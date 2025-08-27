In another reversal of a campaign promise that excited Trump and MAGA voters, the administration has revealed it is backtracking on its promise layoff swaths of Internal Revenue Service (IRS) agents, and will rehire a number of workers the administration forced out.

In a statement to The Hill:

“As the IRS works to modernize and implement President Trump’s agenda, including the One Big Beautiful Bill, we are committed to ensuring the agency is staffed appropriately to serve the American people effectively and efficiently.”

Government Executive reported on some of the additional details of the administration’s reversal and why.

The decision to forgo layoffs, confirmed by two sources briefed on the matter, marks a significant reversal for an agency that has shed about a quarter of its staff and had earlier this year planned to issue widespread reductions in force.

As of June, IRS was still planning to use layoffs to bring its workforce below 60,000 employees after the Biden administration grew that total to more than 100,000. It has to date engaged in only limited layoffs, leaning primarily on voluntary incentives to shed 26,000 workers.

IRS will use additional tools to regrow its workforce in places that it had previously cut, citing shortages in mission-critical areas.

“IRS has identified areas where staffing reductions created a potential gap in mission critical expertise,” the agency’s acting human capital officer and acting deputy human capital officer said in an email to IRS managers on Wednesday that was obtained by Government Executive.

“As a result, IRS will utilize all available tools—including details, reassignments, DRP/TDRP rescissions, and external hiring—to identify resources to fulfill the mission critical skill sets,” they continued, referring to the two versions of the “deferred resignation program” that enabled employees to sit on paid leave for several months before leaving government.

The announcement from the agency’s HR team—which will give employees who took DRP the option to rejoin the agency but not punish them in any way if they decide not to—comes as the tax agency has lost over 26,000 employees between January and May.

[…] IRS is also shifting management staff to deploy “into the field” as revenue agents. Leadership at the agency told the supervisors there were too many managers relative to the agents they managed, though the reassignments follow IRS shedding more than 3,000 revenue agents—or 26% of that workforce—between January and May of this year.

The hiring at IRS also marks a significant departure from the agency’s posture since President Trump took office. When Trump first signed his order issuing a governmentwide hiring freeze, he carved out IRS to say the agency’s moratorium would likely continue beyond others. The governmentwide freeze remains in effect, however, while IRS has begun posting openings to the USAJOBS portal. The email to managers on Wednesday suggested more hiring is forthcoming.

While the Trump administration has successfully ushered around 150,000 employees out of government since January, IRS is just the latest example of an agency seeking to unwind some of that work. The departments of Health and Human Services and Labor have also rescinded layoffs to fill staffing needs, while the Agriculture Department, Justice Department, Social Security Administration and other agencies have similarly moved employees around to ensure continuity of critical functions.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Fell for it again…

Luke 2:3 And all went to be taxed, every one into his own city.

What else is new with this administration. Every week, every day, they are backtracking on promises made during the campaign. Yet we are flooded and inundated with bots and paid shill podcasters repeating like a cult mantra, “promises made, promises kept.”

And once again we are reminded, as I have pointed out before, that DOGE was a ruse. It cut nothing, it saved nothing; and whatever was “cut” was pocketed by the gang in the Trump administration, which then proceeded to ratchet up spending and raise the debt ceiling again.

The machine is not going to let you get away with not paying Uncle Sam his exuberant usury fees for everything.

Longtime readers may recall when we reported on the Biden administration’s initial hiring spree for more IRS agents as part of the Inflation Reduction Act. These agents were indeed told in their job description that they would be taught, trained, and encouraged to use force.

The “IRS Criminal Investigations annual report from 2021,” in which agents and trainees can be seen performing target practice on human-shaped targets, while dressed in gear that boldly says “POLICE,” even though they are not, among other things.

Though plenty of people’s jobs will be displaced by AI and automation, both federally and privately, I reckon perhaps the implementation is apparently taking longer than they wanted it to, so now they are scurrying to bring back federal staff.

Of course, this country became a sovereign nation departing from Great Britain over taxes that are so infinitesimal compared to today. But people would rather get angry over a Cracker Barrel logo and their favorite sports team than stand up to oppression. That will never happen. People will continue to complain but nothing will change.

Ecclesiastes 5:8 If thou seest the oppression of the poor, and violent perverting of judgment and justice in a province, marvel not at the matter: for he that is higher than the highest regardeth; and there be higher than they.

