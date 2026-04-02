This past week, Kentucky became the latest state to provide immunity to Bayer and Monsanto, the producers of glyphosate, the main chemical ingredient in the weedkiller Roundup, and other pesticide companies. The bill mirrors other state bills that were passed last year in that it effectively levies most if not all lawsuits filed against these companies.

According to WKU Public Radio:

Senate Bill 199 protects companies manufacturing and selling pesticides and herbicides from lawsuits of people claiming they were hurt by their products, so long as the packaging contained a required warning label from the Environment Protection Agency. The bill was lobbied for by the Kentucky Farm Bureau and pesticide industry due to a pending lawsuit finding a company liable for failing to properly warn about the cancer risk of products containing glyphosate. The EPA does not consider glyphosate a carcinogen and does not require such a warning on pesticide labels. Farming lobbyists said the liability protections would protect them from pesticide costs going up and making it harder to grow crops at a profit, but opponents said it would shield giant corporations from accountability if their products cause harm. Such opponents included environmental groups and the 26 Republican lawmakers who voted against SB 199, including some in the “Make American Healthy Again” movement that has sounded the alarm on glyphosate risks. The bill passed the General Assembly two weeks ago, with [Governor Andy] Beshear issuing his veto on Tuesday, writing that it “not only fails to protect Kentuckians, it also prevents justice for the harm they suffer.” The Senate promptly voted to override the veto later that day, with the House following suit on Wednesday, after which SB 199 became law.

The Governor officially vetoed the bill on March 31st, but the Senate overrode that veto on April 1st in a 56-32 vote.

In 2025, North Dakota became the first state to pass an identically worded law, with Georgia the second state to follow a few weeks later.

Lobbyists and advocacy groups from Bayer have worked diligently to get these protections in place, The WinePress pointed out at the time.

Elizabeth Burns-Thompson, executive director of the Modern Ag Alliance, lauded the ND bill and said this will set a precedent for other states to follow suit. In a statement she said at the time:

“Enacting HB 1318 into law is a resounding win for farmers and all North Dakotans. Governor Armstrong and the legislature have set a strong, bipartisan example for the country by preserving farmers’ access to essential crop protection tools that help keep farms competitive and grocery bills down. Thanks to this legislation, North Dakota farmers will have the certainty they need to keep doing what they do best—growing the food we all depend on. This law sets the standard for states across America to pass legislation similar to HB 1318 and, ultimately, stand up for our farmers.”

The Modern Ag Alliance is a lobbyist front group founded by Bayer, according to their website, which “represents more than 100 agricultural organizations advocating for U.S. farmers’ access to the crop protection tools.” The group argues that the “science is clear” that glyphosate is safe, despite the rhetoric and advocates pushing to get the chemical banished from the U.S.

The lobbyist group claims: “The Modern Ag Alliance’s recent Ag Insights Survey found that 81% of all North Dakotans—including 83% of Republicans and 86% of Democrats—oppose litigation that could limit access to crop protection products.”

This latest Kentucky ruling comes after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to prioritize glyphosate production in the United States — seen as an “utter betrayal” of the MAHA movement, along with HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. who endorsed the action as he campaigned on banning the substance.

Meanwhile, a proposed national Farm Bill, if passed later this year, would provide a national blanket immunity to pesticide-related lawsuits, The WP detailed at the time.

Bayer executives have officially said that getting legislation passed to prevent litigation brought against it was a very high priority for 2026.

During the company’s Q2 earnings call last year, CEO Bill Anderson addressed their battles against litigation. He articulated that the company is determined to stop the costly lawsuits levied against them.

“Last week, we communicated settlements and significant provisioning to limit our exposure to the litigation industry. These decisions are part of our multi-pronged strategy to significantly contain litigation by the end of 2026, which we affirm today. “Simply put, every decision we make has the goal of positioning the company to move past our litigation woes. “Our strategy is multipronged, and we’re not dependent on a singular milestone like a positive SCOTUS decision. We also remain active outside of the courtroom. We welcome legislation at the state and federal level that reaffirms the authority of the US EPA. “Beyond these measures, we continue to examine additional options to protect the company, and everything remains on the table. We remain acutely aware of the threat of this issue for US farmers, US consumers, and our company. This is an important time with numerous prongs of our strategy advancing toward important junctures. As we move forward, we’re making each decision with one broader goal in mind, narrowing the overall threat and bringing our company closer to containment. “[…] I don’t want to get into whether this is a turning point. I would simply say that we are, yes, we’re turning over every stone to make sure that we’re executing on all of the various approaches that we’ve called out in the past, and we remain committed to substantially containing this litigation threat to the company by the end of next year.”

On top of that, officials within the Trump administration are apparently reaching out to the Supreme Court to side in a case that could lead to thousands of pending injury lawsuits levied at Bayer to be rendered moot.

U.S. Right To Know reported on March 2nd:

The Trump administration yesterday handed Bayer another win, urging the Supreme Court in a new brief to side with the German pesticide company in a high-stakes legal case that could wipe out thousands of cancer lawsuits and potentially billions of dollars in liability tied to glyphosate-based Roundup weed killer.

Three out of nine U.S. officials who signed the brief previously worked for law firms that have represented Bayer, raising questions about whether the Trump administration is providing special favors and benefits to Bayer and siding with a foreign corporation against Americans with cancer.

The brief is the second Justice Department intervention in the case. In December, the DOJ asked the Court to review Bayer’s case. The court accepted the case in January and oral arguments are scheduled for April 27.

In the new filing, the Justice Department and Environmental Protection Agency urged the Court to rule in Bayer’s favor on the central legal issue: whether federal approval of a pesticide label under federal law preempts state failure-to-warn claims. If the Court accepts that argument, individuals would be barred from suing Bayer under state law for failing to warn that Roundup may cause cancer.

Signers on the brief include Deputy Solicitor General Sarah M. Harris, who swung between roles at Trump’s Justice Departments and a law firm that represented Bayer in product liability cases. Harris was acting solicitor general from January to April 2025. Before that she was a partner at Williams & Connolly LLP, which represented Bayer in a nationwide class action involving allegations that Bayer’s neonicotinoid insecticides harmed honeybees.

Assistant to the U.S. Solicitor General, Aaron Z. Roper, also signed the DOJ/EPA brief for Bayer and also worked at Williams & Connolly LLP. He was an associate at the firm’s Supreme Court and Appellate practice prior to working at the DOJ.

The brief was also signed by Robert N. Stander, deputy assistant attorney general in the DOJ’s Environment and Natural Resources Division. He spent roughly a decade at Jones Day, a firm that represented Bayer in matters related to its acquisition of Monsanto.

Read the rest of that excellent and detailed report here.

The Trump FDA and USDA have been approving and deregulating a slew of other herbicides and pesticides that contain forever chemicals, along with another chemical called Dicamba, which has a number of studied health effects in people and animals.

Moreover, continuing the strengthened alliance between the Trump administration and Bayer, the USDA last week deregulated genetically-modified (GMO) corn for insect resistance created by Bayer.

USDA wrote in the Federal Register on March 27th:

“We are advising the public of our determination that MON 95275 maize (corn), which was developed using genetic engineering to produce two insecticidal proteins and a double-stranded RNA transcript to provide protection from feeding damage caused by targeted coleopteran (corn rootworm) insect pests, is no longer considered regulated. “Our determination is based on our evaluation of information and data Bayer CropScience submitted in its petition for a determination of nonregulated status, available scientific data, the plant pest risk assessment, and public comments received in response to a previous notice announcing the availability of the petition for nonregulated status and a draft plant pest risk assessment. This notice announces the availability of our written determination and supporting documents.”

“According to the USDA, the trait was developed to protect against feeding damage from corn rootworm — a pest that continues to cost U.S. producers billions in yield losses and control measures each year,” AgDaily reported.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

1 Samuel 8:3 And his sons walked not in his ways, but turned aside after lucre, and took bribes, and perverted judgment.

The Trump administration is a clown show. All politicians lie, but this has got to be one of if not the most deceitful administrations ever in our 250-year history as a nation. These people lie about absolutely everything, they have lost all credibility, nothing they say can be regarded with any level of validity and truthfulness; and then we are told by the cucked simps still in MAGA that we don’t understand the plan and the 100D chess Trump is playing.

The fact is it is business as usual, or worse than that in fact, because not only is the Trump administration working to prioritize the chemicals they campaigned on banning and phasing-out, they are now very clearly and unmistakably working with these companies and the Supreme Court so that they can spray away with impunity and protection.

It’s evil, it’s disgusting, it’s deplorable.

If you enjoy this report and others like it, please consider sharing this post and supporting The WinePress down below!

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE