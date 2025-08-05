The WinePress News

Honeybee
3h

Here's a rather long perspective from someone outside the typical Abrahamic chrysalis. I look at Israel from my own Buddhist-trained perspective.

Israel has not existed as a nation-state since 100 BCE. They claim greater history, but no archeological information verifies this idea. A discovered Egyptian stele is translated referencing an "Israel" from a Pharaoh's time many centuries preceding this later time period, but the idea of "Israel" is, at best, a guess. Other people studying antiquity point out the term associated with them was used loosely in those days for nomadic people who had no national identity.

The only reason for their current existence is that the UK defeated the Ottoman Empire and "gave" this area to the Rothschilds as well as the Rothschild family began buying land in this region in the early 1800s. Israel's continued existence is due solely, at this point, to the enormous sums of money and wide range of weapons sent to Israel from the U.S.A. who is both the military and financial center (tied to the City of London) for the Global Cartel. Without this support, Israel would no longer exist. The Arabs would have defeated them long ago.

Israel has no true strength. Their strength resides with the U.S.A. When the U.S. is severely compromised, as Martin Armstrong predicts that the financial nexus will move to China in early 2030s, Israel will gradually disappear.

By that time, Israel may well have morphed into the true power in the region for their Global Controllers. USCENTCOM currently controls the military and political activities in this area. Nothing happens without U.S. military authorization. Our military is thoroughly compromised with those who uphold Globalist ideology. Look how oil was summarily stolen from Syria (and continues to this day) with the U.S. military illegally occupying NE Syria oil and wheat fields.

I believe Israel is slated to become the hegemonic power in this region, but I think their "Jewishness" will fade away. Their real nature is what we see today. They just announced that they will "conquer" Gaza. Who talks like this today? To "conquer" a region? They live in the past within their own sick, schizophrenic visions of grandeur. They're very sick people and easily led which is WHY the Controllers are using them. Their religion has told them that they are "chosen" which has weakened them and given them delusions. So, too, their nation is 90% vaccinated. Their soul has been detached from them. They have no spirituality left which is why they have not one jot of empathy for the Gazans.

They will continue to become the neutered state all Globalists want. Their Jewishness and definition as "the" great state of Israel will serve only until they're in full control of the region (Greater Middle East Plan). The chronic refrain of Nazi concentration camps and repayment via Israel will continue until such time as all Arab nations are defeated and fall under the charter of Globalism. The charter of Globalism dictates Dubai and Saudi Arabia's NEON complexes to facilitate the huge nexus of trade routes via both sea and land routes from Far East to Europe/north Africa=the largest land mass on Earth.

Globalists are Jews in name only. Their true nature is Khazarian: a tremendous thirst for power coupled with the sadism necessary to inflict great pain on others for noncompliance. They are a cruel race. They are crafty like the Chinese with no moral qualms. They will try to trick you. They enjoy the challenge. They adhere to the refrain that "might makes right." If anyone can topple them, they would salute you...which is why the Globalists are afraid of Anglo-German people

Rudolf Steiner details that this cultural epoch is called "Anglo-German." These people are the drivers of the current culture (or "world view") every bit as much as India, Persia, Egypt-Chaldea, and Hellenic Rome once were (the prior ages). The only people who can mount a sufficient fight are those of Anglo-German descent.

For this reason, Germany is chronically neutered; U.S.A. was captured at inception; Europe has seen massive population replacement with Arabs; and the U.S., founded on Anglo-German principles, has been overrun with Central Americans and Mexicans; had DEI imposed; sexual misidentification promoted; and attempts to de-industrialize via Green Energy policies. They want desperately to breed out the qualities of the Anglo-Germans...to "diminish" their power for the Globalists are a cult which uses blood as power both in ritual (sacrifice) and transmission of true history and psychic perception.

For this reason, too, the Covid injection has notoriously reduced fertility in both men and women in Western industrialized countries. Women who accepted the injection are finding great difficulty conceiving. For this reason, again, younger people are under such financial paucity as they're unable to afford a house and family as previous generations did. Besides obliterating women, trans-humanism replaces a woman's primary role. As Gigi Young (mystic) points out, the soul and divinity are only passed into a human body via a female conception.

This is simply how I piece together a more coherent view of current events for myself because I'm not influenced by Abrahamic traditions or world views...so Israel holds no specific significance for me. I look at geo-political control from the eyes which see a global governance falling throughout the world.

