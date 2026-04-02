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KatherineEH🌹's avatar
KatherineEH🌹
4d

Your Author's Commentary says it all!!!!!

We're on our own, yet with God's help ---- at the mercy of evil ---- that multiplies with each passing day.

The horrors come at us day in and day out, and we just have to do the best we can.

Thank you!💐

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Christopher Paulin's avatar
Christopher Paulin
4dEdited

I buy all-organic fruits and vegetables, which is all that I eat and 100% raw.

The world is more and more drunk. Revelation 17 is about the Jesuits in the city on seven hills, Rome, that are controlling the kings and merchants of the Earth. "All nations have drunk of the wine of the wrath of her fornication". We saw a preview of all nations participating in control (less freedom) during the plandemic. We are in Revelation already. It is a slow decline in moral standards.

[9] And here is the mind which hath wisdom. The seven heads are seven mountains, on which the woman sitteth.

[18] And the woman which thou sawest is that great city, which reigneth over the kings of the earth.

Revelation 18

[3] For all nations have drunk of the wine of the wrath of her fornication, and the kings of the earth have committed fornication with her, and the merchants of the earth are waxed rich through the abundance of her delicacies.

https://www.organicproducenetwork.com/regulatory/organic-certification-requirements-strict-usda-standards

The National List of Allowed and Prohibited Substances identifies the synthetic substances that may be used and the non-synthetic (natural) substances that may not be used in organic crop and livestock production. For example, arsenic and strychnine (among others) are natural materials yet prohibited in organic production.

The list of allowed synthetics for pest control is extremely limited—just 25 for pest control as compared to more than 900 for conventional pest control.

The National List also identifies a limited number of non-organic substances that may be used in or on processed organic products. For example, salt is not cultivated and cannot be certified organic but is used in many products.

Every synthetic or non-organic material and ingredient on the National List is granted approval for only five years at a time, based on necessity and the absence of an organic alternative. At the end of that five years, the material will automatically come off the list (called "sunset") unless a petition to keep it on the list is approved by the National Organic Standards Board (NOSB). Every petition is subject to public comments as part of the NOSB review.

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