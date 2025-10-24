The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The WinePress's avatar
The WinePress
9h

I should mention that if this government shutdown persists, over 42 million Americans will be forced off of SNAP benefits. Regardless of how you feel about this social feeding program, if that actually happens, you are going to see a lot of looters and civil unrest. Degenerates on social media are already preparing to riot and loot grocery stores.

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/2w4G49fnN-M

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Mark Gresham's avatar
Mark Gresham
5h

I presume that Martial Law has been a part of the script for longer than most imagine.

See this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hBB7ZDr_7aE

That video has a backstory too.

https://markgresham.substack.com/p/the-sky-is-still-falling

If you have seen the a.i. video that Trump has published of himself dumping crap on protesters from a fighter jet it is obvious that he wants as much unrest as possible.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture