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John M. McGuire's avatar
John M. McGuire
12m

Minority rule. Majority: polarized.

Their rights outweigh ours, obviously. But it's a just system, worth slaving to preserve ... even if pedos collect the proceeds.

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m cameron's avatar
m cameron
34m

OH NO!! Not good.

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