Today the Trump administration announced they are investing over $5 billion to fund what they call the “Genesis Mission,” a government-wide initiative to enhance the scientific space with AI.

The funding was announced at the Genesis Mission 2026 Summit, which the White House curiously removed the video stream from its website and YouTube page, though the unedited stream still exists elsewhere.

The WinePress reported on the launch of the Genesis Mission in November after Trump signed an executive order initiating the project; which was described as “a national initiative to build the world’s most powerful scientific platform to accelerate discovery science, strengthen national security, and drive energy innovation.”

The Genesis Mission is largely overseen by the Department of Energy, but a number of other departments are involved, including a smattering of some of the largest tech, AI and crypto companies in the United States.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright told Fox News at the time in a gushing statement:

“With this pen today, President Trump signed an historic mission. This is reminiscent of the Manhattan Project that brought World War II to an early and successful end, similar to the Apollo projects that put a man on the moon in 1969.” “This is an all-in national effort to take the power of AI and pair it with the 40,000 outstanding scientists and engineers at our national labs, to use the world’s largest supercomputers to advance innovation and science, to fix our rising energy costs, to give better economic opportunities for our citizens, to make longer and healthier lives possible.”

Furthermore, per a press release from the DOE, the agency lists three key challenges of national importance that the Genesis Mission addresses:

American energy dominance: The Genesis Mission will accelerate advanced nuclear, fusion, and grid modernization using AI to provide affordable, reliable, and secure energy for Americans. Advancing discovery science: Through DOE’s investment and collaboration with industry, America is building the quantum ecosystem that will power discoveries—and industries—for decades to come. Ensuring national security: DOE will create advanced AI technologies for national security missions, deploy systems to ensure the safety and reliability of the U.S. nuclear stockpile, and accelerate the development of defense-ready materials.

White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Michael Kratsios announced the new investment today, stating: “America’s greatest scientific achievements have been born of national mobilizations paired with the construction of new institutions. The Genesis Mission is the next chapter in that tradition, as we work together to harness AI for scientific discovery at a scale no one else on the planet can match.”

The White House press release goes on to list the various things this new funding will go to:

The Genesis Mission’s National Science and Technology Challenges announced today span health care, energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, and affordability. These challenges include:

Helping Americans Live Longer, Healthier Lives

Finding the Root Causes of Chronic Disease: The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will leverage secure access to the Nation’s longitudinal health cohorts, combining it with the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) chemical monitoring data, the National Science Foundation’s (NSF) foundational biological sciences research, and DOE’s compute infrastructure to uncover disease origins.

Unlocking Cures for Pediatric Cancer: HHS will provide its integrated pediatric cancer data ecosystem, national network of cancer centers, and clinical and regulatory expertise so that DOE’s supercomputers can train and apply models across hundreds of rare cancer subtypes to understand and address the drivers of childhood cancer.

Accelerating Drug Discovery and Clinical Translation: HHS, DOE, and the Department of War (DOW) will create scalable biomedical data infrastructure that brings together siloed molecular, genomic, phenotypic, clinical, and real-world datasets, in order to rapidly and continuously identify new uses for existing drugs, and to safely and quickly bring new therapies to patients.

Delivering Better Health Outcomes for Veterans: The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) will combine its vast electronic health records and genomic data from the Million Veteran Program with DOE’s supercomputing to train AI models that detect disease and health risks earlier, connecting Veterans to preventive care before crises occur.

Delivering Reliable Infrastructure and Energy Affordability

Reimagining the Lifecycle of American Infrastructure: The Department of Transportation (DOT) and DOE will create digital twins and foundation models to accelerate new material discovery, structural simulations, and predictive maintenance that will lead to longer-lasting, lower-cost, more resilient buildings and transportation infrastructure across the country.

Scaling the Grid to Power the American Economy: DOE will use AI and digital twins to better understand grid behavior, improving load and generation planning and grid operations, and delivering lower-cost, more reliable power to consumers.

Stewarding America’s Natural Resources: The Department of the Interior (DOI) will integrate its ongoing data collection efforts across critical minerals, water, subsurface energy, and biological systems to strengthen American conservation and stewardship, and deepen understanding of America’s public lands and natural resources.

Building American Industrial Strength

Recentering Microelectronics in America: DOE will build an AI-driven, full-stack co-design ecosystem, pairing frontier AI with large fabrication and test datasets, to accelerate materials and manufacturing R&D, restore American leadership in semiconductor technology, and advance ultra-efficient microelectronics beyond Moore’s Law for both AI computing and national security.

Scaling Biology for American Industrial Leadership: DOE, HHS, NSF, DOW, DOI, and the Department of Agriculture (USDA) will combine data and expertise in bioreactors, chemicals, critical minerals, microbial scale-up, and autonomous experimentation to translate biological discoveries into commercial-scale products, strengthening domestic production of fuels, chemicals, materials, and minerals.

Accelerating Design of Weapons Components and Systems: DOW and DOE’s National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) will pair validated modeling and simulation with agentic workflows to compress the design, testing, and certification of conventional and nuclear weapon components, including large metal castings and forgings, turbocharging the American industrial base.

Extending the Frontiers of American Discovery

Mining Decades of Space Data for Discovery: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and DOE will apply physics-informed and agentic AI to analyze over 150 petabytes of data from telescopes, orbiters, landers, and satellites, integrating observations, simulations, and models to unlock new discoveries in astronomy, astrophysics, space weather, Earth science, and biological sciences.

Achieving AI-Driven Autonomous Laboratories: DOE, HHS, NSF, and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) will build autonomous laboratories that leverage robotics, edge AI, and real-time analysis to enable self-driving experimentation at unprecedented scale across scientific domains, which scientists can run and replicate from anywhere in the country.

Realizing Quantum Systems for Discovery and Use: DOE and DOW will apply AI to accelerate quantum computing, sensing, and communication from the lab toward real-world use, including the development of the world’s first scientifically relevant fault-tolerant quantum computer and transitioning quantum sensors to applied use cases such as positioning, navigation, and timing.

Predicting Living Systems: To make biology as predictable as the physical sciences, HHS, DOE, NSF, DOW, and USDA will integrate the Nation’s vast biological datasets with AI models and autonomous laboratories that connect molecular building blocks such as proteins and genes to the behavior of whole living systems, accelerating discovery across health, energy, and agriculture.

Designing Materials with Predictable Functionality: DOE will pair its world-leading experimental and computational capabilities, materials datasets, and physics-informed AI models in closed-loop experimentation that couples prediction, synthesis, and characterization to accelerate the design of new materials.

Protecting the Nation from Emerging Threats

Early Detection and Attribution of Biological Threats: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), DOW, DOE, NIST, and USDA will apply AI to fuse multi-omic, metagenomic, clinical, environmental, and open-source signals to detect and characterize anomalous biological signatures, sharpen attribution, and accelerate countermeasure design.

Accelerating Materials Discovery, Production, and Qualification for Strategic Deterrence: NNSA will combine decades of mission data, specialized test facilities, and supercomputing to build AI workflows that automate testing, experimentation, and qualification of new materials for the nuclear security enterprise.

Strengthening Deterrence Through Attribution of Nuclear Signatures: NNSA will apply AI and physics-based machine learning to quickly characterize and trace the provenance of nuclear materials and detonation debris to their source, enabling faster, more accurate forensic attribution.

Kratsios also recently published a new report to the President called “Science: A New Golden Age,” which greatly expands upon what was summarized in the press release. He noted in the introduction, “Mr. President, you have called for a Golden Age of American Innovation. This report is the map to that vision.”

Notably, the report dedicates a small section to the new tokenized and blockchain-based economy, under Chapter V: A New Golden Age, under the subheading, New Forms of Collaboration and Credit. Though the word is not used, the report describes an intricate data collection underpinned by tokenization of everything and a digital ID system.

The report states:

Today’s frontier advances in AI-for-science, such as AI models and autonomous laboratories, remain largely reflective of the existing structure of science. But combined with emerging decentralized technologies, they point toward the possibility of a more profound transformation in AI agents. Those agents would not merely assist human researchers, but participate as autonomous actors in a scientific economy. One key building block of this transformation will be more granular credit attribution. Blockchain-based systems can create immutable records of scientific contributions, timestamping every dataset uploaded, every analysis run, and every hypothesis proposed, and linking each to its creator. When the record is fully traceable and captures every contribution comprehensively, credit attribution need not be zero-sum. Contributions to shared resources, such as datasets, code libraries, and protocols, become properly visible and rewardable. Another building block will be new modes of financial transaction for scientific knowledge. Decentralized Autonomous Organizations, communities that pool resources and allocate them through collective governance, are beginning to fund scientific research directly without going through traditional institutional gatekeepers. Prediction polls, augmented with proper scoring feedback and statistical aggregation, have also been shown to forecast scientific developments better than prediction markets, based on technological trends already underway. Together, these mechanisms can direct resources toward problems based on the wisdom of crowds rather than committee review, potentially faster and more effectively. These pieces lay the foundation for a continuous, market-mediated, agent-based scientific economy. Imagine a funder posting a million-dollar bounty for the first validated therapeutic target for a rare disease. An agent working on adjacent problems notices a promising lead and posts a smaller bounty for replicating the finding. Other agents assess whether the problem falls within their competence, bid for the work, and contract an autonomous laboratory accessible through the internet, which runs the experiment and returns cryptographically signed results. The agent evaluates the evidence, updates its models, and publishes conclusions to a distributed ledger. When results prove ambiguous, human experts provide the judgment that automated systems lack. Smart contracts release funds automatically as milestones are verified. In such a world, experimental information becomes a tradeable commodity, and price mechanisms replace slow institutional coordination. Markets could form to support the scientific enterprise, such as prediction markets informing grantmakers about technologies on the horizon, bounty markets directing resources toward unsolved problems, and reputation markets tracking which agents produce reliable results. Agents would interact directly, exchanging data, hypotheses, and compute time through microtransactions. The whole system runs continuously, at speeds no human institution could match, but is guided by human judgment about which breakthroughs merit large bounties, and which questions require framing that machines cannot yet provide. An agent-based scientific economy will reshape what science gets done. Agents might specialize in replication, profiting by verifying or falsifying claims that humans find too tedious to check. Others might focus on negative results, which journals refuse to publish but which hold real value for anyone exploring the same territory. Unconstrained by disciplinary boundaries, career incentives, or the limits of human attention, agents could pursue the questions that matter most, rather than the ones that yield publishable results. Cloud laboratories become the factories of this economy. Robotic facilities already exist that can synthesize molecules, run assays, and return results without human intervention. As these facilities proliferate and standardize interfaces, they become nodes in a network that any agent can access. An AI pursuing a hypothesis about protein folding could contract with a lab in Colorado, run crystallography experiments, receive results within hours, and integrate them into its next round of reasoning as it collaborates with humans in Boston. Physical experimentation, long the bottleneck of empirical science, becomes as accessible as computation. None of this exists today in a mature form, but the pieces are emerging separately. Whether they will combine into something like the system sketched here, or into something we cannot yet imagine, remains unknown. But the vision belongs in the same tradition as Bush’s original argument, that the frontier of scientific knowledge is open, expansive, and worth pushing into. The duty to keep pushing falls squarely on us.

Moreover, in several subheadings before, the report notes:

“AI-driven planning, combined with industrial-scale autonomous laboratories, will let us parallelize data collection with custom techniques tailored to each run. Operating in closed loop, AI systems can identify which measurements will yield the most information and adjust course in real time, as experimentation scales up by orders of magnitude.”

This new paradigm was alluded to in the press release, citing U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Under Secretary and Chief Scientist Dr. Scott Hutchins, who stated: “USDA is taking concrete steps to give scientists the modern tools they need to innovate agricultural solutions from the vast plant data that they collect. When our partners help us to solve agricultural challenges by using AI tools, we’ll unlock faster discoveries with germplasm data and grow better crops that strengthen our food system for many future generations.”

In April, USDA inked a new partnership with Palantir to manage farmland and control America’s agricultural data. In February, Secretary Booke Rollins announced the creation of ‘One Farmer, One File,’ which “create[s] a single, streamlined record that follows the farmer — no matter where they go in the USDA system.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 28:11 The rich man is wise in his own conceit; but the poor that hath understanding searcheth him out.

Let’s go back to my initial post about the Genesis Mission: we called the WH’s bluff. As I pointed out at the time:

But (!), and most commentators are going to completely overlook this, the fact that the executive order explicitly involves David Sacks tells us what we need to know. The order may not have explicitly mentioned tokenization, but that’s what this is really about. The tokenized economy and surveillance state must be built at all costs. That’s why Trump and this administration is working overtime to get the control grid built; all these datacenters, AI surveillance, blockchain and payment rails, CBDCs posing as stablecoins, the internet of things and smart devices, etc.

All this talk about scientific discovery and stargazing into the cosmos is just a front: it’s about tokenizing everything.

And now this latest report, “Science: A New Golden Age,” just reaffirmed that once again. This is not about “scientific discovery,” exploring the cosmos and ushering in a new renaissance of creativity and intelligence: it’s all about digital slavery and Commoditization of everything.

As we have reported repeatedly, the Trump administration, as is the rest of the world, is moving quickly and covertly to move the country into a tokenized and blockchain economy. The language used in the Genesis Mission report is identical to the language and verbiage used in other White House dossiers, letters from BlackRock and reports from the United Nations. It is abundantly CLEAR what the agenda is.

Furthermore, this is why the administration and the globalist cabal are so invested in datacenters: that’s what is storing and analyzing the tokenized data; BlackRock’s Larry Fink admitted to it earlier this year:

There is nothing “scientific” about this.

1 Timothy 6:20 O Timothy, keep that which is committed to thy trust, avoiding profane and vain babblings, and oppositions of science falsely so called: [21] Which some professing have erred concerning the faith. Grace be with thee. Amen.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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