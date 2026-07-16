Courtesy: Eric Lee/The New York Times

The military merger between the United States and Israel has been placed on hold, for now, after Senate Democrats voted against the proposed $1.5 trillion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA); which contained the controversial Section 224 that legalized a merger of Israeli military and intelligence with the United States’.

The WinePress first detailed this provision in June, when an amendment introduced in the House Armed Services Committee (HASC) failed to remove it.

This scheme was explicitly referred to by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as “my plan,” and more recently acknowledged this provision during an interview with Fox News.

But the Senate just voted against it.

CBS News reported:

Senate Democrats blocked a must-pass annual defense policy bill from moving forward on Tuesday as they voiced opposition to the Trump administration’s handling of the war with Iran. “The NDAA, in my view, has become a referendum on the Iran war,” Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut told reporters Tuesday. In a 50 to 46 vote, the Senate opposed an initial procedural vote to advance the National Defense Authorization Act. Senate Majority Leader John Thune voted against it a move that allows him to bring up the bill again. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer criticized the timing of the vote to proceed to the NDAA, noting that the White House formally notified Congress on Monday that hostilities have resumed in Iran. “Yet Republicans want the Senate to take up the NDAA, the defense bill, as though none of this is happening?” Schumer said ahead of the vote. “As though Congress can debate the nation’s central national security bill while ignoring the nation’s most urgent national security crisis? We cannot. I will be voting no.”

Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D) helped spearhead a coalition to vote against the NDAA specifically because of Israeli military merger provision.

International Business Times reports:

The Senate proposal has also faced heavy criticism for tightening US-Israel military and intelligence ties. Clauses would mandate shared weapons production and controversial ‘data fusion’ targeting systems. Watchdogs warn the arrangement could compromise the US by absorbing mass surveillance data, while a parallel intelligence measure would further expand bilateral intelligence sharing. An internal revolt took shape days before the vote when a group of lawmakers — including Peter Welch, Jeff Merkley, Ed Markey, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Chris Van Hollen — circulated a joint memo. They urged colleagues to stall the NDAA until its most contentious provisions received full scrutiny, explicitly warning against rubber-stamping closer alignment with Benjamin Netanyahu’s ‘extremist government’. In a social media broadcast ahead of the session, Van Hollen criticised the lack of limits surrounding Trump’s ‘illegal war’, while highlighting under-the-radar provisions that quietly expand ties with Tel Aviv. The senator questioned why Congress should mandate increased intelligence sharing regardless of the actions of a foreign state.

The dispute underscores a significant ideological realignment ahead of the November midterms, with traditional partisan alliances beginning to fracture. Reflecting that shift, a Reuters/Ipsos survey found that support for a key US ally among Republican voters had fallen to just 22 percent, down from 59 percent less than a decade ago.

Going back to the CBS report, Thune was very optimistic to get the bill passed. The CBS report notably did not list Israeli merger.

Thune said he saw “no reason” for Democrats to oppose, but he argued that “Democrats have allowed the politics of obstruction to determine so many of their actions for the last year and a half.” “I certainly hope that Democrats won’t now put politics ahead of support for our men and women in uniform,” he said. “But that’s up to them.” Thune praised the legislation for putting a “heavy emphasis on unmanned systems, especially drones and counterdrone measures,” along with continuing shipbuilding efforts “to strengthen our Naval fleet.” In terms of air power, Thune touted how it would “help ensure we maintain a force of at least 1,800 fighters,” while supporting the new B-21 long-range strategic bomber. “Our colleagues on the Armed Services Committee have put forward a strong bill — a strong bill for our national security and for the men and women who defend our nation,” Thune said.

Thune’s remarks are notable because Thune is directly aligned with Chabad Judaism.

From Chabad.org:

In a ceremony that made history for the state of South Dakota, the Chabad Jewish Community Center broke ground on Aug. 12, marking the construction of the first center of its kind in the Mount Rushmore State. The groundbreaking drew prominent political figures and community leaders to celebrate this milestone for South Dakota’s small yet proud Jewish community.

U.S. Sen. John Thune, Gov. Larry Rhoden, U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson and Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken joined Rabbi Mendel and Mussie Alperowitz and community members as ceremonial dirt was turned at the future site of what will become a beacon for Jewish life across the state’s vast prairies.

From left: Rep. Dusty Johnson, Rabbi Alperowitz, Gov. Larry Rhoden and Sen. John Thune. Photo: Christopher Reistroffer

“The Rebbe taught that we were created to make this world a place that G‑d can call home. We hope that this center becomes such a home: a welcoming place for all and a place that lifts us up and brings us together,” the rabbi told the gathered crowd. “When I think of Sioux Falls over the next 100 years, I see the Chabad Jewish Community Center standing as a lighthouse—a place of connection, inspiration and community for the entire city.”

Representative Johnson spoke of the Alperowitzes influence across Sioux Falls, extending well beyond the Jewish community. He shared how was impacted by what he had learned about the Rebbe: “The values and principles that the Rebbe taught, that he lived, that he was a leader for, served not just the Jewish population — they are principles for all of humanity.”

“Projects like this demonstrate the values of a community, serving others and making a real difference in people’s lives. That is what this center will do,”said Senate Majority Leader John Thune. “From the shul to the social hall to the classrooms, every part will provide a place where members of the Jewish community and beyond can come together, share life, and grow for generations.”

The senator also spoke warmly of the rabbi and his family, and their close relationship, as well as the impact of the rabbi’s work well beyond the Jewish community, and expressed appreciation for the community, who enthusiastically backed the building project.

Former Governor and now Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem has shown her support for the project.

“The Secretary has been a friend since our earliest days in South Dakota and was one of the first to welcome us. As Congresswoman, later as Governor, and now as DHS Secretary, she has always been a strong supporter of the Jewish community and our work across the state,” Alperowitz said.

Also worth mentioning is that Kentucky GOP Senator Rand Paul voted in favor of the NDAA, which flies in the face of his professed anti-interventionist position.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

I told you Rand Paul is a screwball; I do not understand people’s fascination with him. The guy is such a weasel, he flip-flops on his position all the time.

Besides that, the political ping-pong continues. Do not forget that the Democrats were jubilant to throw hundreds of billions of dollars at the bloodfields of Ukraine to support another pipsqueak tyrant in Zelensky (who is also a Jew), and would wear and wave Ukrainian flags for several years. Their war is good, but Trump’s war is bad. Right…

This is the Democrat playbook, for some of them at least, is to capitalize on the growing anti-Israel sentiment in the United States, but I don’t think (and I could be wrong) a lot of young Americans are going to fall for it all that much.

Ecclesiastes 5:8 If thou seest the oppression of the poor, and violent perverting of judgment and justice in a province, marvel not at the matter: for he that is higher than the highest regardeth; and there be higher than they.

I had a feeling the NDAA in its current form was going to fail, which is a good thing on the surface; but as I warned earlier this week, the question then becomes how will it then be reintroduced? Will this amendment get shoved into an omnibus bill no one had time to read because of the latest manufactured crisis? Will a false flag occur blamed on Iran to ensure the NDAA or some other bill like it is passed?

Again, as I wrote earlier this week, the American-Israeli military and intelligence alliance has been an off-the-books de-facto policy for quite a while, but should this amendment eventually get passed (Lord willing it does not), then it would be codified into law that America’s sovereignty is truly over and done with.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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