In a meeting with press reporters at the White House, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent discussed pieces of economic data and achievements by this administration, particularly emphasizing the soon launch of Trump Accounts in July. Today, the Treasury officially launched an app for enrollees to access their funds and watch their investments grow.

“The Trump Administration is taking another step forward in expanding opportunity for American families. The Trump Accounts app delivers a simple, secure way for households to begin engaging with a program designed to build long-term financial strength from day one,” said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. “By putting easy access to Trump Accounts directly in the hands of parents and young Americans, we are helping to ensure that America’s youth are included in this new era of economic participation.”

The Trump Accounts have received high praise from the likes of BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, whose asset management firm is helping contribute some money to the fund.

But what drew the most attention from Bessent’s meeting with the media was the unveiling of a limited edition $250 note with President Donald J. Trump’s face and signature on them, first reported by The Washington Post.

When asked questions about this new potential bill, Bessent said that there are bills being discussed in the House and Senate to change the law to allow a sitting U.S. President to appear on the currency, adding that the Treasury has created these mock-ups in advance, but they will stick to the law if these bills are not passed.

“There is proposed legislation in front of the House, in front of the Senate to change the [law] so that a living person, Donald J. Trump, could be on a $250 bill. “At Treasury, we prepare things in advance. So we have prepared in advance that if the legislation is passed, but we will stick to the law.”

When asked to give his personal feelings on the matter, Bessent did not answer the question.

Rep. Andy Barr (R-Ky.), left, and Treasurer Brandon Beach display a mockup of a $250 bill featuring President Trump in a January 2026 post on X.

Pressed by CNN’s Kaitlin Collins if politically this is a wise decision to do if the law is changed, at a time “when people are struggling to afford gas and groceries?” Bessent asked in response, “Do you think we should have a 250th anniversary celebration?” Collins said that that is happening anyway, but Bessent replied, “I don't think that there's anything untoward about having the person who is president of the United States on the 250th anniversary bill.”

In March, Bessent and Treasurer Brandon Beach revealed that the department will include President Donald J. Trump’s signature on new currency bills later this year to celebrate America’s 250th birthday, The WinePress reported at the time.

Beach shared a Reuters article on X at the time that provided a little more insight into the move:

The first $100 bills with Trump’s signature and that of U.S. Treasury Secretary ⁠Scott Bessent will be printed in June, followed by other bills in subsequent months. The new bills may take several ​weeks to circulate through banks.

The Treasury is still producing notes bearing the signatures of former President Joe Biden’s Treasury secretary, Janet ​Yellen, and former Treasurer Lynn Malerba.

Interestingly enough, the Trump administration last year stopped minting pennies in an effort to allegedly cut useless spending.

Bessent said at the time, “As we continue to improve efficiency across the government and deliver on President Trump’s campaign promises, this milestone will save American taxpayers upwards of $56 million per year in production costs alone.”

Also at the press conference, Bessent was asked about central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and how they could be used to “track people’s spending,” a reporter asked, inquiring what the administration’s stance is on that and what steps are they taking to protect Americans’ financial privacy.

Bessent said that the U.S. will not have a CBDC, acknowledging the tracking aspect, but he did briefly tout the GENIUS Act and the CLARITY Act that is currently making its way through the Senate that legalizes a digital dollar in the form of a stablecoin and guardrails for these stablecoins. Bessent added “the most important thing we can do is to make digital assets come into the United States.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

So we have to get rid of the penny to allegedly save money on production costs, but printing $250 bills are fine? In other words, get ready for some Weimar-style inflation…

Putting aside the blatant hubris and narcissism on display once again by Trump and this administration, presuming this passes, this is purely about creating deliberate inflation. We’ve talked about and detailed before that the mission of governments and central banks, not just the United States, is to inflate the currency by any means necessary as a means to force the transition into CBDCs and stablecoins and tokenized assets. Period. That’s why the Treasury scrapped the penny, and it is why they are now printing new bills with Trump’s signature on them, and now very likely to print new $250 bills.

Yet another sign that the empire is at an end as we gear up for one last giant round of money printing.

Proverbs 22:7 The rich ruleth over the poor, and the borrower is servant to the lender.

Speaking of Bessent’s remarks on CBDCs — this is a total ruse and deception. Bessent’s comment is for the casuals and the MAGA crowd that is not paying attention.

It’s twofold. First of all, the Genius Act provides a federal framework for stablecoins, which are the same thing as CBDCs but privatized: they function identically to a CBDC, programmability and surveillance and all; and if anything, some would argue that it is even worse than a conventional CBDC.

Number 2, Trump’s recently hand-picked Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Harsh has a history promoting CBDCs, and would not totally 100% shut the door on them during his confirmation hearing. SEE:

Besides, are we going to trust this Soros sodomite to tell us the truth? If he says no CBDC, then the opposite is most likely true.

If you enjoy this report and others like it, please consider sharing this post and supporting The WinePress down below!

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

To support The WinePress, you can contribute by doing one or more of the following:

You may send cash, check or letters to this address:

Jacob M. Thompson

#119

12820 Adams Rd.

Granger, IN 46530

If you decide to send a check, please do not address it to “The WinePress.” Please address it to the name listed.

You can become a paid member on Substack.

You can also donate electronically by hitting the link below:

DONATE HERE