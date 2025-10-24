Following the administration’s attempts to send the military to multiple cities across the United States, President Donald Trump is purportedly preparing to establish a so-called “National Guard Response Force” in preparation for mass civil unrest, according to an obtained memorandum that seeks to have this new force established by April 2026.

This quiet revelation comes after the Trump administration won a lawsuit granted by the 9th Circuit Courts that permit the President to send the National Guard to Portland, Oregon, after Trump’s initial executive order was blocked by the state.

Reuters reported earlier this week:

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted the Justice Department’s request to put on hold a judge’s order that had blocked the deployment while a legal challenge to Trump’s action plays out. Although the panel lifted that roadblock, a separate order from the same judge remains in place that prevents the deployment.

Trump’s Justice Department has argued that the second order should also be rescinded, and the judge will consider that argument at a Friday court hearing.

The administration has filed a lawsuit against Chicago, Illinois, for the same purpose of sending the National Guard to the Windy City. This latest court ruling establishes a precedent that may bode well for Trump’s favor in that case, too.

In response to being stonewalled from sending the military into these cities, Trump threatened to enact the Insurrection Act to militarize cities that way.

Now it appears the Trump administration is creating a new division of the National Guard to deploy to cities.

An internal memo was obtained by investigative journalist Anthony Cabassa. In a Substack post, Cabassa reported:

The memo lays out guidance for the formation of the National Guard Response Force (NGRF), citing the executive order by President Donald Trump that deployed the D.C. Guard to crackdown on the capital’s crime as one reference for the NGRF’s creation.

The memo also directs for all NGRF components to be operational no later than April 1, 2026, raising the question as to what the federal government believes might be in store this upcoming spring. The way this newly formed National Guard unit would work is should a state NGRF unit be activated to respond to mass civil unrest, the goal is to have the entire unit, of up to 500 members, be ready to deploy within 24 hours to a specific state location. It can currently take up to 72 hours for soldiers to be on the ground in cases of widespread riots, and most National Guardsmen are not currently trained for civil unrest scenarios. Troops part of the NGRF will be trained on how to respond to violent crowds and proper use of large crowds, using batons and non-lethal weapons like tasers and OC spray.

My source also tells me the formation of the unit like this is “not normal” and unusual, since soldiers who are part of a different task force are apparently being reassigned to be part of the NGRF, with some of the troops being pulled into this new response force, being specialized troops who have been trained in Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear incidents.

“To my knowledge, I have never seen an order like this before,” the source explained. “Hoping this is only to be safe and a precaution, and none of this will be used in a real scenario.” the source further added, in hopes we never have to activate or deploy these units across the nation due to potential civil unrest.

When asked if the NGRF’s creation is simply in response to the current wave of unrest sparked by anti-ICE demonstrations and crime rates, my source believes that could be one reason, but adding, “it also feels like leadership has intelligence or indications that something more significant could happen between January and May [of 2026]. Otherwise, they wouldn’t be pulling specialized … forces into a role [they] were never meant to fill,” the source said.

Yesterday, during a White House cabinet meeting touting the success of the Department of Homeland Security’s new Task Force to crack down on drug trafficking and crime, a reporter queried War Secretary Pete Hegseth on Cabassa’s report.

Hegseth did not confirm or deny the rumor.

“I am not going to answer particulars on something that maybe in the planning process, but we definitely do have multiple layers of National Guard response forces, whether it’s in each state, whether it’s regionally, whether it’s Title X Active Duty, whether it’s Washington D.C. - we have a lot of different ways that constitutionally and legally where can imply Title X and Title XXXII Forces, and we will do so when necessary.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Whether or not this memo is legitimate, I’ll let you decide, but we do know this much:

Last month’s highly-touted Generals meeting with Hegseth and Trump made it very clear that the country is going to go on a massive warpath, not just foreign but now more so domestic.

It was Trump who said that he wanted to use American cities as “training grounds” for the military, and ominously referred to containing and defeating “the enemy within.”

“San Francisco, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, they’re very unsafe places and we’re gonna straighten them out one by one,” he said. “This is going to be a major part for some of the people in this room. That’s a war too. It’s a war from within.”

Proverbs 27:6 Faithful are the wounds of a friend; but the kisses of an enemy are deceitful.

And really, this was the only next ‘logical’ progression, if you get my meaning, because it’s either anarchy or martial law; and with ICE becoming the largest standing police force in the country, outfitted with all sorts of new pre-crime and biometric surveillance tools, and the administration’s affinity for Palantir and big-tech companies, we already understand where all of this is headed.

The country is on a razor’s edge and the powers that be are cashing out, and when the shoe drops, prices skyrocket, state and social benefits are cut, etc., there will be massive civil unrest. So even if this memo is not real or inaccurate, we already know where this is all headed anyways.

Psalm 27:3 Though an host should encamp against me, my heart shall not fear: though war should rise against me, in this will I be confident. [4] One thing have I desired of the LORD, that will I seek after; that I may dwell in the house of the LORD all the days of my life, to behold the beauty of the LORD, and to inquire in his temple. [5] For in the time of trouble he shall hide me in his pavilion: in the secret of his tabernacle shall he hide me; he shall set me up upon a rock.

