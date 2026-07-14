The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LadyTrilo's avatar
LadyTrilo
6m

All we get are lies about EVERYTHING. sorry for their death and the sorrow for their families. They have died for an unjust war. how many people has the USA and Israel killed? No comparison.

Reply
Share
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
34m

🙋‍♀️

I don't believe any numbers coming out of the swamp, but thanks for the write-up.

The other thing we must all hope is that one of these sociopaths doesn't decide it's finally time to go nuclear on Iran.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The WinePress · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture