Yesterday, I published a report detailing the Trump administration’s official National Security Strategy, which lays out plans for Western hemispheric dominance - plans that include seizing Greenland from Norway and making it part of the U.S.

In text messages sent by Trump to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, Trump says he no longer feels obligated to peace.

“Dear Jonas: Since your country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for stopping 8 wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of peace, although it will always be dominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States. Denmark cannot protect this land from Russia or China… The world is not secure unless we have complete and total control of Greenland.”

Norway and PM Store later confirmed that the text message was real.

The Trump administration is very aggressively targeting the artic nation after the kidnapping Venezuela’s Maduro earlier this month. Today, Trump and cabinet officials made it very clear that they will soon be taking over Greenland.

In a series of messages on Truth Social, Trump said that there is “no going back” on taking Greenland and is imperative for national security.

The Trump posted an AI picture of him presenting a map of the Western Hemisphere with Canada, Greenland, and Venezuela all under a U.S. flag, to various European leaders gathered in the Oval Office.

Following this was yet another AI image of Trump planting a flag on Greenland’s soil, followed by VP JD Vance and State Secretary Marco Rubio.

He then proceeded to blast the United Kingdom for “planning to give away the Island of Diego Garcia, the site of a vital U.S. Military Base, to Mauritius, and to do so FOR NO REASON WHATSOEVER.”

Mediaite noted that “the intervention reportedly blindsided London, not least because Trump’s own secretary of state, Marco Rubio, previously welcomed the Chagos deal, calling it “a critical asset for regional and global security” and praising its role in safeguarding the base for decades.”

But as for Greenland, in a press gaggle at the White House today, Trump was asked at what lengths he would go to acquire Greenland. Trump replied, “You’ll find out.”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent today at Davos, Switzerland, at the World Economic Forum told everyone to calm down and let the U.S. take Greenland. “I’d tell everyone sit back. Take a deep breath. Do not retaliate. Do not retaliate. The president will get his message across. Have an open mind.”

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Jeffrey Epstein’s next door neighbor, was also at Davos and he boldly asserted U.S. primacy in the world, claiming the world would be “pretty dark” without America. When asked to explain the administration’s policy towards Greenland, Lutnick defiantly said ‘no.’ The panel members on stage with him were aghast at his remarks.

He doubled down on this during a side interview with CBS, arguing that globalism and the WEF’ian model have harmed the United States and other Western nations.

Many Americans do not want this takeover to go through and pay for it, as CBS pointed out, but Lutnick did his best to sell the interviewer and audience that Trump has great “intuition.”

The Fox News crew is also working to convince its audience that obtaining Greenland is massively important.

Incredible, isn’t it? The administration has hundreds of billions to shell out, apparently, to give to Greenlanders, but we don’t get that kind of money. Argentina gets a $40 billion bailout to backstop the collapsing peso, and in turn we get high beef prices and the President chastises the ranchers for calling him out. The list goes on.

As I explained the other day, this is part of a much larger plan to create a North American union and technate, and the U.S. and its handlers are determined to force the world into unionized multipolarity with top-down global governance, and Trump is playing the part of the villain to do it.

The Lord’s will be done. The current American empire is bound to collapse and out of the ashes will come the restructuring of the new world order.

Job 12:19 He leadeth princes away spoiled, and overthroweth the mighty. [23] He increaseth the nations, and destroyeth them: he enlargeth the nations, and straiteneth them again.

