President Javier Milei promised to restore Argentina’s economic woes and stop hyperinflation, bursting on the scene with chainsaw and all, borrowing the MAGA moniker too (“Make Argentina Great Again”). But as things have gone from bad to worse, the United States has signaled it will step in to bailout Argentina.

The struggles come as Milei is currently campaigning for re-election, though his party is losing steam.

On Monday morning, Treasurer Scott Bessent revealed the United States’ plans to bailout Argentina.

Bessent said in a series of posts:

“Argentina is a systemically important U.S. ally in Latin America, and the Treasury stands ready to do what is needed within its mandate to support Argentina. All options for stabilization are on the table. “These options may include, but are not limited to, swap lines, direct currency purchases, and purchases of U.S. dollar-denominated government debt from Treasury’s Exchange Stabilization Fund. “Opportunities for private investment remain expansive, and Argentina will be Great Again.”

Upon the news, which was published roughly 15 minutes before Argentina’s markets opened, stocks and the Peso has continued to vault higher.

The following day, President Donald Trump weighed-in on Truth Social confirming the U.S. will do something to help Milei.

On the 24th, Bessent revealed more details as to what some of the options are.

“Yesterday, [Trump] and I spoke extensively with President Milei and his senior team in New York. As President Trump has stated, we stand ready to do what is needed to support Argentina and the Argentine people. Under President Milei, Argentina has taken important strides toward stabilization. He has achieved impressive fiscal consolidation and a broad liberalization of prices and restrictive regulations, laying the foundation for Argentina’s historic return to prosperity. “The [U.S. Treasury] stands ready to purchase Argentina’s USD bonds and will do so as conditions warrant. We are also prepared to deliver significant stand-by credit via the Exchange Stabilization Fund, and we have been in active discussions with President Milei’s team to do so. The Treasury is currently in negotiations with Argentine officials for a $20 billion swap line with the Central Bank. We are working in close coordination with the Argentine government to prevent excessive volatility. “In addition, the United States stands ready to purchase secondary or primary government debt and we are working with the Argentine government to end the tax holiday for commodity producers converting foreign exchange. Argentina has the tools to defeat speculators, including those who seek to destabilize Argentina’s markets for political objectives. I have also been in touch with numerous US companies who intend to make substantial foreign direct investments in Argentina multiple sectors in the event of a positive election outcome. “The Trump Administration is resolute in our support for allies of the United States, and President Trump has given President Milei a rare endorsement of a foreign official, showing his confidence in his government’s economic plans and the geopolitical strategic importance of the relationship between the United States and Argentina. Immediately after the election, we will start working with the Argentine government on its principal repayments. “I will be watching developments closely, and the Treasury remains fully prepared to do what is necessary.”

Milei reposted a formal letter of a speech from Bessent gassing up Milei and his administration.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 29:13 The poor and the deceitful man meet together: the LORD lighteneth both their eyes.

A broke country bailing out a broke country. Genius.

Americans are struggling, homeless, living on a prayer, and now this administration is going to bailout one of their best buddies.

Milei, as I have reported on before, is a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader. He is not some free market Libertarian like the MAGA movement would have you to believe. No, he is just another puppet for the Davos gang. It was almost immediately after he was elected almost two years ago, he backtracked on most of his campaign promises, and on the day he was inaugurated, one of his ministers in his cabinet flew to COP28 to tell the globalist elite that he was still on board with the UN’s Paris Climate Accord.

Last year, he admitted to secretly “transferring” Argentina’s sovereign gold reserves abroad, but did not specify the details (where, amount, why, legal rights, etc.).

Isn’t that nice? Him and his criminal buddies made out with the riches as the collapse the country. It’s the MAGA way - MAGA being the highest rank in the Church of Satan.

You need to be very careful about this new brand of libertarianism and anarcho-capitalism. It’s a trap. This is why people such as Trump, Musk, Javier Milei, and others, have suckered so many people in because they are presented as sticking a middle finger to the globalists, to the right and the left, but are really just preaching fake patriotism; lauding the “free markets” and “privatization,” all so we can destroy the liberal hivemind and woke agenda.

Proverbs 11:23 The desire of the righteous is only good: but the expectation of the wicked is wrath. [24] There is that scattereth, and yet increaseth; and there is that withholdeth more than is meet, but it tendeth to poverty.

Take Milei, for example, someone alt- and right-leaning media propped up Milei as a Libertarian, as some sort of hero, especially when he “rebuked” the WEF for its terrible ideals. But after he took over as president two years ago and not long thereafter Milei gave a firebrand speech at the WEF, he met with BlackRock’s Fink to discuss investment opportunities and infrastructure. It did not take long at all, but Milei walked back most of his campaign promises and has already filled his cabinet with the same old “swamp creatures” as before. It’s business as usual.

The Financial Times reported at the time that “The global business elite is infatuated with Javier Milei.” The reporter for the FT wrote: “The Davos elite had been lectured about losing its way and had loved it.” One WEF attendee who was particularly bullish about Milei was Daniel Pinto, the number two at J.P. Morgan, who told the Financial Times that Milei (who has several JPM alumni in top roles in his administration) was “addressing all the right things in the economy.”’

Earlier this year, RFK and Milei partnered to create a new health system that claims to be departed from the WHO.

I know I am dovetailing here, but I mention this because what the MAGA crowd has been led to believe they are getting is a restoration of freedom and liberty, but it’s quite the opposite; you get an ever-expanding deep state, an empowered central bank, corporatism (fascism), neo-techno-feudalism, dengism; and they call it freedom…

As for the U.S. - whatever the Treasury and the Federal Reserve have to do to continually increase debt and deficits, they will.

