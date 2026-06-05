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Mrjinx007's avatar
Mrjinx007
5h

This how government creates jobs- government jobs. Pretty soon every employee will be a government employee the rest will be at their mercy.

Everything they say sounds good until someone reads the fine lines.

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Melanie Barbaro's avatar
Melanie Barbaro
5h

You just can't believe this man anymore. He has proven his interest are not for the people. Zionist murderer fake friend of the the US. Bribe him with the Epstein files. Real Friend that Netanyahu murdered of women and children.

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