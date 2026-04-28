It’s been all over the news of Trump’s staged attempted assassination on Saturday night. No more talk about Iran or the failing economy: this is the latest distraction to get people’s eyes on the wrong thing.

I said the night that it happened that the whole event stunk to high heaven of it being a poorly slapped together psyop and staged event.

I ended my post posing several questions as to why this was done:

Is it because Trump is doing so horribly in the polls, and Americans are so absolutely fed up with him that he tried to gin-up a little support? ‘The Woke Left is trying to kill me, the radical Left needs to be stopped.’ Is it to justify gun restrictions and pre-crime surveillance? We know that he and Melania are totally in favor of it, promoted it during both administrations; and Trump is anti-gun and anti-2A. Is it a distraction from the Iran War and the energy shocks and incoming shortages? Is it to gin up support for his ballroom (military bunker)?

The last one was confirmed.

A number of MAGA paid shills and bot accounts, all in unison before Trump even publicly addressed what happened, all started saying this is why the White House needs a new ballroom. That following morning, Trump reiterated this point on Truth Social.

Lindsey Graham and GOP representatives also came out to confirm that this “ballroom” is actually a military bunker base, and they will be introducing legislation to ensure its development.

So I think we got part of our answer there: the Baalroom is what they are pushing for.

This whole thing was about as fake as fake could be!

There are a ton of people online across the aisle calling this attempted assassination as completely staged.

This one is funny:

You could even see Trump standing behind the curtains after he was hauled off stage watching the event transpire.

Then a “hot mic” caught some of the people in attendance talking about how poor the security was — a similar setup that occurred in the January 6th Capitol Riots. All of this is to justify why the supposed shooter was able to get close to the main arena.

Erika Kirk made sure to cry for the camera. “Enough is enough,” she can be heard saying.

That’s something the White House and other social media accounts are saying: “Enough is enough.”

This phrase is the name of a playing card from The Illuminati Card Game, with artwork that, in my opinion, looks like Trump. This is the same thing we saw the government posting the day Charlie Kirk was assassinated.

This latest “assassination attempt” was nothing more than another card that the handlers played. That’s it.

Besides the push to build the militarized Baalroom, the administration attacked those on social media for helping to stoke the flames of political violence.

Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement that those on X are just as equally as guilty as the leftist mainstream media.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt invoked similar rhetoric and went after those on X attacking the President, claiming the alleged shooter’s manifesto (they always have a manifesto that reads like a post-script, don’t they?) is similar to the statements made social media and public forums daily.

Leavitt was asked outright about how the administration plans to work with social media companies to censor the narrative, claiming that a lot of people are calling the event ‘staged.’ Leavitt did not provide a straightforward answer and deferred to the FBI.

Clearly the administration is going to use this to start clamping down once again on social media and restricting what we can and cannot say, and what we can read and watch. This is the same thing we heard from then-Attorney General Pam Bondi following the Charlie Kirk assassination. Netanyahu also wants X to start censoring anything that is considered “antisemitic.”

It matters not what party is in charge. It is a uniparty. It’s the same old tried and true Hegelian Dialectic.

Job 6:25 How forcible are right words! but what doth your arguing reprove? Job 6:26 Do ye imagine to reprove words, and the speeches of one that is desperate, which are as wind?

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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