is why these evil workers at the top don’t want people writing or to have a perfect, inherent, written and preserved word of God, because therein lies true strength and knowledge and authority. “Where the word of a king is, there is power:” (Ecclesiastes 8:4); and that power comes from the King James Bible:

Hebrews 4:12 For the word of God is quick, and powerful, and sharper than any twoedged sword, piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart. [13] Neither is there any creature that is not manifest in his sight: but all things are naked and opened unto the eyes of him with whom we have to do.

The real threat that AI poses is not so much that AI will create new religions, but that it will eliminate the written authority. People today very, very seldom believe the Book they hold in their hands has true primacy and is THE standard of truth by which everything and everyone is to be judged; hence, why we have the jungle that we do. Proverbs 29:18 says, “Where there is no vision, the people perish: but he that keepeth the law, happy is he.”

“For the scripture saith” (Romans 9:17) “And the scripture, foreseeing” (Galatians 3:8) a time when there would be a great famine in the land of hearing the word of God, and we are in the first stages of such a dearth that will only get worse.

Amos 8:11 Behold, the days come, saith the Lord GOD, that I will send a famine in the land, not a famine of bread, nor a thirst for water, but of hearing the words of the LORD: [12] And they shall wander from sea to sea, and from the north even to the east, they shall run to and fro to seek the word of the LORD, and shall not find it.

Harari’s dystopic, devilish vision is again prophesized (to an extent): it’s called beast system, it is “having their conscience seared with a hot iron” (1 Timothy 4:1-3).

Revelation 13:16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: [17] And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. [18] Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.

