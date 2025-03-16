After President Vladimir Putin and other Russian officials essentially rejected the United States and Ukraine’s proposed 30-day ceasefire plan, the Pentagon was quick to reinstate aid to Ukraine because, officials claim, because Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accepted the terms of the agreement.

Last week, The WinePress reported how the proposed ceasefire agreement would be seen as a so-called “Minsk 3.0,” allowing the U.S. and NATO to quickly rearm Ukraine just as they did the first two times. Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel admitted that the first Minsk agreements a decade ago were purely designed to prepare Ukraine for a much larger conflict with Russia.

“The 2014 Minsk agreement was an attempt to give Ukraine time. It also used this time to become stronger, as you can see today,” she admitted in 2022.

Chancellor Merkel and Ukrainian President Zelensky in Kiev on August 22, 2021 [Photo by www.president.gov.ua / CC BY-ND 4.0]

Long story short, this is how the Kremlin viewed this latest proposal, as highlighted by World Affairs in Context

Yuri Ushakov, a senior aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, told Russian media:

"This is nothing other than a temporary time-out for Ukrainian soldiers, nothing more. Our goal is a long-term peaceful resolution. Our goal is a long-term peaceful settlement that takes into account the legitimate interests of our country and our well-known concerns. It seems to me that no one needs any steps that (merely) imitate peaceful actions in this situation.”

Putin also explained his rejection of the temporary truce during a press briefing with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

“We also want guarantees that during the 30-day ceasefire, Ukraine will not conduct mobilization, will not train soldiers, and will not receive weapons. “These 30 days — how will they be used? To continue forced mobilization in Ukraine? To receive more arms supplies? To train newly mobilized units? Or will none of this happen?”

RT also provided a selection of leading foreign relations experts who gave their thoughts on the negotiations - statements made before Russian officials formally gave their reply.

Political analyst Sergey Markov gave six basic reasons why Russia would not accept this plan:

A ceasefire would be exploited by the West and Ukraine to halt the advance of the Russian army, strip it of its initiative, supply the Ukrainian army with more weapons, continue extensive mobilization in Ukraine, and strengthen the repressive and anti-Russian nature of the Ukrainian political regime The experience of the Minsk 1 and Minsk 2 agreements clearly demonstrates this pattern The consistent dishonesty of Western politicians and media regarding the conflict, as well as their refusal to acknowledge their own and Ukraine’s culpability, strongly suggests that history will repeat itself Russian President Vladimir Putin and other Russian officials have repeatedly stated that what Russia needs is lasting peace, not just a temporary ceasefire The West cannot really be trusted Russia is advancing. A ceasefire always benefits those who are retreating.

However, on the same day Russia announced it rejected the proposal, the Department of Defense (DoD) quietly reactivated open military support for Ukraine, though the Pentagon claims it is because Zelensky accepted the deal, not because Russia rejected the American deal.

Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell made the announcement in a brief SITREP:

The United States has committed billions of dollars in security assistance to Ukraine through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative and by providing hardware and munitions pulled from the U.S. military inventory. For a short time, work related to existing commitments was stopped. Now it has started again. "Ukraine aid and intelligence sharing was reactivated in response to [Ukranian President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy's acceptance of a 30-day ceasefire," Parnell said. "The president and the secretary of defense have been very, very clear: The U.S. wants to see peace in Ukraine. The killing must stop."

Now, whether or not this support ever actually ended is up for debate. The WP noted last week that even though mainstream media headlines reported that the spigot had been closed, senior officials contradicted this and claimed that they had no knowledge that aid and intelligence to Ukraine was being put on hold. Trump himself, when directly asked, did not give an affirmative answer.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

I said it then and I’ll say it again now: the U.S. and Trump were never serious about peace. If they were, then they would pack up everything, cease giving intel, wash their hands of it and move on, and leave Europe to their own devices. But I had said for months before Trump was elected that the war was not going to end.

Even though Trump repeatedly touted that he would end the war on day one, and perhaps even before taking office, the President’s envoy is now openly joking about it.

Keith Kellogg, head of the special envoy to Russia-Ukraine, said in a speech at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) on Thursday that Trump’s claim was just a ruse. Eliciting laughter from the audience, Kellogg said:

“Remember the president said he was going to end the war in 24 hours. We didn’t say what day or what year.”

In January, Kellogg told Fox News that he had given himself a goal to help end the war within 100 days.

But people also forget that Trump was the first Western leader to supply Ukraine with heavy weaponry in 2018 and 2019.

Psalm 55:21 The words of his mouth were smoother than butter, but war was in his heart: his words were softer than oil, yet were they drawn swords.

But we understand Trump is in control of nothing. He is just a puppet told what he is directed to do.

