The WinePress News

Bassehound
2h

I use to joke “time to join the Amish”, but it may become a reality.

Great work Jacob!

Bob
2h

AI technology will destroy peoples minds when it comes down to innovation, critical thinking, learning anything

I see it in my kids they become addicted to just programs on an ipad

The oldest likes to draw on paper, but will go on the ipad and say "look how great this is"

They get very limited time on any tech, including the tv

I just dont see anything good coming down the road in our future

Hope and pray for better times

