Last week, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the Trump administration will be implementing price floors on a number of industries to combat China, specifically rare earth minerals, but will branch out to other sectors too, though he did not specify which.

A price floor is a form of price control set by the government. According to Investopedia:

Price controls are a form of government-mandated economic intervention. They are intended to make important purchases more affordable for consumers and are also commonly used to help steer the economy in a certain direction. For instance, these restrictions may be deemed necessary in order to curb inflation. Price controls differ from market forces, where prices are decided by supply and demand. Price controls are commonly imposed on consumer staples. These are essential items, such as food, rent, gasoline, or electricity. Controls set by the government may impose minimums or maximums. Price caps are known as price ceilings, and minimum prices are called price floors. Price controls are often implemented to increase affordability and promote economic stability. However, they may have the opposite effect. Over the long term, price controls have been known to lead to problems such as: Shortages and/or rationing

Illegal markets to supply price-controlled goods through unofficial channels

Deteriorating quality as producers try to increase profits or cap losses […] Price floors are the minimum prices set for goods and services. They may be set by the government or, in some cases, by producers themselves. Once these are set, prices can’t fall below the minimum. Minimum prices are imposed to help producers when authorities believe that prices are too low, leading to an unfair market. This can happen when, for example, large corporations lower prices to unsustainable levels. Large corporations can handle losses better than smaller companies, which may go out of business. […] Price floors can lead to excess supply, which can create waste in the production chain and cut into producers’ profits if goods are unable to be sold.

Famed economist Milton Friedman rebuked price controls and said implementing them is an excuse to cover up for failed government policy.

“It is a device that governments have repeatedly resorted to to try to cover up the effects of their own policies. It is offered as a cure for inflation. It is not a cure for inflation. It has never been a cure for inflation. It is an alleged cure that is far worse than the disease because its effect is to repress the symptoms, to repress the consequences of the more basic force.”

Be that as it may, the Trump administration is now establishing price floors across markets.

CNBC reported on Bessent’s remarks during an International Monetary Fund (IMF) summit.

The Trump administration will set price floors across a range of industries to combat market manipulation by China, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC in an exclusive interview Wednesday.

China has driven foreign competitors in the rare earth industry out of business over the past two decades by using its global dominance in refining and processing to slash prices, Bessent said.

“When you are facing a nonmarket economy like China, then you have to exercise industrial policy,” Bessent told Sara Eisen at CNBC’s Invest in America Forum in Washington, D.C. “So we’re going to set price floors and the forward buying to make sure that this doesn’t happen again and we’re going to do it across a range of industries,” the Treasury secretary said, without naming specific industries the administration was looking at beyond rare earths.

The U.S. also needs to set up a strategic mineral reserve, Bessent said. JPMorgan Chase is interested in working with the Trump administration to create such a reserve, he said.

Rare earths are used to produce magnets that are crucial inputs in U.S. weapons systems like the F-35 warplane and Tomahawk cruise missiles. Rare earth magnets are also essential for civilian commercial applications like electric vehicles.

The Trump administration has been working to stand up a domestic rare earth supply chain. The Department of Defense struck an unprecedented deal in July with MP Materials, the largest U.S. rare earth miner, that included an equity stake, a price floor and offtake agreement.

Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer echoed a similar sentiment around the same time as well.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

The irony of this is that former Vice President Kamala Harris campaigned on price controls to curb food inflation, and you had publications on both sides of the aisle calling her a communist.

Granted, that was for food and groceries, but you still get the point. When she announced price controls, both sides of the aisle were aghast. When the Trump administration is now doing something similar, we get crickets. 🦗🦗🦗

Let’s not forget also that Bessent was trained-up in the Soros school of thought, something else MAGA seems to ignore as they rage online blaming Soros for funding all these far-left progressive movements and riots (which is correct), but when Trump makes one of their own his Treasurer (and is a sodomite) then it is okay.

Price controls are government measures that do not work and will only cause even more inflation as they have historically done; and it is a silent admission that the Trump policies are failing, so instead they blame China and will make the problem even worse.

But I suppose that’s the plan, to further tank America and crash it so the elite class can come in and buy-up everything for pennies on the dollar.

Proverbs 22:16 He that oppresseth the poor to increase his riches, and he that giveth to the rich, shall surely come to want.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE