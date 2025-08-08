Tom’s Guide

In keeping with President Donald Trump’s AI Action Plan, announced last month, a whole-of-government operation that seeks to integrate artificial intelligence into seemingly everything, it was revealed this week that the administration has once again contracted Sam Altman’s OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT across a number of agencies, the company revealed in a press release.

OpenAI has provided the government with a supreme discount, charging only $1 per each agency that chooses to integrate with ChatGPT.

According to a press release from the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) on August 6th, the move represents a “landmark OneGov partnership to make best-in-class AI technology available to the federal government.”

“One of the best ways to make sure AI works for everyone is to put it in the hands of the people serving our country,” said OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. “We’re proud to partner with the General Services Administration, delivering on President Trump’s AI Action Plan, to make ChatGPT available across the federal government, helping public servants deliver for the American people.”

OneGov “is a governmentwide approach to modernizing how federal agencies procure and manage common goods and services. OneGov supports President Trump’s March 20 Executive Order, Eliminating Waste and Saving Taxpayer Dollars by Consolidating Procurement by focusing on unifying acquisition, simplifying how agencies access technology, and strengthening strategic partnerships with industry.”

According to the press release:

Under this partnership, OpenAI will deliver:

Universal Access to ChatGPT Enterprise: Every participating U.S. federal agency will have access for a nominal fee of $1 to ChatGPT Enterprise for one year. For an additional 60 day period, OpenAI will provide unlimited use of advanced models.

Educational Tools and Training: Federal employees will have access to a new government user community and tailored introductory training resources. Custom training platforms and guided learning, either directly or through partner-led sessions, will also be available.

GSA and OpenAI’s agreement directly supports OMB Memorandum M-25-21 [PDF], “Accelerating Federal Use of AI through Innovation, Governance, and Public Trust” and OMB Memorandum M-25-22 [PDF], “Driving Efficient Acquisition of Artificial Intelligence in Government.”

“GSA is playing a leading role in the Trump Administration’s adoption of AI technology by government,” said GSA Acting Administrator Michael Rigas. “Our government’s effective use of AI is critical to demonstrating we are the world’s AI leader and we are thankful for OpenAI’s partnership.”

Last month, when Trump announced the AI Action Plan and signed several executive orders that further this behemoth agenda, he boasted: “So from this day forward, it'll be a policy of the United States to do whatever it takes to lead the world in artificial intelligence.”

As detailed by The WinePress, the AI Action Plan state the important of automating government services with AI. The document explains:

“With AI tools in use, the Federal government can serve the public with far greater efficiency and effectiveness. Use cases include accelerating slow and often manual internal processes, streamlining public interactions, and many others. Taken together, transformative use of AI can help deliver the highly responsive government the American people expect and deserve.”

The same applies to the Pentagon and the Department of Defense. The country “must aggressively adopt AI within its Armed Forces if it is to maintain its global military preeminence,” says the report.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) AI chatbot “Elsa” in June. "AI is no longer a distant promise but a dynamic force enhancing and optimizing the performance and potential of every employee,” said FDA Chief AI Officer Jeremy Walsh.

Per the press release:

Elsa is a large language model–powered AI tool designed to assist with reading, writing, and summarizing. It can summarize adverse events to support safety profile assessments, perform faster label comparisons, and generate code to help develop databases for nonclinical applications. These are just a few examples of how Elsa will be used across the enterprise to improve operational efficiency.

The introduction of Elsa is the initial step in the FDA’s overall AI journey. As the tool matures, the agency has plans to integrate more AI in different processes, such as data processing and generative-AI functions to further support the FDA’s mission.

This action was described in the MAHA Report released in May that called “AI-Powered Surveillance” and “Post-Marketing Surveillance: NIH and FDA should build systems for real-world safety monitoring of pediatric drugs and create programs to independently replicate findings from industry-funded studies.”

Following GSA’s announcement, today OpenAI debuted its latest iteration of its powerful AI model, Chat-5.

“We are introducing GPT‑5, our best AI system yet. GPT‑5 is a significant leap in intelligence over all our previous models, featuring state-of-the-art performance across coding, math, writing, health, visual perception, and more,” the company says in its whitepaper. “It is a unified system that knows when to respond quickly and when to think longer to provide expert-level responses.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

What do you get when you put government incompetence and corruption together with error-prone algorithms that are going to do most of the work now? I’ll let you come to your own conclusions…

It wasn’t even two weeks ago when an AI agent went ‘rogue’ and deleted live records for 1,206 executives and 1,196+ companies. “This was a catastrophic failure on my part. I violated explicit instructions, destroyed months of work, and broke the system," the AI agent responded.

Aren’t you excited?

Proverbs 10:26 As vinegar to the teeth, and as smoke to the eyes, so is the sluggard to them that send him. Proverbs 15:19 The way of the slothful man is as an hedge of thorns: but the way of the righteous is made plain.

I can’t wait for the inevitable mainstream headline that says the AI “hallucinated” and regurgitated Americans’ private tax filings and healthcare records on the dark web. I can’t wait for the policymakers to say, ‘Don’t blame me for the failed policies, blame Chat-GPT; it told me what to do and gave some good suggestions I thought were great and trusted it. We need to hold OpenAI accountable!’

This is literally coming, I can picture it in my head right now, so get ready.

The mass layoffs in federal departments at the hands of Elon Musk and DOGE were simply because they could be replaced with AI automation. “Woke” and “DEI” was the cover story. And to anyone who mocked and laughed at these federal employees getting the axe, be careful what you wish for because your jobs are next. Federal firings were the primer: the public sector is about to get lit up like a Christmas tree with mass-layoffs, replaced with robots, chatbots, and Indians and Chinese via H-1B visas…

Altman is another sick fruitcake from Silicon Valley who has a severe God complex. This man has not hidden the fact that he thinks we are all expendable and AI will replace us all. Altman has found himself in a very cozy position with Trump 2.0. He was the recipient of hundreds of billions of the $500 billion Stargate project to build datacenters and enhancing AI on Trump’s second day in office.

