The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bassehound's avatar
Bassehound
1d

Georgie must be giddy to watch what looks like an intentional rapid speed collapse of the USA and the blinded cult not even slightly alert to their own demise.

Bessent part of the Soros team when the British pound went down.

“The Bessent-Soros connection

Bessent joined Soros Fund Management in 1991, initially overseeing the firm’s London office before becoming its chief investment officer. He left in 2015 and founded Key Square Group with $4.5 billion in capital.”

Trump picks George Soros protege Scott Bessent for Treasury

https://forward.com/fast-forward/677734/trump-scott-bessent-george-soros/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Redeemed Dissident's avatar
Redeemed Dissident
15h

Precisely. This is part of the intentional, deliberate, calculated destruction of the U.S., which as you correctly point out is already in its death throes financially, bleeding out and disguising its state by issuing unprecedented levels of debt then buying it back (the snake eats its tail). This is all part of the last stages of ushering in the long sought after centralized world governance apparatus that will dissolve nation states and create an A.I.-powered, biodigital prison for citizens wherever they may reside -- those that survive the subsequent cullings.....The sock puppets here and their masters are emulating the selected leader of Argentina -- suck the wealth out of the country (wealth transfer to the 1% from the middle class and small businesses, the ditgitization, tokenization and monetization of all things), then crush the empty husk - "a "republic" if you can "phoenix it" in their own words. BUILD BACK BETTER -- play the globalist game but change the language to entrain and ensnare the masses into the ritual sacrifice of lives and fortunes - follow the leader into perdition. Our citizenship is in heaven - we are not OF THIS WORLD, and we look forward and hasten the day of the LORD's return to join us physically to where we already reside spiritually (in heavenly places in Christ Jesus) and what a glorious day that will be....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture