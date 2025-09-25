After teasing that the administration was going to formally announce new research and guidance that addresses the rise of autism in children, President Trump, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and CMS Administrator Mehmet Oz announced federal guidance cautioning pregnant women against using acetaminophen, the active ingredient in the popular pain killer Tylenol, citing some studies that link it to autism and ADHD.

During the funeral service for Charlie Kirk, Trump announced that the next day his administration would announce the “biggest announcement medically” in the history of U.S., “I think we’ve found an answer to autism.”

On Monday, September 22nd, the FDA published a press release explaining the “Evidence of Possible Association Between Autism and Acetaminophen Use During Pregnancy.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today initiated the process for a label change for acetaminophen (Tylenol and similar products) to reflect evidence suggesting that the use of acetaminophen by pregnant women may be associated with an increased risk of neurological conditions such as autism and ADHD in children. The agency also issued a related letter alerting physicians nationwide.

“The FDA is taking action to make parents and doctors aware of a considerable body of evidence about potential risks associated with acetaminophen,” said FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, M.D., M.P.H.

“Even with this body of evidence, the choice still belongs with parents. The precautionary principle may lead many to avoid using acetaminophen during pregnancy, especially since most low-grade fevers don’t require treatment. It remains reasonable, however, for pregnant women to use acetaminophen in certain scenarios.”

During the press announcement, Trump said, “With Tylenol, don’t take it, don’t take it.”

After the announcement, mainstream media began publishing headlines contending that Tylenol has no link to autism. In response, the White House published a fact sheet with a small collection of existing studies that demonstrate a link between the drug and pregnant women.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement:

“The Trump Administration does not believe popping more pills is always the answer for better health. There is mounting evidence finding a connection between acetaminophen use during pregnancy and autism — and that’s why the Administration is courageously issuing this new health guidance. Additionally, the Trump Administration is approving a new treatment option that has been found to improve some autism symptoms. “President Trump pledged to address America’s skyrocketing rates of autism, and his team is deploying Gold Standard Science to deliver on this pledge. We will not be deterred in these efforts as we know millions across America are grateful.”

The administration’s guidance on Tylenol is part of a much broader action plan to address autism in the United States, according to an HHS press release.

“For too long, families have been left without answers or options as autism rates have soared,” RFK Jr. said in a comment. “Today, we are taking bold action—opening the door to the first FDA-recognized treatment pathway, informing doctors and families about potential risks, and investing in groundbreaking research. We will follow the science, restore trust, and deliver hope to millions of American families.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Anything to avoid condemning vaccines…

1 Timothy 6:20 O Timothy, keep that which is committed to thy trust, avoiding profane and vain babblings, and oppositions of science falsely so called: [21] Which some professing have erred concerning the faith. Grace be with thee. Amen.

Am I saying that you or a woman with child (the biblical term for “pregnant”) should take Tylenol or other drugs? No. But how hilarious is it that Kennedy for years and years has pointed towards vaccines being the main cause for autism, but instead now all we have gotten (so far) is a common pain killer and more money for “research?”

Read the HHS and FDA press releases yourself: there is no mention of vaccines of any kind.

During the White House announcement on Monday, Trump suggested that instead of pumping babies full of shots all in one go, the administration would like to see the injections spread out over the course of more years.

“You have a little child, a little fragile child, and you get a vat of 80 different vaccines, I guess 80 different blends, and they pump it in. So ideally a woman won't take Tylenol, and on the vaccines it would be good instead of one visit where they pump the baby, load it up with stuff; you'll do it over a period of four times or five times.”

I’m sure this administration will eventually condemn some vaccines and call for the removal of some ingredients, but they are never going to go all the way, it’s not going to happen. Those who have been following The WP know that this administration continues to pour money into new mRNA vaccines and are actively funding the creation of universal, all-in-one vaccines instead. The industry will not go unmolested, but rather will flourish under Trump 2.0. MAGA media will spin it differently in a positive light.

CHD has tried to run cover for RFK Jr., but some people are not falling for the scapegoat by blaming Tylenol.

It was only a few weeks ago, Bill Gates sat next to Trump at a big-tech dinner and pulled for more vaccines. It is Gates’ vaccines that have ruined and ended the lives of untold hundreds of millions of lives around the world via the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and his organizations he funds such as WHO and GAVI, among many others.

Attacking Tylenol is low-hanging fruit; but this is probably an excuse to come out with some MAHA-approved drug or shot that is ostensibly worse than anything Tylenol causes. Tylenol is really cheap, so perhaps this is a play to introduce a more expensive drug…

Mark 5:26 And had suffered many things of many physicians, and had spent all that she had, and was nothing bettered, but rather grew worse,

Some things never change.

