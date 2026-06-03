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The Watchman's avatar
The Watchman
5h

Nice image, may use it today in some form or another @https://nothingnewunderthesun2016.com/

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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
5h

Most of us here believe most anything coming down from the swamp and djt because we're awake, have discernment and are informed.

What a shame the DOJ brief and the military religious exemption are! I The system twists itself this way and that in an effort to fit the circumstances. As a former attorney, I'm with Aaron Siri on how despicable, but unsurprising) this latest is.

Thanks!

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