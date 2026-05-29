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Char's avatar
Char
2h

He has gone totally insane with his puffed up ego. He must have mirrors everywhere in his house to see himself and marvel at what a great looking guy he is. His wife probably has to bow down to him every time she passes by him. How many people are going to use a $250 bill. Yeah, me neither.

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Te Time's avatar
Te Time
3h

250 the new 100 💪

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