After floating the idea for months, the Trump administration announced yesterday that it will be providing a $12 billion bailout to select crop farmers affected by the administration’s tariff policies that have left industrial and rural American farmers reeling.

Trump provided “farmers” a big bailout of $23 billion in 2019 because of these similar policies being deployed now with his trade war, and they expected another one to come much sooner and for more money.

USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins said in a press release:

“Four years under the failed Biden Administration continues to leave the American farm economy reeling from record inflation, a depleted farm safety net, and delayed disaster assistance. The lack of new trade deals under the last Administration turned a trade surplus under Trump into a $50 billion trade deficit, causing our farmers to lose markets and feel acute pain from lower commodity prices. President Trump will not let our farmers be left behind, so he directed our team to build a bridge program to see quick relief while the President’s dozens of new trade deals and new market access take effect. “The plan we are announcing today ensures American farmers can continue to plan for the next crop year. It is imperative we do what it takes to help our farmers, because if we cannot feed ourselves, we will no longer have a country. With this program serving as a bridge to the improvements President Trump and Republicans in Congress have made, it will allow farmers to leverage strengthened price protection risk management tools and the reliability of fair trade deals so they do not have to depend on large ad hoc assistance packages from the government.”

The administration is careful not to call it a bailout, but rather calls it the “Farmer Bridge Assistance” program. $11 billion has been allocated to the program and will payments will be sent by the end of February. The other $1 billion is allocated for other crops affected by the ongoing trade disputes.

More specifically, Ag Web noted:

$12 billion total in one-time assistance tied to 2025 conditions, framed as a short-term bridge while new trade access and longer-term safety net changes take effect.

Up to $11 billion is slated for the FBA Program focused on row crops, using a “simple, proportional” national formula intended to cover a portion of modeled 2025 crop-year losses.

$1 billion is reserved for commodities not covered by FBA, including items such as specialty crops and sugar, but USDA says details and timelines are still being developed.

No crop insurance link required to receive FBA payments, though USDA is urging producers to use OBBBA risk management tools going forward.

The outlet added:

The new trade aid package is widely welcomed, but many U.S. farmers say the damage from the trade war, and China’s boycott of U.S. soybeans through harvest, has already taken its toll. Billions of dollars in lost soybean sales pushed China toward South American suppliers, creating long-term financial and market consequences.

While USDA finally unveiled its long-needed trade aid package, delayed by the 43-day government shutdown, many question whether it’s sufficient. Ed Elfman, senior vice president of agriculture and rural banking policy at the American Bankers Association, says the support will help but won’t fix structural issues.

“Any aid will help,” Elfman says. “It’ll help make cash flow work a little better. It’ll make the margins look a little better. Profitability will go up, but at the end of the day, it’s just a Band-Aid. It’s not a long-term solution.”

For some farmers already in financial distress, the relief comes too late.

“A financial bridge is vital for keeping many of our farmers in business going into 2026,” says Caleb Ragland, president, American Soybean Association. “There are some deep losses that have been incurred, and it’s been piling up over a two- or three-year period.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

This is the clown show administration. Socialism for me but not for thee. Let’s just tax Americans through tariffs, put a stranglehold on true, small American farmers, and then redistribute those tax revenues to the ag companies and land owners.

Don’t tell me this isn’t deliberate, just as it wasn’t deliberate the last time Trump provided bailout money.

Oh, but don’t worry, Argentina gets $40 billion and is importing their beef, and Trump chastises cattle ranchers for criticizing him, and tells those struggling ranchers to eat cake and lower their prices.

As The WinePress has previously noted in October when the Argentina beef deal was announced,

Agricultural land is very attractive to investors and big corporate interests, and imagery of the small-time farmer pleading with the government for assistance is used as a means of leveraging and lobbying Washington for more money and bailout money, and such ‘relief’ money will then be mostly pocketed by these large institutions and subsidized by “small family farms” (so-called) that they control, while the actual small family farms that could use some money will get crumbs, if that.

On top of this, land values in the U.S. continue to skyrocket. Per the USDA, “The value of U.S. farmland averaged $4,350 per acre, an increase of 4.3 percent over 2024 values, or 1.9 percent when adjusted for inflation. Over the previous 5-year period (2019 to 2024), the compound annualized growth rate (CAGR) was 5.8 percent, or 2.0 percent after adjusting for inflation.” Farm Burau also provides a number of statistics showing the accruing value of these lands.

In some cases, especially for investors and corporations, the land itself becomes more valuable than the crops and livestock produced, thus shifting the industry from producing food to land speculation asset trading and side hustling in government food programs. And by proxy, many of these farm owners will use the opportunity as a cash-out to sell their land to these investors, corporations and private equity.

Because of this, many of these operations voted for and supported Trump’s plan for tax cuts and other subsidies (as part of the One, Big, Beautiful Bill) since the land itself is more profitable over the long term, even if these tariffs harm their farms and exports. Again, most “small family farmers” are rich tycoons and don’t actually work the land themselves; they hire cheap, immigrant labor to do it, and then reap the rewards of their increased bottom line with tax breaks on their assets, accruing land values and speculative investment.

Sarah Taber, a generational farmer, explained the grift in a video blog.

From the How Money Works’ video, this clip perfectly describes the nefarious actions going on that most people don’t realize or understand - the new tax policies align with different land trader companies such as AcreTrader, FarmTogether, and Farmfolio, which allow farmers and landowners to sell portions of their land to outside investors to build their own portfolios.

Everything in this God-forsaken country is all just one big giant scam. When Trump says “we” are “winning,” he’s referring to his 1 and 2% friends. Yes, they are doing great.

Nehemiah 5:7 Then I consulted with myself, and I rebuked the nobles, and the rulers, and said unto them, Ye exact usury, every one of his brother. And I set a great assembly against them. Ezekiel 22:12 In thee have they taken gifts to shed blood; thou hast taken usury and increase, and thou hast greedily gained of thy neighbours by extortion, and hast forgotten me, saith the Lord GOD. [13] Behold, therefore I have smitten mine hand at thy dishonest gain which thou hast made, and at thy blood which hath been in the midst of thee. [14] Can thine heart endure, or can thine hands be strong, in the days that I shall deal with thee? I the LORD have spoken it, and will do it.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

