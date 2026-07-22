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Bob's avatar
Bob
2h

They always say to be careful about what you wish for

But I wish we could go back about 150 years or so

Not sure exactly where back in time

I just know that this world today is on the fast track to dystopia

I dont see how anybody can escape it

It appears the majority of the people have not looked up from their cell phones to realize what is going on

.

I love our freedom that we have, slowly going away

Idiocracy 2026

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Kim's avatar
Kim
1hEdited

Boy! This administration is totally out of touch with reality. NONE of this will ever come to fruition as long as THIS is going on in the background in Iran. There is just no possible way. They are literally delusional.

(Jacob, I especially wanted you to read this because it is, I think, the most up-to-date, and accurate information of what is currently going on with this war, and I know that you are pretty well up on what is going on, but this hasn't all come out yet.)

"Wednesday, July 22, 2026 · The Strategic Rupture in West Asia"

https://zulfiqar.substack.com/p/security-briefing-special-mid-week

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