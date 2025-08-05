Today it was revealed that the Trump administration will halt federal relief funding from cities and states that discriminate and do not support Israeli businesses.

First reported by Reuters this morning (excerpts):

U.S. states and cities that boycott Israeli companies will be denied federal aid for natural disaster preparedness, the Trump administration has announced, tying routine federal funding to its political stance.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency stated in grant notices posted on Friday that states must follow its "terms and conditions." Those conditions require they certify they will not sever “commercial relations specifically with Israeli companies” to qualify for funding.

The requirement applies to at least $1.9 billion that states rely on to cover search-and-rescue equipment, emergency management salaries and backup power systems among other expenses, according to 11 agency grant notices reviewed by Reuters.

The requirement is the Trump administration's latest effort to use federal funding to promote its views on Israel.

The Department of Homeland Security, the agency that oversees FEMA, in April said, that boycotting Israel is prohibited for states and cities receiving its grant funds. FEMA separately said in July that U.S. states will be required to spend part of their federal terrorism prevention funds on helping the government arrest migrants, an administration priority.

The Israel requirement takes aim at BDS, the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement designed to put economic pressure on Israel to end its occupation of Palestinian territories. The campaign's supporters grew more vocal in 2023, after Hamas attacked southern Israel and Israel invaded Gaza in response.

“DHS will enforce all antidiscrimination laws and policies, including as it relates to the BDS movement, which is expressly grounded in antisemitism,” a spokesperson for Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said in a statement.

The requirement is largely symbolic. At least 34 states already have anti-BDS laws or policies, according to a University of Pennsylvania law journal.

This report was confirmed by a number of other publications including Israeli press.

When these headlines began to circulate and criticism ensued on social media, DHS responded in a post on X claiming that the headlines are a lie.

“There is NO FEMA requirement tied to Israel in any current NOFO. No states have lost funding, and no new conditions have been imposed. “FEMA grants remain governed by existing law and policy and not political litmus tests. DHS will enforce all anti-discrimination laws and policies, including as it relates to the BDS movement, which is expressly grounded in antisemitism. Those who engage in racial discrimination should not receive a single dollar of federal funding.”

But people are not buying it, and those on both sides of the political aisle accused the DHS of lying. In fact, DHS is lying.

From their own website, DHS published its “FY 2025 DHS STANDARD TERMS AND CONDITIONS” document in April. It clearly states under Section 17: Anti-Discrimination the following:

Recipients must comply with all applicable Federal anti-discrimination laws material to the government’s payment decisions for purposes of 31 U.S.C. § 372(b)(4) (d) Discriminatory prohibited boycott means refusing to deal, cutting commercial relations, or otherwise limiting commercial relations specifically with Israeli companies or with companies doing business in or with Israel or authorized by, licensed by, or organized under the laws of Israel to do business.

Middle East Eye also published a link to the document as well.

It appears, however, that the DHS may have quickly deleted the link to this document on its website, and changed the language in a new document that removes the explicit reference to Israel.

This is not the first time the United States has done something like this.

In 2017, following the devastation and destruction caused by Hurricane Harvey in Texas, one city actually required residents to pledge allegiance to Israel in order to receive state aid.

Per the BBC:

The city of Dickinson, about 30 miles (48km) south of Houston, posted grant applications for anyone seeking money for repairs after the category 4 storm. Local officials say the pro-Israel clause is required under a Texas state law enacted earlier this year.

The application has drawn a strong rebuke from free-speech activists.

In the four-page, recovery aid application posted on the city's website, a section reads: "By executing this Agreement below, the Applicant verifies that the Applicant: (1) does not boycott Israel; and (2) will not boycott Israel during the term of this Agreement."

The provision stems from a law barring the state from entering a contract with any business unless it "does not boycott Israel". Boycotting Israel includes any action intended to "to penalise, inflict economic harm on, or limit commercial relations specifically with Israel", according to the law.

The law, known as the Anti-BDS (Boycott, Divestments, and Sanctions) bill, was signed by Republican Governor Greg Abbott in May. "Anti-Israel policies are anti-Texas policies, and we will not tolerate such actions against an important ally," the governor said in a statement earlier this year.

This headline has gotten recent circulation and was falsely appropriated to latest flooding disaster in Texas earlier this year.

Snopes says this provision was purportedly removed after the news made headlines.

Dickinson reportedly removed the Israel provision just days after it made national news and drew a rebuke from the ACLU of Texas. At the time, city management assistant Bryan Milward said businesses in Dickinson still could not boycott Israel in order to get relief funding due to the city's interpretation of the state law, but individuals, like homeowners looking to rebuild, would be exempt from that requirement.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Make America Great Again, huh?

It’s so strange to see MAGA people (some of them) melting down over this, crying, ‘We’ve been betrayed!’ These people must have short memories because when did anyone think this obeisance to Israel at all costs was going to stop? Guess it’s time to hand out some more Fell For It Again Awards.

It is becoming way too obvious at this point that America’s politicians and other major sectors are heavily influenced if not outright controlled by a syndicate of wicked Talmudic, Kabbalistic Zionists and Jews [in league with Rome]; and continued acts like this, and then lying about it, only make it more noticeable.

We’ve already commented on and exposed Trump’s executive orders and moves to make so-called “antisemitism” a hate crime with a definition so broad that it even prohibits the gospel, if it begins to be enforced for real. Getting it in writing is the first step, enforcing it is the next step.

The DHS wants to play stupid, yet we know for a fact they are screening social media posts for so-called “antisemitism,” because they proudly admitted to doing it; as ICE hauls off people from college campuses and shoves them into unmarked vans for criticizing Israel. Yet now they want to pretend they are showing blatant favoritism towards Israel. See my remarks in those reports for more details.

I thought it was the “woke mob” and the “liberal mind virus” that wanted to censor free speech…?

So now if your town gets destroyed by a “natural disaster” - which, at this point, is probably the military causing these disasters on purpose - you must pledge allegiance to Israel.

Get a clue: your country is not your own.

If you want alleged “antisemitism” to stop, then stop trampling the rights of your own citizenry, destroying their culture, heritage, tradition, rights, jobs, religion, etc. while establishing Jews as a protected class, while your country burns. But this is what ‘they’ want…

Furthermore, according to Middle East Eye:

In recent months, calls for boycotts of Israeli and international companies that are doing business with Israel have increased. Recently, UN special rapporteur on Palestine Francesca Albanese called for action after publishing a scathing report in which she names over 60 companies, including major technology firms like Google, Amazon and Microsoft, alleging their involvement in what she calls "the transformation of Israel's economy of occupation to an economy of genocide".

Albanese was sanctioned by the US after she published the report.

Blog post from Microsoft

So how far does this allegiance extend? Does boycotting these companies count as boycotting Israel, is that next?

How much longer before the Noahide Laws take full effect and tell us to deny the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, lest we get thrown into Alligator Alcatraz - which Trump wants to make a network of - or face the guillotine? Oh sure, people will say this is hyperbole and overexaggeration, but it’s not out of the realm of possibility.

Acts 7:42 Then God turned, and gave them up to worship the host of heaven; as it is written in the book of the prophets, O ye house of Israel, have ye offered to me slain beasts and sacrifices by the space of forty years in the wilderness? [43] Yea, ye took up the tabernacle of Moloch, and the star of your god Remphan, figures which ye made to worship them: and I will carry you away beyond Babylon.

And it remains this way today…

People miss this all the time: end times Israel is not a righteous nation, far from it. Instead, we are told we would get a regathered Israel that is in unbelief and practices evil. Israel has made a covenant with death and hell; but such covenant will be disannulled in the future (Isaiah 28:15-18; Romans 11:25-28). My “support” for Israel is in what the scriptures say that God will one day restore Israel and save a remnant alive, and I am not going to go against that; but don’t fall for this tripe that I have to support all their abominations and false gods either, and agree with every last thing Israel wants to do, lest we be “cursed.” These chowderheads who cheer that they are "proud Zionists” haven’t the foggiest idea what they are saying, and if they do, then it’s because they are in “the club.”

I’ve said it before and I will say it again:

Let me also be clear in saying: not all Jews are Zionists and not all Zionists are Jews…

“There is no new thing under the sun;” and just as it was then so it is now:

Acts 14:1 And it came to pass in Iconium, that they went both together into the synagogue of the Jews, and so spake, that a great multitude both of the Jews and also of the Greeks believed. [2] But the unbelieving Jews stirred up the Gentiles, and made their minds evil affected against the brethren. [3] Long time therefore abode they speaking boldly in the Lord, which gave testimony unto the word of his grace, and granted signs and wonders to be done by their hands. [4] But the multitude of the city was divided: and part held with the Jews, and part with the apostles. [5] And when there was an assault made both of the Gentiles, and also of the Jews with their rulers, to use them despitefully, and to stone them, [6] They were ware of it, and fled unto Lystra and Derbe, cities of Lycaonia, and unto the region that lieth round about: [7] And there they preached the gospel.

Similar to that story, influential and wealthy Jewish proxies now are (and have) been forcing the government to effectively hinder the word of God from being preached, and prohibit the freedom of speech in general. Just go lookup how the Jewish lobby AIPAC pays out to the politicians in this country and you’ll see what I mean. Ultimately, combined with the mess that’s happening in Gaza, among other things, it’s causing great hatred and bitterness to be brewed against the Jews and Israel, and anyone who proudly boasts of being a “zionist.”

And that’s another thing I need to say: just because Israel is still God’s elect nation and that a small remnant will be saved, as prophesized in scripture, does not mean that you have to support everything Israel does unconditionally. There is this weird thing that has been browbeat into so many professing Christians that if you dare to criticize Israel over the tiniest thing, then you must be antisemitic, replacement theology heretic, and the whole nine yards. And while I wholly and unequivocally reject replacement theology, the Bible nowhere states that I am told to condone wickedness, lies, and evil for anyone. Be careful what you support and condone. Proverbs 18:5 “It is not good to accept the person of the wicked, to overthrow the righteous in judgment.” And also, 1 Timothy 5:22 “Lay hands suddenly on no man, neither be partaker of other men’s sins: keep thyself pure.”

Furthermore, as the King James Bible states:

Titus 1:10 For there are many unruly and vain talkers and deceivers, specially they of the circumcision: [11] Whose mouths must be stopped, who subvert whole houses, teaching things which they ought not, for filthy lucre's sake. [12] One of themselves, even a prophet of their own, said, The Cretians are alway liars, evil beasts, slow bellies. [13] This witness is true. Wherefore rebuke them sharply, that they may be sound in the faith; [14] Not giving heed to Jewish fables, and commandments of men, that turn from the truth. [15] Unto the pure all things are pure: but unto them that are defiled and unbelieving is nothing pure; but even their mind and conscience is defiled. [16] They profess that they know God; but in works they deny him, being abominable, and disobedient, and unto every good work reprobate.

“Jewish fables” - The Talmud, Kabbalah (Black Magic witchcraft), radical Zionism, Noahide Laws, etc.

There’s a ton more I could say - this is a topic that deserves more scripture to discuss; and I do plan to do some more formal studies on this in the future as I have asked to do so for a while, so stay tuned.

