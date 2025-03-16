Today, President Donald Trump announced significant military action against the Houthis inside Yemen, a group the United States lists as a terror organization, and is an entity with which Israel engaged directly last year.

The Houthis have repeatedly been blamed for being supported by Iran, providing the U.S. with its justification to eradicate this ‘threat.’ The Biden administration continually warned Iran and other alleged proxies of theirs to not “escalate” tensions in the Middle East with Israel.

Roughly one month after the October 7th Hamas’ attack against Israel in 2023, The WinePress has reported a number of times since then the Houthis’ repeated attacks on U.S. and other international trade vessels passing through the region, successfully sinking some freighters and damaging others, causing shipping disruptions as carriers were forced to travel different routes.

Israel began engaging the Houthis more aggressively in September following the Israeli Defense Force’s (IDF) exploding pager attacks. SEE: Israel Declares ‘New Phase’ Of War Against Houthis As Lebanon Says Country Is At War After Israeli Pager Bombings

Trump’s “Powerful” Attack

In a statement on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said:

“Today, I have ordered the United States Military to launch decisive and powerful Military action against the Houthi terrorists in Yemen. They have waged an unrelenting campaign of piracy, violence, and terrorism against American, and other, ships, aircraft, and drones. “Joe Biden’s response was pathetically weak, so the unrestrained Houthis just kept going. It has been over a year since a U.S. flagged commercial ship safely sailed through the Suez Canal, the Red Sea, or the Gulf of Aden. The last American Warship to go through the Red Sea, four months ago, was attacked by the Houthis over a dozen times. Funded by Iran, the Houthi thugs have fired missiles at U.S. aircraft, and targeted our Troops and Allies. These relentless assaults have cost the U.S. and World Economy many BILLIONS of Dollars while, at the same time, putting innocent lives at risk. “The Houthi attack on American vessels will not be tolerated. We will use overwhelming lethal force until we have achieved our objective. The Houthis have choked off shipping in one of the most important Waterways of the World, grinding vast swaths of Global Commerce to a halt, and attacking the core principle of Freedom of Navigation upon which International Trade and Commerce depends. “Our brave Warfighters are right now carrying out aerial attacks on the terrorists’ bases, leaders, and missile defenses to protect American shipping, air, and naval assets, and to restore Navigational Freedom. No terrorist force will stop American commercial and naval vessels from freely sailing the Waterways of the World. “To all Houthi terrorists, YOUR TIME IS UP, AND YOUR ATTACKS MUST STOP, STARTING TODAY. IF THEY DON’T, HELL WILL RAIN DOWN UPON YOU LIKE NOTHING YOU HAVE EVER SEEN BEFORE! “To Iran: Support for the Houthi terrorists must end IMMEDIATELY! Do NOT threaten the American People, their President, who has received one of the largest mandates in Presidential History, or Worldwide shipping lanes. If you do, BEWARE, because America will hold you fully accountable and, we won’t be nice about it!”

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) posted several videos on social media showcasing some of the early military action since Trump gave the new directive.

“[CENTCOM] initiated a series of operations consisting of precision strikes against Iran-backed Houthi targets across Yemen to defend American interests, deter enemies, and restore freedom of navigation.”

Civilian deaths in the capital of Sanaa have already been reported. Al Jazeera noted:

At least nine civilians were killed and nine injured in the strikes in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Saturday, according to Yemen’s Houthi-run Health Ministry.

Earlier, Houthi-affiliated Al Masirah TV reported attacks in Sanaa. The Houthi media office said the U.S. strikes hit “a residential neighborhood” in Sanaa’s northern district of Shouab.

Sanaa residents said at least four airstrikes rocked the Eastern Geraf neighborhood in Shouab district, terrifying women and children in the area. “The explosions were very strong,” said Abdallah al-Alffi. “It was like an earthquake.”

Courtesy: Khaled Abdullah/Reuters

The strikes take place as the armed group announced this week it would resume attacks on Israeli ships after Israel failed to stop its punishing blockade of the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The Yemeni group said it was “resuming the ban on the passage of all Israeli ships” in the Red Sea.

“Any Israeli ship attempting to violate this ban shall be targeted in the declared zone of operations,” it said in a statement on Tuesday. The “ban” also covers the Arabian Sea, Bab al-Mandeb Strait, and the Gulf of Aden, the group said.

Courtesy: AP Photo/Osamah Abdulrahman

In late 2023, the White House quietly admitted that troops were already deployed to Yemen. But Pentagon officials downplayed their involvement in Yemen and even purported to not know of new operations in the region.

“A small number of United States military personnel are deployed to Yemen to conduct operations against al-Qa’ida in the Arabian Peninsula and ISIS. The United States military continues to work closely with the Republic of Yemen government and regional partner forces to degrade the terrorist threat posed by those groups.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

When President Trump gave his inauguration speech in January, he claimed he wanted to be seen and remembered as a “peacemaker.”

“That is why each day under our administration of American patriots, we will be working to meet every crisis with dignity and power and strength. We will move with purpose and speed to bring back hope, prosperity, safety, and peace for citizens of every race, religion, color, and creed. “[…] Like in 2017, we will again build the strongest military the world has ever seen. We will measure our success not only by the battles we win but also by the wars that we end — and perhaps most importantly, the wars we never get into. (Applause.) “My proudest legacy will be that of a peacemaker and unifier. That’s what I want to be: a peacemaker and a unifier.”

The idea that Trump is an antiwar president is sheer nonsense and baseless. I’ve covered this before, but there is a long and detailed track record of Trump being a total puppet of the war machine. Under his first administration, by 2018 the U.S. was dropping a bomb every 12 minutes on innocent men, women, and children, according to Pentagon documents. Fathom that: every 12 minutes! And that is just some of it…

It’s a revolving door: it matters not who is in power. The war machine keeps on turning. But we understand that this is part of a larger plan to support the Greater Israel Project.

Psalm 28:1 A Psalm of David. Unto thee will I cry, O LORD my rock; be not silent to me: lest, if thou be silent to me, I become like them that go down into the pit. [2] Hear the voice of my supplications, when I cry unto thee, when I lift up my hands toward thy holy oracle. [3] Draw me not away with the wicked, and with the workers of iniquity, which speak peace to their neighbours, but mischief is in their hearts. [4] Give them according to their deeds, and according to the wickedness of their endeavours: give them after the work of their hands; render to them their desert. [5] Because they regard not the works of the LORD, nor the operation of his hands, he shall destroy them, and not build them up. Psalm 55:21 The words of his mouth were smoother than butter, but war was in his heart: his words were softer than oil, yet were they drawn swords.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE