On June 3rd, President Donald Trump and the Department of Justice (DoJ) announced what they call the Model Cities Initiative, “will demonstrate the effectiveness of the Make America Safe Again Mission by taking a whole-of-city approach to reduce crime and restore law and order,” the DoJ said in an announcement.

[AI] Trump explains what this $300 million entails in a video published on the White House YouTube page.

“In selected cities, the Department of Justice will provide $300 million in grants to hire police officers, modernize equipment, provide training, and improve law enforcement. This historic funding will go to confronting substance abuse, preventing youth crime, and combating repeat offenders.”

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche also said in a statement:

“This administration is leveraging every authority to ensure the safety of all Americans. The Model Cities Initiative will supercharge our law enforcement partners and restore the rule of law to America’s neighborhoods, towns, and cities. Our message is clear: We will help those who help us Make America Safe Again.”

The DoJ provided more details about this initiative in a press release:

Through this initiative, two to four cities will be selected to receive awards supporting the implementation of comprehensive and innovative strategies to reduce crime, restore law and order, and enhance public safety. Proposals from qualifying cities are due September 1.

Investments will be made in a variety of areas addressing public safety, behavioral health, and related staffing, equipment, and services with the goal of leveraging federal resources to build capacity, strengthen accountability, and deliver measurable reductions in crime that can serve as a model of innovation for replication nationwide. Eligible applicants include local government entities serving a population of at least 100,000.

The MCI initiative will support a range of allowable activities, including:

Hiring and retention of sworn and non-sworn personnel directly engaged in or supporting violent crime reduction efforts.

Purchase or lease of equipment, tools, or technology that reduce crime and restore law and order including but not limited to real-time crime centers; forensic and DNA tools; body-worn cameras; license plate readers; artificial intelligence systems; small unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and counter-UAS; ballistic identification systems; and information technology upgrades.

Training and professional development that support intelligence-led policing, violent crime investigations, crisis response, correctional practices that strengthen reentry outcomes, and coordination with state and federal law enforcement partners.

Facility Costs including lease, rental, or renovation expenses for space directly used in program operations, such as service delivery sites, training facilities, real-time crime centers, or intelligence analysis centers.

Mental health and substance use services that directly support prevention, crisis response, screening and early intervention, treatment, case management, and related services addressing issues linked to public safety outcomes, including services provided in correctional facilities and in the community.

Reentry, transitional support, and recidivism reduction programs and services designed to reduce repeat offending, support transitions from custody, and promote successful reintegration into communities, including operational costs for county jails and state prisons that support reentry preparation.

Victim services for American victims of crime, including, emergency assistance, case management, shelter and temporary housing, medical and dental care, advocacy, transportation, childcare, legal services, and employment assistance.

Youth crime prevention and intervention services that address risk factors for juvenile delinquency and violence, including gang intervention and suppression programs.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Though this rollout appears to be limited, for now, it will surely expand into more and more cities.

Though the press release does not outright mention pre-crime mapping, we can read between the lines and realize what that is. We know this because the White House’s latest Counterterrorism Strategy report and CT official Sebastian Gorka have admitted as much:

Most people are going to overlook this, and many will cheer this move by the administration thinking they are cracking down on all this violent crime and illegals, but it is really further helping to set up a giant panopticon.

Proverbs 29:5 A man that flattereth his neighbour spreadeth a net for his feet.

That being said, this initiative requires other cities to sign-up, so this particular initiative could just be a nothingburger, but we’ll have to wait and see.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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