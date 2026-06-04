On Tuesday during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing, Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed that the Trump administration will once again work with the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), an organization founded by Bill Gates, to help create a new vaccine to deal with the latest Ebola outbreak in Africa.

During the hearing, Rubio revealed:

“I would say that the President had asked that we allow Secretary Kennedy to play a leading role in the Gavi decision because of the strongly held views with regards to vaccine safety. And he wanted them to conduct some reforms. And so the State Department’s going to be re-engaging. I’m not here to tell you we’re going to yank this thing, and we’re not going to listen to his points of view. But the State Department, a few weeks ago, made the decision that we were going to re-engage on this issue of Gavi, respecting what HHS views on it are as well. And we want to take their input.” “But we’d like to get this issue resolved in an outcome that’s acceptable, both to Congress and also to our goals on global health. So it is an issue, as I said, I wouldn’t use the word defer, but we have certainly allowed him to play a leading role in determining what we’re going to do next. But right now, we’re sort of at a stage where we are going to re-engage.”

Last year, Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. withdrew American funding from GAVI, citing deaths associated with the DTP vaccine. RFK Jr. said at the time that Gavi needed to “re-earn the public trust and to justify the $8 billion that America has provided in funding since 2001.”

“Unfortunately, in its zeal to promote universal vaccination, it has neglected the key issue of vaccine safety. When vaccine safety issues have come before Gavi, Gavi has treated them not as a patient health problem, but as a public relations problem.” “One example is the DTP vaccine, which the developed world replaced a long time ago. With a much safer DTP vaccine. A landmark study in 2017 by five highly regarded mainstream vaccine experts found that girls vaccinated with DTP were 10 times more likely to die from all causes in the first six months of life than those children who are unvaccinated.”

On May 21st, GAVI issued a statement on the outbreak. “The ongoing outbreak of Ebola Disease caused by Bundibugyo virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda underlines the fact that epidemic and pandemic risks continue to proliferate, and the importance of ensuring that adequate financing and delivery systems are ready to be deployed when the need arises.”

On May 29th, the group announced a new monetary commitment to produce new vaccines.

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance today announced it would make up to US$ 50 million available through its First Response Fund (FRF) to support the response to the ongoing Bundibugyo ebolavirus outbreak. Of the US$50 million investment, which is the highest amount that can be approved by the Gavi Chief Executive Officer without further approvals from the Gavi Board, up to US$ 40 million will be dedicated to accelerating vaccine access while a further US$ 10 million will be directed towards supporting outbreak response needs. “While we are some way off having a safe and effective vaccine against Bundibugyo virus, we need to act now to ensure that, once one or more vaccine candidates are ready, manufacturers are in a position to start producing doses at scale,” said Dr Sania Nishtar, CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. “Leveraging this allocation, Gavi will work closely with CEPI and partners to design the right incentives to achieve this goal, exploring all options including potential Advance Purchase Commitments. This effort, alongside ensuring emergency funds are on hand to support outbreak response and protect routine immunisation services in the communities impacted, is exactly what our First Response Fund was designed for.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Of course, the Trump administration folded over, again. Just as they did with the World Health Organization, they pretended to leave, but then HHS revealed earlier this year that they are still coordinating with the WHO to collaborate on things such as bird flu and vaccines, among other things.

Proverbs 13:17 A wicked messenger falleth into mischief: but a faithful ambassador is health.

It’s business as usual.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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